Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend in November 2025; ‘Fawesome’ Bundle ID is No. 1 on Amazon Fire TV

Pixalate’s research shows that the Bundle ID for ‘Paramount+’ (530168168) was No. 1 on Apple TV in November 2025, while ‘Hulu’ ranked first on Roku (com.hulu.plus.roku) and LG Smart TV (com.hulu.plus). On Amazon Fire TV, ‘Fawesome’ (b076x8fkxp) took the top spot, while on Samsung Smart TV, ‘Samsung TV Plus’ (g15147002586) was No. 1
LONDON, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate today released the November 2025 Top 100 Most Popular Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings for Open Programmatic CTV Advertising. The rankings cover Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and LG Smart TV.
Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 1.3 billion programmatic impressions across 900+ CTV apps in November 2025. The rankings reflect global open programmatic ad impressions after invalid traffic (IVT) removal.
Key Findings
- Roku: Top 100 Bundle IDs map to 74 distinct CTV apps, 47 developers.
- Top Sellers: MetaX (27 apps), Bright Mountain Media (17 apps), Screencore (12 apps)
- Apple TV: Top 100 Bundle IDs map to 97 distinct CTV apps, 72 developers.
- Top Sellers: Voise Tech Ltd (12 apps), Sovrn (12 apps), Amagi (9 apps)
- Amazon Fire TV: Top 100 Bundle IDs map to 87 distinct CTV apps, 51 developers.
- Top Sellers: PubMatic (16 apps), Bright Mountain Media (16 apps), Sovrn (13 apps)
- Samsung Smart TV: Top 100 Bundle IDs map to 59 distinct CTV apps, 47 developers.
- Top Sellers: BeachFront (30 apps), Sovrn (16 apps), MetaX (10 apps)
- LG Smart TV: Top 100 Bundle IDs map to 63 distinct CTV apps, 48 developers.
- Top Sellers: Sovrn (17 apps), Afront (11 apps), Amagi (9 apps)
10 Most Popular CTV Bundle IDs for Programmatic Advertising in CTV by Platform (November 2025)
|Roku
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|com.hulu.plus.roku
|Hulu
|2285
|Hulu LLC
|41468
|Tubi - Free Movies & TV
|41468
|Tubi, Inc
|151908
|The Roku Channel
|151908
|Roku
|71845
|NewsON - Local News & Weather
|71845
|Syncbak Inc.
|74519
|Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows
|74519
|Pluto Inc.
|18746
|Fox Business Network
|18746
|Fox News
|35058
|Lifetime
|35058
|A+E Global Media
|12716
|AMC
|12716
|AMC Networks
|593290
|discovery+
|593290
|Discovery Communications, LLC
|43465
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|43465
|fubo
|LG Smart TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|com.hulu.plus
|Hulu
|70238
|Disney Platform Distribution, Inc.
|474301
|LG Channels
|474301
|LG Electronics
|tv.fubo.mobile
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|1074449
|FuboTV
|com.xumo.xumo
|LG Channels
|344528
|LG Electronics
|com.sling
|Sling TV
|449099
|Sling TV
|1113013
|Tubi: Free Movies & TV
|1113013
|Tubi
|974696
|LG Channels
|974696
|LG Electronics
|1074449
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|1074449
|FuboTV
|com.sling.nfl.ctv.android.tv
|Sling TV
|449099
|Sling TV
|com.newsy
|Newsy
|270417
|The E.W. Scripps Company
|Amazon Fire TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|b076x8fkxp
|Fawesome - Free Awesome TV & Movies
|B076X8FKXP
|Future Today Inc
|b004y1wcde
|Plex: Stream Movies & TV
|B004Y1WCDE
|Plex, Inc.
|b00kdsgipk
|Pluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TV
|B00KDSGIPK
|Pluto TV
|b075nthvjw
|Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV Shows
|B075NTHVJW
|Tubi, Inc
|b077h71cnx
|AsianCrush - Movies & TV
|B077H71CNX
|Cinedigm OTT Holdings, LLC
|b07q3t4jwk
|FloSports
|B07Q3T4JWK
|FloSports Inc.
|b07t37hvcc
|Motown News & Weather
|B07T37HVCC
|Zazoom LLC
|b07pdc678y
|FilmRise Sci-Fi
|B07PDC678Y
|Future Today Inc
|b098phdkv7
|GB News
|B098PHDKV7
|GB News
|b07bdnqnb5
|Western Movies & TV Shows | Western Mania
|B07BDNQNB5
|Stormcast Entertainment
|Apple TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|530168168
|Paramount+
|530168168
|CBS Interactive
|383457673
|Plex: Stream Live TV Channels
|383457673
|Plex Inc.
|751712884
|Pluto TV: Stream Movies/Shows
|751712884
|Pluto.tv
|com.dmr.asiancrush
|AsianCrush - Movies & TV
|1123526337
|Cinedigm
|329913454
|Crunchyroll
|329913454
|Crunchyroll, LLC
|905401434
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|905401434
|fuboTV Inc.
|1053134780
|Molotov - TV en direct, replay
|1053134780
|Molotov
|579966222
|Lifetime: TV Shows & Movies
|579966222
|A+E Global Media
|376510438
|Hulu: Stream TV shows & movies
|376510438
|Hulu, LLC
|841118013
|BET NOW - Watch Shows
|841118013
|BET Networks
|Samsung Smart TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|g15147002586
|SAMSUNG TV PLUS
|G15147002586
|Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
|g17198010041
|Sling TV
|G17198010041
|Sling TV L.L.C.
|g19068012619
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|G19068012619
|fuboTV Inc.
|g15055001404
|The Weather Channel
|G15055001404
|The Weather Channel
|g15115002089
|Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TV
|G15115002089
|Tubi, Inc.
|g00002687241
|Plex
|G00002687241
|Plex, Inc.
|g17243010190
|ESPN
|G17243010190
|Disney Electronic Content, Inc.
|g16300008593
|Xumo Play
|G16300008593
|Xumo LLC
|g14363001012
|Bloomberg
|G14363001012
|Bloomberg L.P.
|g22223020133
|Philo: Shows, Movies, and Live TV
|G22223020133
|Philo, Inc.
Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?
Programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. The syntax of Bundle IDs lacks standardization, creating confusion in targeting and measurement. Ad fraudsters can exploit this vulnerability.
Pixalate’s Bundle ID-to-App Store ID mapping APIs consistently map Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.
The IAB Tech Lab issued guidelines for the use of app IDs. OpenRTB 2.6 supports Channel and Network Objects to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.
Download the Top 100 CTV Bundle ID Rankings in November 2025 for each platform here:
Samsung Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV
Apple TV
Roku
LG Smart TV
For these reports, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 1.4 billion impressions across 900 CTV apps on LG Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV, and Roku in November 2025.
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the November 2025 Top 100 Most Popular CTV Bundle ID Ranking Reports (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across in the time period studied. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” Where the traffic characteristics are suggestive of deliberate intent to mislead, such IVT is often referred to as “ad fraud.” Also per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”
Contact: Nina Talcott
ntalcott@pixalate.com