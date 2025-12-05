Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend in November 2025; ‘Fawesome’ Bundle ID is No. 1 on Amazon Fire TV

 | Source: Pixalate Pixalate

Pixalate’s research shows that the Bundle ID for ‘Paramount+’ (530168168) was No. 1 on Apple TV in November 2025, while ‘Hulu’ ranked first on Roku (com.hulu.plus.roku) and LG Smart TV (com.hulu.plus). On Amazon Fire TV, ‘Fawesome’ (b076x8fkxp) took the top spot, while on Samsung Smart TV, ‘Samsung TV Plus’ (g15147002586) was No. 1

LONDON, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate today released the November 2025 Top 100 Most Popular Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings for Open Programmatic CTV Advertising. The rankings cover Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and LG Smart TV.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 1.3 billion programmatic impressions across 900+ CTV apps in November 2025. The rankings reflect global open programmatic ad impressions after invalid traffic (IVT) removal.

Key Findings

  • Roku: Top 100 Bundle IDs map to 74 distinct CTV apps, 47 developers.
    • Top Sellers: MetaX (27 apps), Bright Mountain Media (17 apps), Screencore (12 apps)
  • Apple TV: Top 100 Bundle IDs map to 97 distinct CTV apps, 72 developers.
    • Top Sellers: Voise Tech Ltd (12 apps), Sovrn (12 apps), Amagi (9 apps)
  • Amazon Fire TV: Top 100 Bundle IDs map to 87 distinct CTV apps, 51 developers.
    • Top Sellers: PubMatic (16 apps), Bright Mountain Media (16 apps), Sovrn (13 apps)
  • Samsung Smart TV: Top 100 Bundle IDs map to 59 distinct CTV apps, 47 developers.
    • Top Sellers: BeachFront (30 apps), Sovrn (16 apps), MetaX (10 apps)
  • LG Smart TV: Top 100 Bundle IDs map to 63 distinct CTV apps, 48 developers.
    • Top Sellers: Sovrn (17 apps), Afront (11 apps), Amagi (9 apps)

10 Most Popular CTV Bundle IDs for Programmatic Advertising in CTV by Platform (November 2025)

Roku
   
    
Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
com.hulu.plus.rokuHulu2285Hulu LLC
41468Tubi - Free Movies & TV41468Tubi, Inc
151908The Roku Channel151908Roku
71845NewsON - Local News & Weather71845Syncbak Inc.
74519Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows74519Pluto Inc.
18746Fox Business Network18746Fox News
35058Lifetime35058A+E Global Media
12716AMC12716AMC Networks
593290discovery+593290Discovery Communications, LLC
43465Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports43465fubo


LG Smart TV
   
    
Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
com.hulu.plusHulu70238Disney Platform Distribution, Inc.
474301LG Channels474301LG Electronics
tv.fubo.mobileFubo: Watch Live TV & Sports1074449FuboTV
com.xumo.xumoLG Channels344528LG Electronics
com.slingSling TV449099Sling TV
1113013Tubi: Free Movies & TV1113013Tubi
974696LG Channels974696LG Electronics
1074449Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports1074449FuboTV
com.sling.nfl.ctv.android.tvSling TV449099Sling TV
com.newsyNewsy270417The E.W. Scripps Company


Amazon Fire TV
   
    
Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
b076x8fkxpFawesome - Free Awesome TV & MoviesB076X8FKXPFuture Today Inc
b004y1wcdePlex: Stream Movies & TVB004Y1WCDEPlex, Inc.
b00kdsgipkPluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TVB00KDSGIPKPluto TV
b075nthvjwTubi: Watch Free Movies & TV ShowsB075NTHVJWTubi, Inc
b077h71cnxAsianCrush - Movies & TVB077H71CNXCinedigm OTT Holdings, LLC
b07q3t4jwkFloSportsB07Q3T4JWKFloSports Inc.
b07t37hvccMotown News & WeatherB07T37HVCCZazoom LLC
b07pdc678yFilmRise Sci-FiB07PDC678YFuture Today Inc
b098phdkv7GB NewsB098PHDKV7GB News
b07bdnqnb5Western Movies & TV Shows | Western ManiaB07BDNQNB5Stormcast Entertainment


Apple TV
   
    
Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
530168168Paramount+530168168CBS Interactive
383457673Plex: Stream Live TV Channels383457673Plex Inc.
751712884Pluto TV: Stream Movies/Shows751712884Pluto.tv
com.dmr.asiancrushAsianCrush - Movies & TV1123526337Cinedigm
329913454Crunchyroll329913454Crunchyroll, LLC
905401434Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports905401434fuboTV Inc.
1053134780Molotov - TV en direct, replay1053134780Molotov
579966222Lifetime: TV Shows & Movies579966222A+E Global Media
376510438Hulu: Stream TV shows & movies376510438Hulu, LLC
841118013BET NOW - Watch Shows841118013BET Networks

Samsung Smart TV   
    
Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
g15147002586SAMSUNG TV PLUSG15147002586Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
g17198010041Sling TVG17198010041Sling TV L.L.C.
g19068012619Fubo: Watch Live TV & SportsG19068012619fuboTV Inc.
g15055001404The Weather ChannelG15055001404The Weather Channel
g15115002089Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TVG15115002089Tubi, Inc.
g00002687241PlexG00002687241Plex, Inc.
g17243010190ESPNG17243010190Disney Electronic Content, Inc.
g16300008593Xumo PlayG16300008593Xumo LLC
g14363001012BloombergG14363001012Bloomberg L.P.
g22223020133Philo: Shows, Movies, and Live TVG22223020133Philo, Inc.


Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

Programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. The syntax of Bundle IDs lacks standardization, creating confusion in targeting and measurement. Ad fraudsters can exploit this vulnerability.

Pixalate’s Bundle ID-to-App Store ID mapping APIs consistently map Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

The IAB Tech Lab issued guidelines for the use of app IDs. OpenRTB 2.6 supports Channel and Network Objects to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

Download the Top 100 CTV Bundle ID Rankings in November 2025 for each platform here:

Samsung Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV
Apple TV
Roku
LG Smart TV

For these reports, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 1.4 billion impressions across 900 CTV apps on LG Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV, and Roku in November 2025.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the November 2025 Top 100 Most Popular CTV Bundle ID Ranking Reports (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across in the time period studied. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” Where the traffic characteristics are suggestive of deliberate intent to mislead, such IVT is often referred to as “ad fraud.” Also per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”

Contact: Nina Talcott
ntalcott@pixalate.com


Tags

pixalate bundle ids ctv top apps reports benchmarks

Recommended Reading