Global Times: China-France relations in next 60 years carry greater expectations"

Beijing, China, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invited by President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron will pay a state visit to China from December 3 to 5. It will be Macron's fourth state visit to China. It also reciprocates the state visit to France by President Xi last year on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations. During the visit, Xi will hold talks with Macron to jointly lead the development of China-France relations under the new circumstances and the two presidents will also have an in-depth exchange of views on major international and regional hotspot issues. The French side hopes to establish a framework for ties between the two sides "that serves mutual interests."

Among China-EU relations, the China-France partnership stands out for its solid and long-established foundations. Macron has stated clearly that he seeks to visit China once every year, and his previous three visits have all produced fruitful outcomes. China-France relations have been able to consistently remain at the forefront of China's ties with Western countries, and the strategic guidance of the two heads of state is of vital importance. The close friendship and frequent interactions between the two leaders have continuously injected strong momentum into bilateral relations. It is believed that President Macron's visit will add a new chapter to the friendly exchanges between the two countries.

France is the first major Western country to formalize ambassadorial diplomatic relations with China. The establishment of diplomatic relations in 1964 was a milestone in the history of international relations. Against the backdrop of the Cold War, it was an act that demonstrated strategic foresight and historical initiative by both countries, laying the foundation for the China-France spirit characterized by "the principles of independence, mutual understanding, strategic vision, and win-win cooperation." Under new historical conditions, carrying forward this valuable legacy and enriching it with contemporary relevance is meaningful for navigating today's risks of division and confrontation.

Economic cooperation is widely regarded as a key focus of President Macron's visit, with a delegation of CEOs from major French companies accompanying him. Indeed, China-Europe economic and trade relations are currently undergoing an adjustment period, and a certain "defensive" protectionist mind-set has been growing within Europe. However, true confidence should not mean "closing the door to hide," but rather "opening the door to compete." China's development is not only a source of pressure for Europe but also a driving force for European transformation and a vast market opportunity. France is one of China's most important trading partners and sources of investment within the EU, and a healthy bilateral economic relationship between the two nations is a positive example for China-EU relations as a whole. We hope President Macron's visit will advance more high-quality cooperative projects, create a fairer, more transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises from both sides, and send a positive message to Europe and the wider world about openness, reciprocity, and win-win cooperation in China-EU economic ties.

The complexity of China-EU relations has never disappeared, nor has their resilience ever diminished. The two sides cannot be aligned on every issue, yet driven by structural needs for cooperation, shared governance challenges, and long-term development interests, China-EU relations still possess a solid foundation for steady progress. As a core nation of the EU, France's commitment to strategic autonomy and its stance in promoting the sound development of China-EU relations are essential for ensuring the steady progress of overall China-EU ties. Meanwhile, the strategic value of China-France relations extends far beyond the bilateral scope and carries significant global impact. As two major countries with independent diplomatic traditions and firm advocates and practitioners of multilateralism, China and France share broad common ground and a joint responsibility in upholding a multipolar world order, defending the UN-centered international system, and advancing reforms to improve global governance.

During this visit to China, President Macron will also participate in a series of events themed on cultural empowerment and people-to-people friendship and plans to visit the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. Cultural and people-to-people exchanges are a vibrant hallmark of China-France relations.

As cultural powerhouses and prominent representatives of Eastern and Western civilizations, the two countries' longstanding mutual attraction to and appreciation of each other's history and culture have served both as a solid foundation of friendship and as a stabilizing "buffer" when disturbances arise.

Last year, as China and France celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties, the two sides successfully held a series of colorful cultural events, sparking a "China-France cultural fever" among the public. With the help of diverse cultural exchanges, deeper dialogue between the two civilizations will further bring the hearts of the two peoples closer together.

Next year, China will host the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, while France will host the G7 Summit. In a world shaped by geopolitical tensions and shifting global governance, China and France, two countries with different social systems, cultural traditions, and stages of development, stand as a model for peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation. The healthy and stable development of their relationship itself is the strongest rebuttal to theories of "clash of civilizations" or "systemic confrontation."

Going forward, as long as both sides continue to uphold the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, refuse to let short-term frictions hijack the broader picture, and resist allowing external pressures to shape their judgments, the cooperative foundation of China-EU relations will only grow stronger, and their strategic resilience will continue to emerge.



