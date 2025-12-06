Global Times: Strategic significance of China-France relations has become even more prominent

Beijing, China, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the morning of December 4, 2025, President Xi Jinping held talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a state visit to China. As before, the meeting of the two leaders of major countries drew the attention of global strategic observers. President Xi pointed out that China and France are independent, visionary and responsible major countries and constructive forces working to foster a multipolar world and promote solidarity and cooperation among humanity. No matter how the external environment may evolve, "China and France should always demonstrate the strategic vision and independence of a major country." President Macron said that France values its relations with China, noting that it firmly upholds the one-China policy and is willing to continue deepening the France-China comprehensive strategic partnership. The strategic guidance of the two leaders has set the tone for a fresh 60-year cycle in bilateral relations.

Over the past 60 years, China-France relations have weathered numerous challenges, and the strategic significance remained a defining feature of the relationship between the two countries. From the very beginning, China and France have transcended narrow bloc politics and ideological barriers. This strategic autonomy has endowed China-France ties with unique resilience and foresight, making them an important bridge for dialogue between East and West. As comprehensive strategic partners, the two countries support each other on issues concerning their core interests. France's steadfast adherence to the one-China policy provides the most fundamental political guarantee for bilateral relations.

The deep friendship and strategic guidance between the two leaders provide a top-level driving force for the development of China-France relations. President Xi has said that "China and France are special friends and win-win partners," while President Macron has proposed visiting China once every year. The continued high-level strategic dialogue ensures that both sides can engage in direct and in-depth communication on major international and bilateral issues, effectively manage differences, and guide cooperation direction.

Strategic significance must be supported by cooperation. The data speaks convincingly: Bilateral trade reached $68.75 billion in the first 10 months of 2025 and cumulative mutual investment exceeded $27 billion. From aircraft, satellites, and nuclear power stations to wine, cheese, and cosmetics, China-France cooperation combines "high-tech sophistication" with "ground-level relevance." Some argue that over the past decade, China-France and China-Europe relations have undergone major changes, with China climbing the value chain while Europe's traditional advantages are "weakening." Yet changes in cooperation areas can coexist with the unchanging core spirit of collaboration. Viewing China-Europe relations should not be done with a narrow or outdated lens; a modernized China represents greater opportunities for Europe.

The strategic significance of China-France relations has become even more prominent. Both sides have sought common ground through candid dialogue on international and regional hotspots such as the Ukraine crisis and the Palestinian question, on bilateral matters including China-EU economic and trade relations, and on global areas such as climate change and AI governance, demonstrating the posture of responsible major powers.

President Macron stated that "France fully agrees with President Xi Jinping's views on reforming and improving global governance and promoting a more balanced global economy."

That these two major powers from East and West list "advancing the reform and improvement of global governance" as one of their four priority areas shows that, amid a complex and fast-changing international landscape, they have found a key point of convergence for jointly addressing global challenges.

France plays a unique bridging role in China-EU relations. As a core founding member of the EU and one of its "engines," France is the staunchest advocate of Europe's "strategic autonomy." President Macron has repeatedly stressed that Europe must take its destiny into its own hands and must not become anyone's appendage. Deepening cooperation with China is the key path for Europe to enhance its resilience and voice. France has both the capacity and the responsibility to help the EU develop a more objective, rational, and independent understanding of China and policy toward it.

In this sense, we hope President Macron's visit to China will bring the positive momentum of mutual benefit back to Europe and translate the constructive dynamics of China-France relations into broader driving forces for China-EU relations.

President Macron arrived in China with six ministers and 35 business executives, and the two heads of state witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation documents covering nuclear energy, agriculture and food, education, and the ecological environment. The scope of the outcomes is broad, and the agreements carry strategic significance, and convey a clear message: China's door will always remain open to the world, including Europe.

Cooperation between China and France is not a question of choice; it is a question that must be answered. The consolidation and development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and the dialogue and collaboration between the civilizations and continents they represent, will not only benefit both peoples but also inject strong momentum into global peace and prosperity.



