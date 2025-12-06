BI DeFi Launches New Daily Yield Plan as Demand for Accessible Crypto Income Solutions Grows

New York, USA, Dec. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BI DeFi has officially launched its new Daily Yield Plan, expanding its suite of cloud computing power products designed for users seeking stable, transparent, and hardware-free digital asset income.

The new plan arrives at a time when global interest in simplified crypto participation is accelerating. With BI DeFi’s compliant architecture, automated smart-contract settlements, and green energy–powered data centers, the platform aims to make consistent daily yield accessible to both new and experienced investors.





A Fully Aligned Expansion: New Daily Yield Plan Goes Live

The release of BI DeFi’s Daily Yield Plan strengthens its position as a leading cloud-computing-power platform in 2025. The offering allows users to generate steady returns without needing mining equipment, technical expertise, or large upfront investments.

The newly introduced plan emphasizes:

Short-term flexibility





Real-time smart-contract payouts





Automatic allocation of computing power upon activation





Guaranteed principal return at contract maturity





This product expansion aligns with BI DeFi’s mission to deliver simple, transparent, and inclusive digital asset income solutions.

Why BI DeFi Continues to Attract Global Users

BI DeFi is recognized as one of 2025’s fastest-growing cloud computing power platforms , supporting users in over 180 countries with more than 2 million registered investors. The platform highlights several pillars of security and compliance:

Multi-Layer Fund Protection

Cold Wallet Custody

Over 80% of client funds are kept in offline cold storage, isolated from online threats.

Global Asset Insurance

All digital assets are insured under policies backed by Lloyd’s of London.

AI-Driven Risk Control

Real-time detection systems monitor transactions to prevent fraud, money laundering, and abnormal activity.

Independent External Audits

PwC conducts routine audits to maintain transparency and compliance.

Enterprise-Grade Security Infrastructure

Cloudflare firewalls and McAfee cloud security systems provide 24/7 system-level protection.

These protections reinforce BI DeFi’s commitment to building a compliant, transparent, and secure digital asset ecosystem.



How to Join BI DeFi and Begin Earning Daily Yield

Register an Account

Sign up using an email address and receive a $17 bonus instantly.



Select a Daily Yield Plan

Choose a contract based on preferred term length and return profile.



Start Earning Automatically

Computing power is allocated immediately upon purchase, and yield begins accruing within 24 hours.



Receive Principal at Expiry

When the contract ends, principal is automatically returned along with accumulated yield.







BI DeFi’s Newly Released Popular Daily Yield Plans

Investment Amount Term Daily Yield Total Return at Maturity $100 2 days $4 $100 + $8 $500 6 days $6.5 $500 + $39 $1,000 10 days $13.3 $1,000 + $133 $5,000 20 days $73.5 $5,000 + $1,470 $10,000 30 days $161 $10,000 + $4,830

























For additional plan details, users may visit the BI DeFi website.



Conclusion

The launch of BI DeFi’s new daily yield plan marks a significant development in the platform’s mission to simplify and democratize digital asset income generation. By combining compliant operations, robust security measures, and accessible computing-power-based yield models, BI DeFi offers investors a streamlined path to sustainable returns.

Investors seeking consistent yield without the complexity of traditional mining infrastructure can now explore BI DeFi’s latest offering at:

Official Website: https://bidefi.com/





Support Email: info@bidefi.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.



