Canada’s Tenth Costco Business Centre is now open in East Gwillimbury

240 JOBS CREATED, THOUSANDS OF UNIQUE ITEMS TAILORED TO BUSINESS NEEDS

EAST GWILLIMBURY, Ontario, Dec. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale opened its tenth Canadian Business Centre today, located at 18182 Yonge Street, south of York Regional Rd 19. The 137,000 square-foot facility is a conversion of the original Costco Newmarket which recently relocated to a larger property at 107 Harry Walker Parkway South.

The new Costco Business Centre has created 240 local jobs and unprecedented convenience for local businesses. It's the fifth Costco Business Centre in Ontario and is part of a Costco national expansion plan, with additional Costco Business Centre locations planned to open across Canada in the near future.

Open to ALL Costco members, the Business Centre concept is vastly different from the traditional Costco warehouse, with more than 70 per cent of the product offerings unique to the Business Centre, and targeted to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

The new East Gwillimbury Costco Business Centre location will offer more than 3,000 high-quality items, targeted at restaurants, convenience/grocery stores and offices – from bulk food items, to commercial kitchen wares and cleaning supplies, to office furniture, coffee needs and everything in between. This business centre location also has a gas station with 12 pumps. Some of the promotions being offered at the East Gwillimbury Business Centre during opening week include: $200 off a Eurodib manual meat slicer, $180 off a Eurodib commercial meat grinder, $100 off a 25 kg block of Agropur unsalted butter, $40 off per unit of Canada ungraded tenderloin, $40 off a Sagetra 10-row bun pan rack, $10 off a 2 kg tub of Bella Casara mascarpone cheese and a number of other items exclusive to this warehouse opening.

It has a large cooler, at almost 9,500 square feet, and a designated indoor loading area. With its own fleet of 8 trucks, the Costco Business Centre offers next-day delivery inside of a designated delivery zone extending across the city.

Business owners will find the same items both in-store and online by visiting Costcobusinesscentre.ca, with business-friendly hours of Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled to open our doors and offer this new service, which will better respond to the needs of local business owners,” said Marc-André Bally, Senior Vice President Western Canada and Business Centres. “The Costco Business Centre concept is already a resounding success in other parts of the country, and we look forward to offering the same benefits to businesses in East Gwillimbury and surrounding areas, which we also hope will bring many new consumers to discover the benefits of a Costco membership”.

Costco Wholesale provides a wide range of products and services for members’ personal use and helps businesses from small to large save money on both supplies and items for resale. Costco Wholesale Business Centres are open to ALL Costco members.

Membership

Costco Wholesale is open to members only. The annual fee is $65 for a Business Membership or $65 for a Gold Star Membership and $130 for an Executive Membership. All Costco Wholesale memberships include a FREE household card, and are valid at all Costco locations around the world.

At an annual fee of $130 per year, Costco also offers an enhanced Executive Membership that includes a 2% reward (up to $1,250 annually) on all qualifying Costco purchases and a FREE household card (must be 16+). Those who choose the Executive Membership option receive exclusive merchandise offers, as well as special incentives on Travel Insurance, Payment Processing, Portable and Self-storage, and more.

Costco cardholders – which currently number over 17 million in Canada – can also make purchases at Costco.ca, where they will find thousands of additional items not available in warehouses. Costco.ca also offers same-day delivery of grocery items.

Follow Costco on Facebook (@CostcoCanada) and Instagram (@costco_canada) to keep up to date on favourite Costco finds, events, news and grand opening updates.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale currently operates 931 warehouses worldwide and 114 warehouses across Canada. The first Canadian Costco Wholesale location opened in Burnaby, BC in October 1985.

Costco Wholesale employs over 50,000 people in Canada. Its Canadian head office is located at 415 West Hunt Club Road in Ottawa.

Revenues from corporate sales for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, were of $269.9 billion (US) (COST – NASDAQ).

Contacts: Debbie Garofalo Grand Openings Marketing Project Coordinator 613-221-2370 debbie.garofalo@costco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94f9ce0d-7f1f-4f38-a533-d9b4186cebe4