JCBC Publishing, LLC Announces Launch of 'That Kind of Girl,' Jacey Bici's Debut Novel, in 2025

Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCBC Publishing, LLC, a distinguished name in the literary world, proudly announces the upcoming release of 'That Kind of Girl,' the debut novel by Jacey Bici, set to launch in 2025. Jacey Bici, a practicing physician and mother, writes under a pseudonym, drawing inspiration from her rich experiences in medicine and motherhood. Her storytelling delves into the quiet yet profound turning points that shape women's lives.





Physician and author Jacey Bici’s debut novel, That Kind of Girl, explores love, identity, and second chances

Jacey Bici's debut novel promises to captivate readers with its authentic portrayal of women's journeys. The narrative is expected to resonate deeply with audiences, offering a fresh perspective on the challenges and triumphs faced by women today. The novel's release marks a significant milestone in Bici's literary career, showcasing her unique voice and insightful storytelling.

"I hope that through the characters' journeys, the reader sees a story of redemption and resilience," says Bici. "That no matter what challenges or setbacks we encounter, we are not the sum of our past, but the sum of all the possibilities ahead."

As a physician with over 18 years of experience, Jacey Bici brings a nuanced understanding of human emotions and relationships to her writing. Her debut novel, 'That Kind of Girl,' is anticipated to be a thought-provoking addition to the women's fiction genre, offering readers a chance to reflect on their own life-changing moments.

The novel's release is eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike, promising to make a significant impact in the literary community.

For more information about Jacey Bici and her upcoming novel, visit https://www.jaceybici.com.





Author Jacey Bici, whose debut women’s fiction novel That Kind of Girl releases December 6.



