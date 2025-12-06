Washington, DC, Dec. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Washington, D.C. – ThinkCareBelieve today released a comprehensive review of Week 46 of the second Trump Administration, describing it as a period of remarkable intensity paired with calm resolve, marked by significant advances in national security, government accountability, immigration reform, fraud investigations, and the celebration of American traditions. Key highlights include the lighting of the National Christmas Tree by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who also unveiled stunning White House holiday decorations. In his deeply moving remarks, President Trump proclaimed the Son of God, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, as the turning point in human history and declared, “Our nation is strong, and America is back—bigger, better, and stronger than ever.”

The article covers the release of the 2025 National Security Strategy, a forward-looking mission statement emphasizing peace through strength, strategic partnerships, and the preservation of American sovereignty. President Trump signed the Medal of Honor Act, announced the rollback of burdensome CAFE standards to make vehicles more affordable, and convened his 9th Cabinet meeting to provide updates on ongoing priorities. The countries of Rwanda and Congo signed a long awaited Peace Agreements, President Trump signed his 201st Executive Order Bringing Home American Hostages, and Trump Accounts were announced and will start on July 4th of next year for America's 250th Birthday Celebration.

Major steps were taken to restore integrity in government programs. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) uncovered millions of improperly issued Social Security cards, HUD launched a hotline to report illegal use of public housing, and over 800,000 ineligible recipients—including duplicates and deceased individuals—were removed from SNAP benefits. A full travel ban was imposed on 12 countries with partial restrictions on seven others following a tragic terrorist attack in the nation’s capital.

Investigations gained momentum with the Oversight Committee declaring all documents signed by Joe Biden’s autopen null and void, explosive developments in a billion-dollar Minnesota fraud scandal implicating state officials, and intensified probes into foreign funding of universities and NGO activities. Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a major address calling for an end to the “NGO Industrial Complex.”

The article covers the letter from former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal to President Trump exposed alleged Venezuelan origins of Smartmatic voting technology and claimed CIA sourcing of election manipulation tools, reinforcing long-standing concerns raised by American patriots. Meanwhile, the arrest of the January 6 pipe bomber and a 490% surge in arrests underscored renewed law enforcement vigor under FBI Director Kash Patel.

On the international front, First Lady Melania Trump facilitated the return of seven Ukrainian children to their families in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Health reforms advanced with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discontinuing the Hepatitis B vaccine for newborns and the exposure of widespread fraud in Obamacare programs.ThinkCareBelieve notes that Week 46 exemplified decisive leadership, accountability, and a return to common-sense governance that puts America first while fostering peace and prosperity at home and abroad.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

