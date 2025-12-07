SALI Showcases Global Ambition with Times Square Billboard Campaign, Marking a New Milestone in Its Journey Toward a Global Power Tool Accessories Empire

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SALI, China's leading power tool accessories brand, made a grand appearance on Nasdaq's iconic billboard in Times Square. Under the theme "The Consistent Choice of Millions in Europe and America", the brand showcased its ambition to evolve from an e-commerce powerhouse to a global professional market leader.

SALI Tools Make an Appearance on New York's Times Square





1. Data-Backed Global Dominance

160+ countries and regions served with 45 national-level distributors.

served with Amazon US/Europe sites: Annual product sales surpass 300,000 units.

500,000+ Cumulative Users on Amazon US & Europe.

15% YoY growth in Belt & Road Initiative markets.

2. Localized Strategies Breaking Market Barriers

DIY-friendly kits for North American hobbyists

for North American hobbyists Regional warehouses co-built with local logistics partners to slash end-user costs





Craftsmen Working with SALI Tools

3. The Future: From "Tool Supplier" to "Solution Architect"

"We're moving beyond single-product solutions," declares SALI's CEO. "Our new scenario-based systems – like the upcoming 'Safty Green Tools Alliance' with global partners – will redefine sustainable industry standards."

This Times Square debut marks SALI's transformation from "hidden champion" to "household global brand".





SALITools Global Strategic Layout





ABOUT SALI:

"SALI" is a tool brand under Zhejiang Sali Abrasive Technology Co., Ltd., offering a wide range of products including power tool accessories, power tools, hand tools, and pneumatic tools. Since its launch in 2010, SALI has secured trademark rights in over 190 countries and regions worldwide. Committed to delivering high-quality, safe, and reliable tool consumables, SALI serves professional users across industries such as metalworking, woodworking, stone processing, construction and decoration, landscaping, and automotive maintenance and repair.

To date, SALI products have been sold in over 160 countries and regions, with more than 45 national agents.

