2025 "Silk Road for All Children" International Children's Literature Week The 10th Fairy Tales Conference Held in Wuyi, China

WUYI, China, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 6, the 2025 "Silk Road for All Children" International Children's Literature Week and the 10th Fairy Tale Conference was held in Wuyi, Zhejiang, China. Guided by the China Authors Association, co-sponsored by the International Department of the China Authors Association, China Intercontinental Communication Center and Zhejiang Authors Association, the event attracted more than one hundred children’s literature authors, publishers, scholars, and representatives of cultural institutions from 25 countries and regions.

With the theme of “Hearts of wonder, world of harmony”, the conference built a strong platform for cross-border exchanges in children’s literature and children’s IP transformation through diverse forms such as famous authors entering campuses, keynote speeches, achievements releases, fairy tale theater performances, and on-site research.

At the opening ceremony, a series of achievements in China–foreign cooperation projects in children’s literature were released, covering multiple fields including young authors training, construction of child-friendly towns, domestic and overseas dissemination of fairy tale film and television productions, copyright exports, and new book releases. The comprehensive results showcase the deep cultivation and international influence of Wuyi in the field of children’s literature. The organizing committee also awarded the title of “Fairy Tale Wuyi” International Communication Ambassador to international guests including Kreidieh Shereen, Chair of the 2026 International Hans Christian Andersen Award Jury; Ian Denison, Former UNESCO Chief of Publishing and Brand & Coordinator of the World Book Capital Program and World Book and Copyright Day; Françoise Hervet, Vice Mayor of Nevers, France; Kiran Gautam, President of Current Media and Research Centre and Current Publication Pvt. Ltd. Nepal, and Elena Kazakevich, Russian Children’s Literature Author.



During the conference, children’s literature heavyweights from five continents — Gao Hongbo, Tang Sulan, Li Lifang, Tang Tang (Tang Hongying), Hei He, Ian Denison, Kreidieh Shereen, Sveshnikov Ilia, Ahlam Bolooki, and Yoro Diallo — participated in various themed activities on children’s literature, jointly promoting cross-cultural exchange of ideas.



As an important base for children’s literature creation and development in China, Wuyi, Zhejiang has continuously cultivated the “Fairy Tale Wuyi” brand over the past decade: promoting global publication of children’s literature works, conducting fairy tale art performances, IP transformation, international translation and publishing, and multimedia creations. To date, Wuyi has achieved overseas copyright exports for 45 works; 28 fairy tale works have been translated into 8 languages and published in 12 countries; 11 microfilms and 120 episodes of fairy tale radio dramas have been released, presenting a vibrant “international ecosystem of children’s literature”.

