Wave Life Sciences to Announce Interim Data from the Phase 1 INLIGHT Trial of WVE-007 (INHBE) for Obesity on Monday, December 8, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, will announce interim data from the ongoing Phase 1 INLIGHT clinical trial evaluating WVE-007, an investigational INHBE GalNAc-siRNA using Wave’s proprietary SpiNA design, for the treatment of obesity on Monday, December 8, 2025. A press release announcing the interim data will be issued at 7:30 a.m. ET, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting “Investor Events” on the investor relations section of the Wave Life Sciences website: https://ir.wavelifesciences.com/events-publications/events. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Wave Life Sciences website.

About WVE-007

WVE-007 is an investigational GalNAc-siRNA that utilizes Wave’s best-in-class proprietary oligonucleotide chemistry and the company’s Stereopure interfering Nucleic Acid (SpiNA) next generation siRNA design. WVE-007 is designed to silence INHBE mRNA, an obesity target with strong evidence from human genetics. Individuals who have a protective loss-of-function variant in one copy of the INHBE gene have a healthier body composition and cardiometabolic profile, including less visceral fat and lower risk of type 2 diabetes or cardiovascular disease. In preclinical models, INHBE GalNAc-siRNA led to adipocyte shrinkage, fewer pro-inflammatory macrophages, less fibrosis, and improved insulin sensitivity in visceral adipose tissue, supporting potential for metabolic improvement. As an add-on to semaglutide, Wave’s GalNAc-siRNA doubled weight loss in mice and prevented weight regain upon cessation of semaglutide.

About the INLIGHT Clinical Trial

INLIGHT is an ongoing, first-in-human clinical trial (3:1 active: placebo) evaluating WVE-007 in adults living with overweight or obesity and assesses safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, Activin E, body weight and composition, and biomarkers of metabolic health. INLIGHT is currently ongoing at multiple trial sites, including in the US.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave’s RNA medicines platform, PRISM®, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes editing, splicing, RNA interference, and antisense silencing, providing Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave’s diversified pipeline includes clinical programs in obesity, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington’s disease, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company’s broad RNA therapeutics toolkit. Driven by the calling to “Reimagine Possible,” Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave’s science, pipeline and people, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X and LinkedIn.

