Global Times: China and France should expand scope of cooperation, serve as constructive forces in advancing multipolarity: Xi

Beijing, China, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China and France should seize opportunities and expand the scope of cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said while holding talks with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing on Thursday.

During their meeting, Xi said as both visionary and responsible independent major countries, China and France serve as constructive forces in advancing multipolarity and promoting solidarity and cooperation among humanity.

At present, as changes unseen in a century are accelerating, humanity once again stands at a crossroads, facing crucial choices about its future path, Xi noted, adding that China and France should demonstrate a sense of responsibility, uphold multilateralism, and stand firmly on the right side of history.

The two leaders jointly met the press after their talks in Beijing on Thursday. Xi said that both sides agreed to enhance political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and advance the reform and improvement of global governance.

Xi and Macron also attended and addressed the closing ceremony of the seventh meeting of China-France Business Council on Thursday in Beijing, per Xinhua.

The strategic guidance of the two heads of state has kept China-France relations at the forefront of China’s relations with Western countries, and Macron’s visit lays the foundation for enhancing dialogue, expanding common ground and resolving differences, Chinese observers said, adding that the visit could become a catalyst for more China-EU engagement.

Major French media outlets closely followed Macron’s visit to China. Referring to an “extremely uncertain” international context, Macron called for both France and China to mobilize in support of a “robust and lasting” peace and “stability in the world,” according to French media outlet Les Echos.

Some Chinese experts said that Macron’s visit to China carries strong symbolic significance.

“His trip is also intended to engage China, the incoming APEC chair, in strategic alignment on behalf of the Western world, given that France will assume the G7 presidency next year,” Wang Shuo, professor at the School of International Relations of Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times on Thursday.

The next 60 years

During the meeting, Xi said China is willing to work with France to always proceed from the fundamental interests of the two peoples and the long-term interests of the international community, while upholding equal dialogue and open cooperation, to ensure that the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership continues to advance steadily and thrives over the next 60 years, fully demonstrates its strategic value, and makes new contributions to promoting an equitable and orderly multipolar world as well as a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, Xinhua reported.

China and France should seize opportunities and expand the scope of cooperation, consolidating cooperation in traditional fields such as aviation, aerospace and nuclear energy, while tapping into the potential for cooperation in areas including the green economy, digital economy, biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence and new energy, Xi said, per Xinhua.

Regarding the Ukraine crisis, Xi said China supports all efforts for peace and hopes that all parties can reach a fair, lasting and binding peace deal that is accepted by all parties involved through dialogue and negotiation, according to Xinhua. He also added that China will continue to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis, while firmly opposing any irresponsible actions that shift blame or distort the situation, per Xinhua.

This is Macron’s fourth state visit to China since he was elected president in 2017, and the Élysée frames the time the two leaders will spend together as a sign of the importance of their relationship, Le Monde noted.

Some French media also noted that the trade imbalance, in addition to the Ukraine issue, is also a major topic during the visit.

Some experts believe that in recent years, Europe’s China policy has shown a contradictory mindset of “seeking economic and trade cooperation while treating China as a competitor.”

This stems from the development of China’s economy, especially its mid- to high-end industries, Wang Shuo noted.

“Europe faces a dilemma: it fears China’s rise but cannot give up the Chinese market and the associated development benefits,” Wang Shuo said.

There are still trade-related differences between China and France, as well as between China and Europe, and resolving these differences requires both sides to work in the spirit of overcoming difficulties together and solving problems jointly, Dong Yifan, an associate research fellow at the Belt and Road Academy of Beijing Language and Culture University, told the Global Times on Thursday.

“Communication between the Chinese and French leaders has laid a foundation for enhancing dialogue and reaching greater political consensus on the basis of seeking common ground while reserving differences,” Dong said, noting that in the future, these communication channels will play an important role in addressing relevant issues, building mutual trust, and reducing misunderstandings.

Role in China-EU relations

China has consistently considered the China-France relationship as an important premise for guiding China-Europe relations, Wang Shuo noted.

“China’s long-standing principle is that China supports European integration efforts, supports France in playing a more active and positive role in China-Europe relations, and recognizes France’s key position within Europe,” he said.

Besides Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reportedly plan to visit China early in 2026, according to earlier media reports.

As an important European power, Macron’s visit to China carries significant influence both at the bilateral level and within the EU. Notably, the latest engagement between China and France could help promote other diplomatic interactions between China and European countries, Dong noted.

France plays a role of guiding and shaping China-Europe relations – not only continuing its diplomatic tradition of being “independent and free from third-party interference” but also acting as a coordinator in many major strategic issues,” Dong said, “Therefore China-France ties still carry unique significance in China-EU relations.”

