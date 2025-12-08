Roberts & Roberts Law Firm Offers Free Rides Home to Prevent Drunk Driving

Tyler, TX, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roberts & Roberts Law Firm is offering free rides home this holiday season to help keep East Texas roads safer and reduce impaired driving. The firm’s annual campaign, “The Ride is on Us,” provides no-cost rides across a 14-county service area during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

The program will run from Friday, December 5, 2025, through Thursday, January 1, 2026. The campaign is a partnership between Roberts & Roberts, the East Texas Council of Governments’ (ETCOG) GoBus service, and Yellow Checker Cab of Longview.

Roberts & Roberts has made the process simple: residents can call (903) 333-RIDE (7433) to connect directly with one of the campaign’s rideshare partners.

Residents of the following 14 counties are eligible for this free service: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood.

A Longtime East Texas Safety Initiative

“The Ride is on Us” campaign began more than 20 years ago in Tyler, Texas, under the leadership of Randy Roberts, an attorney Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law. What started as a New Year’s Eve effort has expanded into a region-wide holiday campaign—helping more residents plan ahead, celebrate responsibly, and get home safely. Since 2022, the campaign’s partnership with GoBus has further extended access across East Texas.

“We’re proud to continue offering a practical way for people to make the safe choice,” said Justin Roberts. “If you’ve been drinking—don’t risk it. Call for a free ride and get home safely.”

Randy Roberts added, “If you need it, the ride is still on us. Please use this service so you don’t need our legal services instead.”

A Legacy of Community Safety

For more than three decades, Roberts & Roberts has sponsored community safety initiatives, including campaigns promoting child safety seats, seatbelt use for older children and adults, and the use of designated drivers for those who consume alcohol.

Visit the Roberts & Roberts website at https://www.robertslawfirm.com for full details on how to use the free-ride service and keep your holiday celebrations safe.

