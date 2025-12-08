Cochin Shipyard to build next-generation electric TRAnsverse tugs for Svitzer

Cochin, India and Copenhagen, Denmark – 8 December 2025. Svitzer, a leading global towage provider, and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), India’s largest public sector shipyard, have signed a shipbuilding agreement for four 26-metre electric TRAnsverse (“TRAnsverse 2600e”) tugs to be constructed in India for Svitzer’s global fleet renewal and growth plans.

The agreement confirms a Letter of Intent signed in October 2025 at India Maritime Week and marks the move from intent to a contracted new build agreement.

Under the agreement, CSL will build a minimum of four battery-electric TRAnsverse 2600e tugs for Svitzer, with an option for up to four additional vessels. The tugs will be constructed to Svitzer’s specifications at CSL’s facilities in Cochin to serve as global fleet renewal and advancement in operations worldwide. The vessels complement a wider newbuilding program of the TRAnsverse tug design, cementing Svitzer’s confidence in the vessel’s capabilities while also opening opportunities for future deployment in Indian ports and terminals.

The deal brings together Svitzer’s global expertise in sustainable towage solutions with CSL’s proven shipbuilding capabilities, skilled workforce and local innovation. It supports India’s ambition to become a global maritime manufacturing and skills hub under Maritime India Vision 2030, Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 and the “Make in India” initiative.

The TRAnsverse 2600e tugs are the electric version of the next-generation tug design proving itself as the world’s most advanced and efficient tug. The ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of tugs: the TRAnsverse design can operate in complex and close-quarter operating contexts, with all ship types and sizes in challenging weather and tidal conditions. The vessels will feature battery-electric propulsion and offer port and terminal operations zero direct emissions during harbour operations when charged from green power sources.

The tug’s patented staple with double-ended hull and in-line propulsion with omni-directional thrust expands the dynamic operating envelope in towage of up to 50%.

Kasper Karlsen, Chief Operating Officer, Svitzer, said:

“This contract with Cochin Shipyard for our next series of electric TRAnsverse tugs reflects our commitment to Make in India and to support port and terminal operations in their green transition and decarbonisation objectives.

“India has strong shipbuilding capabilities and a highly skilled workforce. Through this collaboration with CSL, we are not only investing in a series of advanced tugs for our own operations – we are also helping to build capacity for world-class, low- and zero-emission tug construction in India – signalling our trust in India’s existing capability and maritime vision.

We welcome the opportunity to work closely with the CSL team to deliver these vessels and, in doing so, to support the goals of Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 in a very practical way.”

Dr Harikrishnan S, Operations Director, Cochin Shipyard Limited, said:

“We look forward to delivering the next generation of tug, the TRAnsverse 2600e, drawing on CSL’s skilled workforce and our track record in complex, high‑spec vessels. This agreement represents a natural expansion of our capabilities into advanced tug design and the industrialisation of battery‑electric and future‑fuel‑ready technologies in India.

The programme will deepen our expertise in electric propulsion, high‑precision manoeuvring systems and integrated digital solutions for ports and terminals, while creating opportunities for our engineers, designers and local supply chain.

As a Government of India company, we remain committed to Make in India and to the decarbonisation of maritime transport. Together with Svitzer, our goal is to deliver a world‑class asset with significant decarbonisation credentials for ports in India and around the world.”

The first four vessels under the agreement are expected to enter construction over the coming months, with the first delivery targeted no earlier than late 2027 / early 2028, subject to detailed design, yard scheduling and regulatory approvals. Further vessels may follow in line with Svitzer’s fleet renewal plans and customer demand.

Notes to editors

Number of tugs under firm order: 4 (plus options for up to 4 additional vessels)

Tug design: TRAnsverse 2600E (26 m, electric)

Builder: Cochin Shipyard Limited, Cochin, India

Owner / operator: Svitzer

Expected initial deployment regions: Northern Europe, South America, Australia

Delivery timeline: first vessel targeted from late 2027 / early 2028; subsequent vessels thereafter

---

About Svitzer

Svitzer is a leading global towage and marine services provider. Its core business is to assist large seagoing vessels as they manoeuvre in and out of ports and terminals. With a fleet of around 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services form a critical part of port infrastructure worldwide. Founded in 1833, the company today serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Learn more at svitzer.com.

About Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is India’s largest public sector shipyard by dock. Incorporated in 1972 and listed on both the BSE and NSE, CSL has established itself as a leader in shipbuilding and ship repair, capable of constructing ships up to 110,000 DWT and repairing vessels up to 125,000 DWT. The yard in Kochi has delivered some of India’s largest commercial vessels and the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier for the Indian Navy, and is consistently rated among the top public sector undertakings in India









