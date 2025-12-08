RIDGELAND, Miss., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new HelloNation article explores how Central Mississippi families choose between handmade and commercial Easter gifts, weighing factors like durability, meaning, cost, and convenience. The piece features insights from Melissa Skelton, a Ridgeland-based retail expert, who explains how parents balance long-lasting personalized toys and custom buckets with readily available store options.

"Many Ridgeland families are seeking handmade Easter gifts that offer lasting value beyond the holiday," Skelton explains. "Parents want pieces that become part of a child's daily environment, not just short-lived trinkets." Items like wooden name puzzles and custom toys serve as both play items and functional room accents, outlasting the temporary appeal of candy and plastic. Local makers invest time and skill into each piece, adding meaning to the final product.

Skelton notes that personalized buckets have become particularly popular because they're sturdy, reusable, and designed around each child's preferences. "These items become more than simple containers—they signal care and intention," she says. Many families weigh this long-term value against the immediate appeal of commercial Easter gifts with seasonal colors and themes.

Commercial Easter gifts continue to attract parents seeking convenience and variety. Stores stock themed buckets, plush toys, and candy weeks in advance, offering quick solutions for busy families. "Commercial options work well for parents who enjoy changing themes annually or need last-minute ideas," Skelton observes. The variety and accessibility provide comfort for families who prefer flexible, trend-focused choices.

Timing is a critical consideration for families interested in custom gifts. "Handmade Easter gifts typically require four to six weeks of lead time," Skelton advises. "Many local shops reach capacity early as demand rises, so ordering ahead is essential for families wanting personalized pieces." This schedule allows makers to gather materials, finish details, and deliver items before the holiday rush.

Many families find success in blending both approaches. "Parents might select one custom wooden puzzle or handmade toy, then fill the rest of the basket with store-bought items," Skelton suggests. "This balanced approach helps families stay within budget while including meaningful, personal touches." The combination produces a thoughtful basket while keeping the process manageable.

The HelloNation article also compares how custom holiday gifts fit into both Easter and Christmas planning. Many makers follow similar schedules for both holidays. Personalized toys and custom pieces for either season require parents to think early. Weather, shipping delays, and seasonal surges can lead to longer wait times. Melissa Skelton notes that this pattern encourages families to prepare well before stores launch their holiday displays. This helps ensure that personalized buckets or handmade toys reach homes in time for special events.

Another insight from the article centers on durability. Handmade Easter gifts often hold up better during active play. Items like a wooden name puzzle or sturdy handmade toys last through several developmental stages. Families consider this strength when choosing between custom and commercial Easter gifts. Melissa Skelton explains that many parents want items that feel meaningful and practical, especially when used daily. The HelloNation article adds that handmade items often stay in a child’s bedroom long after the holiday ends.

The article also highlights how commercial Easter gifts serve families who enjoy trend-focused items. Retail Expert Melissa Skelton mentions that some children like receiving new colors, characters, and themes each year. The turnover in commercial Easter gifts makes it easier for parents to match a child’s current favorites. This changing variety helps families who prefer flexible gift choices rather than long-term items like personalized toys.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that no single approach is perfect for every family. Some parents value keepsakes while others focus on simplicity. Melissa Skelton explains that Ridgeland, Mississippi, families often select gifts based on lifestyle, time, and what brings lasting enjoyment for their children. Whether they choose a wooden name puzzle, commercial candy, personalized buckets, or a mix of all three, the goal remains the same: to bring joy to the holiday.

Melissa Skelton is a retail expert based in Ridgeland, Mississippi, specializing in consumer trends and seasonal gift planning. Her insights are featured in the HelloNation article " Custom vs. Commercial: Choosing the Best Easter Gifts for Children in Central Mississippi ”.

