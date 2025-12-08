NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- ICARO Media Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by ICARO that certain information is subject to confidentiality agreements. Journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "ICARO Media Group Enters New Multiyear Digital Network Deal with Elevator Giant Otis in Spain, Portugal and Africa," issued November 25, 2025 10:27 ET, over GlobeNewswire.
Recommended Reading
-
November 25, 2025 10:27 ET | Source: ICARO Media GroupICARO Media Group Enters New Multiyear Digital Network Deal with Elevator Giant Otis in Spain, Portugal and Africa
ICARO expands its Multiscreen Monetization network, securing a multiyear contract to connect DOOH displays operated by Otis Mobility, S.A.Read More