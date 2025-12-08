China Eastern Airlines Launches World’s Longest Flight Featuring Museum-Themed Aircraft

SHANGHAI, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Eastern Airlines (CEA) inaugurated its new Shanghai–Auckland–Buenos Aires route on Dec. 4. The inaugural flight, operated by CEA's "National Museum of China" themed aircraft, carried 282 passengers on a 20,000-kilometer journey. The new route marks the first direct flight from Shanghai to a major South American city, opening a new "southbound corridor" across the Pacific and offering an alternative to the traditional Europe- or North America-based transfer routes. The journey, which previously could take 30 hours, is now reduced to roughly 25 hours, setting a new record as the world's longest one-way commercial flight.





CEA operates the route with Boeing 777-300ER wide-body aircraft. Flight MU745 (Shanghai–Buenos Aires) will depart on Mondays and Thursdays, while MU746 will return on Tuesdays and Fridays. The "National Museum of China" livery, jointly designed by CEA and the National Museum of China, incorporates motifs inspired by the museum's iconic artifacts, earning it the nickname "an art gallery in the sky."

Before departure, CEA hosted a brief inaugural ceremony at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, which featured Argentine-themed decor and commemorative gifts. Passengers on the inaugural flight enjoyed special beverages featuring South American and Chinese styles, as well as Argentine dishes including chilled Argentine red shrimp, M5 steak, and roast chicken. CEA has also enhanced its international service offerings by adding a Spanish-language hotline (+86-21-20695530) to provide full-process assistance for travelers.

Beyond a new air corridor, the route links three continents. Having obtained the fifth freedom rights, CEA can handle passenger and cargo transfers in Auckland without aircraft change, facilitating trade among China, New Zealand, and Argentina. The airline has also launched a cold-chain direct delivery channel from Argentina to China. On the return flight, the aircraft carried 2.1 tonnes of Argentine cherries and 10.5 tonnes of fresh Chilean salmon to China. The route is also expected to leverage complementary seasons between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, attracting travelers to experience contrasting climates and landscapes on the other side of the globe. This will inject fresh momentum into cultural exchanges between the Asia-Pacific and Latin America, building an "air bridge" across the Pacific Ocean.

Company: China Eastern Airlines

