OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Strategic Amendment to AbbVie’s Partnership on ABBV-230 Development

Strategic Amendment Enhances OSE Immunotherapeutics’ Role in ABBV-230 Development While Preserving AbbVie’s Long-Term Commitment

NANTES, France, December 8th, 2025 – 7:30am CET - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced an amendment to its partnership agreement with AbbVie regarding ABBV-230, a monoclonal antibody designed to resolve chronic and severe inflammation, currently in the pre-clinical development stage.

Under the revised agreement, OSE Immunotherapeutics regains control of the early-stage development of the ABBV-230, while AbbVie maintains its rights to control future development and commercialization following successful completion of Phase 1. The revised approach reflects both parties’ continued enthusiasm for the potential of ABBV-230 and aligns development responsibilities with each company’s core strengths.

Highlights of the Amended Agreement

OSE Immunotherapeutics to Lead Early Development : OSE Immunotherapeutics will assume responsibility for the preclinical and Phase 1 development of ABBV-230, drawing on its deep immunology expertise. These activities will be fully financed by OSE Immunotherapeutics, contingent upon securing adequate funding, at its sole discretion.

: OSE Immunotherapeutics will assume responsibility for the preclinical and Phase 1 development of ABBV-230, drawing on its deep immunology expertise. These activities will be fully financed by OSE Immunotherapeutics, contingent upon securing adequate funding, at its sole discretion. AbbVie Retains Future Rights : AbbVie remains the exclusive licensee and retains its rights to develop and commercialize following successful completion of Phase 1, continuing its leadership in immunology innovation.

: AbbVie remains the exclusive licensee and retains its rights to develop and commercialize following successful completion of Phase 1, continuing its leadership in immunology innovation. Commercial Terms Unchanged : All existing commercialization rights, including royalties on global net sales and sales-based milestone payments, remain unchanged. OSE Immunotherapeutics retains its full economic entitlements under the original agreement.

: All existing commercialization rights, including royalties on global net sales and sales-based milestone payments, remain unchanged. OSE Immunotherapeutics retains its full economic entitlements under the original agreement. Milestone Payment Adjustment: With the amendment, OSE Immunotherapeutics will no longer receive the previously anticipated milestone payment tied to the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study. However, OSE Immunotherapeutics becomes eligible for milestone payments in the following stages of development, should AbbVie advance the candidate beyond Phase 1.

ChemR23 is a dual-function receptor involved in both the initiation and resolution of inflammation, depending on the ligand that binds to it. It plays a key role in multiple diseases by regulating immune cell recruitment and activity. Both companies remain committed to exploring its potential as a first-in-class therapy for inflammation resolution.

Marc Le Bozec, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, commented: “The overall value of our collaboration with AbbVie for ABBV-230 remains unchanged. Assuming leadership of early-stage development enables OSE to accelerate progress on this innovative program while leveraging our core immunology expertise. The restructured agreement reflects the value we’ve built and our shared commitment to advancing transformative therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases.”

OSE Immunotherapeutics and AbbVie announced the strategic partnership to develop OSE-230, in February 2024 [Press Release].

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is listed on Euronext. Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company’s website: www.ose-immuno.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

