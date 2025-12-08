Initial admission to the Official List

Advertisement

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

8 December 2025

The Magnum Ice Cream Company announces admission to trading on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (“TMICC”) is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares will today (Monday 8 December 2025) be admitted to:

listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam at 9:00 a.m. (Amsterdam time) (ticker “AMS:MICC“) (the “ Amsterdam Admission ”);

”); listing on the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities at 8:00 a.m. (London time) (ticker “LSE:MICC“) (the “ London Admission ”); and

”); and listing and trading on the New York Stock Exchange at 9:30 a.m. (New York time) (ticker “NYSE:MICC“),





(together, “Admission”).

Admission follows the publication of TMICC’s registration statement filed on Form 20-F (the “Registration Statement”) on 4 November 2025 and prospectus (the “Prospectus”) on 3 December 2025. The Registration Statement is available on the SEC’s EDGAR page at www.sec.gov and the Prospectus is available on TMICC’s website at https://corporate.magnumicecream.com/en/prospectus.html.

DTC, CREST and Euroclear Nederland accounts will be credited with interests in TMICC ordinary shares as soon as possible after 8.00 a.m. (New York time) today (Monday 8 December 2025). It is expected that TMICC shareholders with holdings in certificated form will be sent statements evidencing their interests in TMICC ordinary shares by 23 December 2025.

On Admission, TMICC’s issued and outstanding ordinary share capital will be 612,259,739 ordinary shares. The ordinary shares have a nominal value of EUR 3.50 each and carry voting rights of one vote per share. There are no ordinary shares held in treasury. Accordingly, as at 8 December 2025, there were 612,259,739 ordinary shares with voting rights.

The figure of 612,259,739 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in TMICC under the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) and the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Peter ter Kulve, TMICC CEO, commented: “Today is a proud milestone for everyone associated with TMICC. We became the global leader in ice cream as part of the Unilever family. Now, as an independent listed company, we will be more agile, more focused, and more ambitious than ever.

We have a clear strategy to deliver growth, improve productivity and reinvest in TMICC in line with the medium-term targets we set out at our recent Capital Markets Day. With our iconic brands, world-class capabilities, expert people and the trust of millions of ice cream lovers globally, we aim to lead the frozen snacking revolution, shaping new occasions, innovating new products and fresh ways to delight people around the world, improving the service to our customers and creating value for our shareholders and wider stakeholders. Because life tastes better with ice cream.”

Further information on key dates in relation to Admission is set out at the end of this announcement ("Expected Timetable of Principal Events") and can also be found in the Prospectus.

Expected Timetable of Principal Events

The times and dates set out in the timetable below and throughout this announcement are indicative only and based on TMICC’s current expectations and may be subject to change without further notice.

Event Time and/or date Admission of TMICC ordinary shares to trading on each of Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange 8 December 2025 Commencement of trading in TMICC ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam……………………………………………………………………… 9.00 a.m. (Amsterdam time) on 8 December 2025 Commencement of trading in TMICC depositary interests on the London Stock Exchange…………………………………………………………. 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 8 December 2025 Commencement of trading in TMICC ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange 9:30 a.m. (New York time) on 8 December 2025 CREST and Euroclear Nederland accounts credited in respect of TMICC depositary interests As soon as practicable after 8.00 a.m. (New York time) on 8 December 2025 Latest date for despatch of statements for TMICC ordinary shares 22 December 2025

Home Member State Declaration

Pursuant to applicable Dutch law, TMICC hereby declares that the Netherlands is its “home member state” for the purposes of the disclosure obligations under Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 December 2004 on the harmonisation of transparency requirements in relation to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market and amending Directive 2001/34/EC.

-ENDS-

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world’s largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Wall’s and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.

