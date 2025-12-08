Contract with Czechoslovak Group and positive investor feedback at the WOOD & Co Conference

WOOD & Company EMEA Conference – interest and positive reactions to the results and vision of GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN, a.s., listed on the Prague Stock Exchange, participated in the prestigious WOOD’S Winter Wonderland EMEA Conference organized by WOOD & Company. The company’s management appreciated the opportunity to present its financial results, strategies, and technological advantages to investors, analysts, and other representatives of the capital market.

Positive reception of the company’s work to date and the strategy of expanding the business towards the defense industry were key topics of all the meetings held. There were also frequent questions regarding possible future capital activities, including a secondary public offering (SPO). “At present, no specific processes related to an SPO are underway. We have an approved mandate for a five-year period and will carefully consider any potential next steps. A very attractive growth opportunity would have to arise, combined with an increase in free float and an optimal share price. We do not see such an opportunity in the coming months or next year,” says Artur Gevorkyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Strengthening the role in defense technologies – the first major contract with Czechoslovak Group

The company has concluded a new, significant contract with the Czechoslovak Group, one of the leading European industrial holdings, which, among others, operates in the field of modern solutions for armed and security forces, including defense equipment, specialized production, and technological units of strategic importance.

The new project involves the production of special, highly precise components meeting demanding material and tolerance requirements. The testing phase has now been successfully completed and serial production is starting. The project has the potential to further strengthen the position of GEVORKYAN in the defense industry, which has been showing long-term growing demand. It is precisely in the field of innovative technological solutions, which this sector seeks, that GEVORKYAN has built a strong reputation over many years.

About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations, and one of the most innovative companies in this industry worldwide. More information can be found at www.gevorkyan.eu/en.

Contact information:

Financial Matters: Andrej Bátovský, andrej.batovsky@gevorkyan.sk

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

