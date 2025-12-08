VEON’s Beeline Kazakhstan Breaks Ground for Hyper Cloud Data Center to Offer Sovereign Enterprise, AI and Digital Services

Dubai and Almaty, December 8, 2025 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON”), today announced that Beeline Kazakhstan has begun construction of the new Hyper Cloud data center in Almaty—an advanced Tier III-certified facility designed to anchor Kazakhstan’s sovereign cloud, AI compute, and enterprise digital services ecosystem.

The investment positions Kazakhstan for the next phase of digital growth by providing domestic, secure, and scalable compute capacity for artificial intelligence, blockchain solutions, and next-generation telecom services. The Hyper Cloud data center being built by Beeline Kazakhstan will be a sovereign cloud platform that ensures all customer data stays within Kazakhstan, meeting national security and data-sovereignty requirements. The platform will provide small- and medium-sized enterprises with a wide range of modern services, including IaaS, PaaS, BaaS, GPU-as-a-Service, and Security-as-a-Service, enabling businesses to scale more rapidly, improve operational efficiency, and implement innovations securely.

“Kazakhstan’s IT sector continues to expand significantly, with more than 18,000 companies now operating, a 16% increase in three years. Cloud capacity is essential for the digital future of Kazakhstan,” explains Evgeniy Nastradin, CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan. “Through the new Hyper Cloud service facility, we will be delivering state of the art infrastructure for the country’s enterprise and AI needs. We will securely store and process the data within the country and develop the foundation for AI-powered, modern digital services. This investment will enhance Kazakhstan’s potential as a digital hub for the region.”

Targeted to go live by the end of 2026, the Tier III Hyper Cloud facility will provide full-service redundancy within Beeline Kazakhstan’s own infrastructure, significantly strengthening the reliability, security, and sovereignty of cloud services for enterprises, developers, and public-sector organizations.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity and 140 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

About Beeline Kazakhstan

Beeline Kazakhstan serves 11.9 million customers with mobile connectivity and around one million with fixed internet services. Since 2018, the company has been executing its digital operator strategy. Over the past five years, leveraging its expertise in digital solution development, Beeline Kazakhstan has created an ecosystem of 60 internal and external products. Beeline Kazakhstan is majority-owned by VEON.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to VEON’s investment plans. There are numerous risks, uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to uncertainty over VEON’s investment plans, among others discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in VEON’s 2024 Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 25, 2025 and other public filings made by VEON with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and VEON disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Contact Information

VEON

Hande Asik

Chief Communications and Strategy Officer

pr@veon.com





Attachment