|Company announcement no. 54 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
08 December 2025
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 49
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 49:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|16,337,588
|251.6044
|4,110,608,572
|01 December 2025
|74,770
|296.3889
|22,160,998
|02 December 2025
|75,000
|301.0714
|22,580,355
|03 December 2025
|84,007
|301.6851
|25,343,660
|04 December 2025
|83,622
|298.3580
|24,949,293
|05 December 2025
|85,000
|303.9855
|25,838,768
|Total accumulated over week 49
|402,399
|300.3811
|120,873,073
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|16,739,987
|252.7769
|4,231,481,645
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.005% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
