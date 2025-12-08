AI-Powered Remote Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitoring Market Report 2025 - Advancements in AI Algorithms and Wearable ECG Devices Drive Market Innovation

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Remote Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitoring Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered remote electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring market is witnessing explosive growth, projected to escalate from $1.34 billion in 2024 to $3.34 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. This expansion is driven by several factors, including rising instances of cardiovascular diseases, an aging global population, increased adoption of telemedicine, and the demand for remote patient monitoring. Additionally, higher healthcare costs are pushing the shift towards home-based care solutions.

Significant trends include advancements in AI algorithms for detecting arrhythmias, innovations in wearable ECG devices, and the integration of cloud-based analytics. Real-time remote patient monitoring and predictive cardiac health management are also seeing rapid development. Telemedicine's rising popularity is fueling this market growth, with its ability to provide healthcare services remotely. Notably, AI-powered remote ECG monitoring enhances telemedicine by enabling continuous heart monitoring, improving diagnostic accuracy, and offering timely clinical interventions.

Key market players, such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, and BIOTRONIK, are focusing on developing advanced solutions like AI-driven arrhythmia detection tools to improve diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. For instance, BIOTRONIK's launch of the BIOMONITOR IV cardiac monitor in April 2024 showcased AI capabilities for enhanced arrhythmia detection and management.

Corporate activities are also shaping the market landscape. In May 2024, WearLinq Inc.'s acquisition of AMI Cardiac Monitoring LLC expands its capabilities in providing AI-powered remote ECG monitoring solutions across the U.S., offering FDA-cleared 6-lead wearable ECG monitoring for arrhythmia detection.

Regionally, North America dominated this market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth. The comprehensive geographical coverage extends to regions like Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with detailed insights into countries such as China, USA, Germany, and Japan.

Despite promising growth, the market faces challenges due to global trade tensions and tariff changes, notably in the medical equipment sector. Companies are responding by diversifying suppliers, increasing domestic production, and prioritizing R&D in cost-effective materials to mitigate these impacts.

This comprehensive report delves into the largest and fastest-growing regions for AI-powered remote ECG monitoring, analyzing its connection to the global economy, demographic trends, and analogous markets.

It investigates technological disruptions, regulatory evolutions, and shifting consumer preferences that will shape the market landscape. Addressing inquiries surrounding market characteristics, size, and growth, the report offers historical and forecast data segmented by geography.

Market characteristics and definitions are included, alongside analyses of deployment modes (cloud-based, on-premises) and applications (e.g., epilepsy monitoring, sleep disorders).

Segmentations offer insights on hardware, software, and services sub-markets.

The report evaluates competitive landscapes, including key players like Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, and Masimo Corporation.

Regional breakdowns assess market size and growth comparisons across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and other regions.

Strategies are suggested for market recovery post-crisis.

Industry stakeholders can anticipate data spanning historic and forecast timeframes. Coverage includes hardware (wearable devices, ECG machines), software (data analytics platforms, AI algorithms), and services (remote patient monitoring).

Companies and Geographies: In-depth analyses include major players and markets across Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, the USA, and others. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Additional Report Features: Includes market size ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, competitor market share, and data segmentation. The report is available in PDF, Word, and Excel formats, complete with an interactive Excel dashboard for enhanced usability.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Remote Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitoring market report include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Masimo Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Nihon Kohden Corporation

iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Biofourmis Pte. Ltd.

BioSerenity Inc.

Withings SA

Eko Devices Inc.

AliveCor Inc.

Compumedics Limited

Anumana Inc.

Electrical Geodesics Inc. (EGI)

InfoBionic Inc.

Neurable Inc.

Cardiomatics Sp. z o.o.

IDOVEN S.L.

Zeto Inc.

NextGen Neuro Inc.

