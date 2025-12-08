Stibo Systems positioned as a Leader in SPARK Matrix™: Product Information Management (PIM), Q4 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading PIM vendors.

Stibo Systems, through its enterprise-grade product information management (PIM) capabilities built on the STEP MDM platform, has received strong ratings in technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Stibo Systems as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Product Information Management, Q4 2025.

Prakhar Bansal, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, states, “Stibo Systems continues to strengthen its leadership in the Product Information Management (PIM) market by providing an AI-enabled data foundation that unifies product content, digital assets, and channel-specific attributes into a single, governed source of truth. Its Product Experience Data Cloud and STEP platform bring together scalable data onboarding, flexible data modeling, and embedded data-quality and governance services, allowing retailers, distributors, and manufacturers to streamline how they acquire, enrich, and syndicate product information across e-commerce sites, marketplaces, store systems, and partner ecosystems. By automating classification and de-duplication, orchestrating supplier and content-provider feeds, and extending PIM to include sustainability and compliance attributes, Stibo Systems enables organizations to accelerate time-to-market, reduce operational friction, and deliver consistent, trusted product experiences at every digital and physical touchpoint.”

Kumar Anand, Associate Director and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, “Stibo Systems is steadily evolving from a traditional Product Information Management provider into a strategic product data backbone for omnichannel commerce and supply chain ecosystems. Its open, multi-domain data model, strong governance framework, and API-first integration approach allow enterprises to connect PIM with ERP, e-commerce, PLM, and downstream analytics without fragmenting product truth across silos. By combining data stewardship workflows, role-based governance, and scalable cloud deployment, Stibo Systems helps organizations industrialize how product data is created, validated, and shared, turning what was once a back-office hygiene function into a core enabler of revenue growth, channel expansion, and regulatory resilience.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Product Information Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Adrian Carr, CEO at Stibo Systems:

“Being recognized as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™ reinforces what our customers tell us every day, that trustworthy product data is now fundamental to growth, speed and exceptional customer experiences. Our mission is to give organizations an AI-ready data foundation they can use and scale, whether they’re launching new channels, adapting to evolving ESG and compliance demands or transforming the product lifecycle. Stibo Systems helps businesses activate their product information with confidence. We are proud to help retailers, distributors, manufacturers and more accelerate time-to-market, deepen customer engagement and get their businesses ready for whatever the market brings next.”

About Stibo Systems:

Stibo Systems is a leading enabler of trustworthy data through AI-powered master data management. Built on a robust and flexible platform, our SaaS solutions empower enterprises around the globe to deliver superior customer and product experiences. Our trusted data foundation enhances operational efficiency, drives growth and transformation, supports sustainability initiatives and bolsters AI success. Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which guarantees the long-term perspective of the business through foundational ownership. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

