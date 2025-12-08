Smart Water Management Market Forecast to 2035 by Type of Management, Type of Services, Type of Water Meter, Type of Offering, Areas of Application, Type of End-user, Company Size and Key Geographical Regions

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Water Management Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Management, Type of Services, Type of Water Meter, Type of Offering, Areas of Application, Type of End-user, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart water management market is experiencing substantial growth, with its estimated size rising from USD 18.24 billion in the current year to USD 67.76 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 12.67% over the forecast period.

This report provides comprehensive insights on market sizing and opportunities, competitive landscape, company profiles, and ongoing market trends. It covers several segments, including type of management, services, water meters, offerings, applications, end-users, and geographical regions.

SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET: GROWTH AND TRENDS

Smart water management employs advanced technologies to optimize the monitoring, control, and conservation of water resources. By leveraging sensors, meters, and data analytics, these systems enable real-time water management analysis, leakage identification, improved distribution efficiency, and assurance of water quality. Innovations in IoT, AI, and data analytics are enhancing smart water management systems, fundamentally transforming water resource governance.

The outlook is promising for sustainable water resource management, driven by increasing urbanization, climate change impacts, and a focus on sustainability. The adoption of advanced metering and SCADA technologies, alongside government support, is expected to propel the smart water management sector's growth.

SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Market Share by Type of Management: The market is segmented into advanced analytics, advanced pressure management, distribution network monitoring, and other categories. Currently, meter data management (MDM) holds the largest market share due to the growing need for efficient metering solutions. However, advanced analytics is expected to grow faster due to the demand for data-driven decision-making.

Market Share by Type of Service: The market divides into managed services and professional services. Professional services dominate currently, attributed to their importance for implementing smart water management solutions. Managed services are poised for higher growth as utilities outsource for cost efficiency and service enhancement.

Market Share by Type of Water Meter: AMI and AMR are the segments, with AMI leading due to real-time data capabilities. Yet, AMR is projected to grow faster due to increasing demand for real-time water management solutions.

Market Share by Type of Offering: Services dominate due to increased awareness of water quality and advanced smart water infrastructure technology. Growth in professional services further accelerates market expansion.

Market Share by Areas of Application: Analytics and data management currently lead due to their role in decision-making. However, leak detection is growing rapidly, driven by efforts to reduce water losses and enhance operational efficiency.

Market Share by Type of End-User: Commercial segments dominate, with widespread adoption by offices, hotels, and retail needing to optimize water usage and meet sustainability goals. Industrial segments are set for higher growth due to conservation needs and regulatory adherence.

Market Share by Company Size: Large enterprises hold the majority share, but SMEs are expected to grow faster, driven by innovative and flexible approaches to evolving needs.

Market Share by Geographical Regions: North America leads the market, driven by governmental support for smart water initiatives. Increased regulatory and initiative impact fostered growth in this region.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $67.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ABB

Arad Group

Badger Meter

Diehl Stiftung

Evoqua Water Technologies

GE Digital

Honeywell

Hydraulx

i2O Water

IBM

Itron

Kamstrup

Ketos

Landis+Gyr

Neptune Technology Group

Oracle

Radius Synergies International

Schneider Electric

SENSUS

Siemens

SUEZ

TaKaDu

Trimble Water

