Dissolving Pulp Market Set to Reach $27.86 Billion by 2034 Driven by Sustainable Fiber Demand

The global dissolving pulp market witnessed significant growth, reaching approximately $18.26 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.81% since 2019. The market is projected to experience continued growth, expanding from $18.26 billion in 2024 to $22.75 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 4.50%. By 2034, it is anticipated to reach $27.86 billion, at a CAGR of 4.13%.

Key drivers of growth during the historical period included the rising demand from the textile industry, stringent environmental regulations, and increased demand from pharmaceutical and personal care sectors. However, factors such as volatile raw material prices and high chemical consumption posed challenges.

Future growth is expected to be propelled by the consumer shift toward sustainable fibers, growing apparel volumes, and increasing corporate ESG goals. The market might face hurdles from competition with alternative fibers, dependence on wood-based feedstock, and geopolitical trade issues.

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region was dominant, accounting for 77.97% of the global market, equivalent to $14.24 billion. It was followed by North America and South America. The fastest-growing regions are projected to be Africa and the Middle East, with CAGRs of 7.06% and 6.27% respectively, followed by South America and Asia Pacific.

The dissolving pulp market landscape is notably concentrated, with the top ten players contributing 27.45% to the market in 2024. Key industry players include Aditya Birla Group (Grasim Industries), Sappi Ltd., and The Lenzing Group. Market segmentation by source places wood pulp as the largest contributor, while bamboo pulp is expected to be the fastest growing segment. Textiles remain the largest application segment, with pharmaceuticals poised for rapid growth. The specialty grade market dominates by grade, and the prehydrolysis kraft process prevails by production process.

Opportunities in the market are abundant. The wood pulp segment will witness a gain of $3.4 billion in global annual sales by 2029, and the textiles segment will increase by $3.23 billion. Similarly, the specialty grade and prehydrolysis kraft process segments are expected to see significant growth opportunities. China is set for substantial market size expansion, with a projected gain of $1.85 billion.

Trend-based strategies focus on developing sustainable dissolving pulp alternatives, enhancing production efficiency through greenfield mills, and upgrading bleaching processes to reduce chemical usage. Leading players are expanding their capabilities through strategic launches and investments.

Strategic recommendations for companies include prioritizing agricultural-waste-based production, integrating renewable energy, and advancing technology in bleaching infrastructure. Additionally, expanding operations in emerging markets, developing flexible pricing strategies, and bolstering global supply networks are vital. Enhancing market visibility through targeted engagement and digital promotion remains crucial in capitalizing on growth opportunities in the dissolving pulp market.

Dissolving Pulp Global Market Opportunities and Strategies To 2034 provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to assess the global dissolving pulp market as it recovers post-COVID-19.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a global viewpoint with a comprehensive report covering 15 geographies.

Understand the coronavirus impact and its future influence on market growth.

Develop regional and national strategies based on local insights.

Identify high-potential investment segments.

Use forecasts and trends to outperform market competitors.

Enhance customer understanding with the latest research findings.

Benchmark against top competitors.

Leverage key data relationships for advanced strategising.

Enhance internal and external presentations with reliable data.

The report deeply analyses where the largest and fastest-growing markets for dissolving pulp are, drawing connections within the broader economic context and similar markets. It also evaluates the forces anticipated to shape the future market.

This comprehensive report includes market characteristics, size and growth metrics, segmentation and breakdowns by region and country, competitive landscapes, market shares, trends, and strategies. It offers historical context and forecasts by geography, embedding the market within the broader dissolving pulp industry and comparing it with other similar markets.

The report includes the following chapters:

Introduction and Market Characteristics

Key Trends

Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

Global Market Size and Growth

Regional and Country Analysis

Market Segmentation

Regional Market Size and Growth

Competitive Landscape

Other Major and Innovative Companies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Recent Developments

Market Opportunities and Strategies

Conclusions and Recommendations

Appendix

Markets Covered:

By Source: Wood Pulp, Cotton Linters, Bamboo Pulp, Other Sources

Wood Pulp, Cotton Linters, Bamboo Pulp, Other Sources By Application: Textiles, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Industrial Applications, Other Applications

Textiles, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Industrial Applications, Other Applications By Grade: Speciality Grade, Technical Grade

Speciality Grade, Technical Grade By Production Process: Prehydrolysis Kraft Process, Acid Sulfite Process, Other Production Processes

Companies Mentioned: Aditya Birla Group (Grasim Industries), Sappi Ltd., The Lenzing Group, Shandong Sunpaper Co. Ltd., Bracell Ltd.

Countries: China, Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, USA, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Covers five years historic data and ten years of forecast. Data includes market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, and dissolving pulp indicators.

Data Segmentation: Includes historic and forecast data by country and region, market share of competitors, and market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: All data and analysis are sourced with endnotes for reliability and validation.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 374 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $27.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Dissolving Pulp market report include:

Aditya Birla Group (Grasim Industries)

Sappi Ltd.

The Lenzing Group

Shandong Sunpaper Co. Ltd.

Bracell Ltd.

Dexco (LD Celulosa S.A.)

Sodra Skogsagarna (Sodra Cell AB)

Arauco (Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion)

Altri SGPS SA (Caima Industria de Celulose S.A)

Yueyang Forest & Paper Co., Ltd. (Hunan Juntai New Material Technology Co., Ltd.)

Nippon Paper Group Inc.

Sun Paper Group

Domsjo Fabriker

Rayonier

Tembec

Neucel

Shandong Sun Paper Industry Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

Fujian Qingshan Paper Industry Co. Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation / Oji Paper Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd.

Yueyang Forest & Paper Co. Ltd.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd.

Shandong Huatai Paper Co. Ltd.

Yibin Grace Group Co. Ltd.

Asia Symbol (Shandong) Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd.

Mondi Plc

OAO Kondopoga

Sponcel sp. z o

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

Eastman

Celanese

Bracell

Nova Industria Brazil

ARAUCO

Suzano S. A

Cellulose Group FZC

Sappi Limited

Saiccor

