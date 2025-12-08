AskForHelpToday.ca Launches in New Brunswick, Improving Access to Mental Health Care

TORONTO and FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Psychological Association (OPA), the College of Psychologists of New Brunswick (CPNB), and Strata Health Solutions are proud to announce the launch of AskForHelpToday.ca in New Brunswick — a free, secure, and not-for-profit digital platform designed to help people find available psychologists more easily.

The expansion will improve access to psychological services across the province by connecting New Brunswickers directly with registered psychologists practicing locally. The system will also collect valuable information on wait times and service gaps to support future planning and workforce development.

Originally created in 2020 to support frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, AskForHelpToday.ca has become a trusted national model for improving mental health access and system navigation through technology.

Richard Morrison, CEO of the Ontario Psychological Association, said: “Launching AskForHelpToday.ca in New Brunswick is an important step toward improving access to care and reducing wait times. This partnership demonstrates how technology and collaboration can make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Mandy McLean, Executive Director of the College of Psychologists of New Brunswick, said: “We’re proud to partner on this initiative to make psychological services easier to access for New Brunswickers. This platform will also help us better understand system needs and inform future investments — all while ensuring services are delivered safely and ethically by qualified professionals.”

Peter Smith, President of Strata Health Solutions, A VitalHub Company, said:

“Strata Health is committed to helping Canadians access the right care at the right time. This expansion builds on national efforts to connect health and mental health systems through secure, interoperable digital tools.”

How Psychologists Can Get Involved - Psychologists registered in Ontario or New Brunswick can join AskForHelpToday.ca at no cost. The platform enables them to receive secure, digital referrals from patients, primary care providers, and community organizations.



Register today at askforhelptoday.ca/register

