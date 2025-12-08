Pea Protein Market Set to Triple in Size Reaching $5.59 Billion by 2035 Amidst Ever-Growing Shift Towards Sustainable, Vegan, and Allergen-Free Dietary Options

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pea Protein Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Form, Type of Source, Type of Processing Method, Type of Application, Type of End User, Type of Distribution, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pea protein market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from USD 1.50 billion in the current year to USD 5.59 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 12.71% during the forecast period. This market expansion is driven by increasing consumer demand for plant-based proteins, reflecting a shift towards sustainable, vegan, and allergen-free dietary options.

The isolates segment, highly refined with a protein content of 85-90%, currently dominates due to its appeal in nutritional supplements and high-protein foods. However, the concentrates segment is forecasted to grow at a higher CAGR.

Major demand drivers include its rich amino acid profile, vitamins, minerals, hypoallergenic properties, and digestibility. Enhanced production capabilities through research and development efforts by companies are poised to meet increasing global demand.

PEA PROTEIN MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Market Share by Type of Product - The market is segmented into concentrates, hydrolysates, isolates, and textured proteins. Pea protein isolates currently lead due to their prominence in protein-rich dietary products, though concentrates are expected to see higher growth rates.

Market Share by Type of Form - Dominated by solid forms, primarily in powdered formulations due to their benefits in processing, storage, and cost-efficiency, the market is poised for expansion in liquid forms like juices and energy drinks.

Market Share by Type of Source - Yellow split peas hold the majority market share, capitalizing on their high nutritional value. Interest in chickpeas is rising, with anticipated higher growth due to their nutritional profiles.

Market Share by Type of Processing Method - The market is led by dry processing methods, favored for creating various protein products. This segment is expected to witness significant growth due to technological advancements.

Market Share by Area of Application - Bakery goods are the largest segment, reflecting the substantial demand for protein-enriched baking products. The dietary supplements segment is projected for rapid growth due to increased health awareness.

Market Share by End User - Food processors dominate the market due to enhanced demand for plant-based and high-protein foods, supported by health and sustainability trends.

Market Share by Company Size - Large enterprises currently lead due to resource availability and global reach, though SMEs are expected to grow faster by focusing on innovation and niche markets.

Market Share by Type of Distribution - Supermarkets and hypermarkets command a majority share thanks to widespread access and consumer trust. Online channels, offering convenience and competitive pricing, are set for higher growth.

Market Share by Geographical Regions - North America dominates due to high demand for plant-based diets and market innovations. The Asia Pacific region is expected to surge, driven by dietary shifts and large consumer bases in countries like China and India.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $5.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

