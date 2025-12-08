Patient Engagement in Genomics Research Fuels Growth in Healthcare Segment

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomics Market by Product (Reagents, Kits, Instruments), Services (Genome Profiling, Bioinformatics), Technology (Sequencing, PCR, ISH, Flow Cytometry), Study Type (Epigenomics), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Agri) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global genomics market is on a trajectory to reach USD 85.09 billion by 2030, up from USD 47.07 billion in 2025, showcasing a CAGR of 12.6% within this period. The substantial growth is attributed to factors such as increased government funding, the rising prevalence of viral and hereditary diseases, and continual advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies.

Genomics now extends beyond its traditional applications in genetic disorders and drug discovery, finding traction in agriculture, veterinary science, and forensics. In the field of forensics, NGS technology has revolutionized DNA analysis by replacing traditional fingerprinting methods with comprehensive genomic reconstruction, allowing for more precise identifications. It further enhances on-site analysis, extracting detailed genetic data from trace or degraded samples, thus expanding the scope and accuracy of forensic investigations.

The reagents, kits, and consumables segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The genomics market is categorized into reagents, kits, and consumables; instruments; and bioinformatics tools. The reagents, kits, and consumables segment holds the largest market share. These products are critical for nearly all genomic workflows like DNA and RNA extraction, amplification, sequencing, and analysis, proving essential for both research and clinical applications. The demand for these components is driven by growing genomic experiments in diagnostics, personalized medicine, and drug development. Advanced technologies such as NGS and PCR amplify the need for specialized reagents, ensuring accurate and reliable data generation.

The expanding healthcare, research, and biotechnology sectors are further boosting the consumption of genomic consumables, thereby strengthening their market dominance.

Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and clinics segment held the largest market share in 2024. In 2024, this segment represented the largest share of the global market, spurred by increased patient engagement in genomic research via citizen science initiatives aimed at speeding up discoveries in rare diseases and personalized medicine. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies comprise the second-largest share.

The US led the North American genomics market in 2024. As a global leader in biopharmaceutical research and investment, the US expects continued growth in demand for genomic products and services. Driven by a robust research ecosystem, solid funding support, and major industry leaders like Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, and Danaher, the US market benefits from significant governmental and private investments in precision medicine and genomics programs such as NIH and All of Us. The widespread adoption of NGS and bioinformatics platforms in both clinical and research settings further cements its market leadership.

Key factors such as a well-established regulatory framework, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and active public-private partnerships drive continuous innovation and commercialization in the US genomics sector.

Primary interview insights for this report include:

By Respondent: Supply Side (70%) and Demand Side (30%)

By Designation: Managers (45%), CXOs & Directors (30%), and Executives (25%)

By Region: North America (40%), Europe (25%), Asia-Pacific (25%), Latin America (5%), and the Middle East & Africa (5%)

Industry players like Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Revvity (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), and IQVIA Inc. (US) hold significant positions within this dynamic market.

Research Coverage: The report categorizes the genomics market by product offerings, including product types, technology, end users, applications, study types, and geographic regions. It analyzes key factors driving growth such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, while providing insights into key industry players' strategies, collaborations, partnerships, and recent developments.

Benefits of Buying the Report: The report aids market leaders and new entrants in approximating revenue figures for the market and sub-segments, understanding the competitive landscape, and formulating appropriate go-to-market strategies. It also provides insights into market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Key Takeaways:

Insights into major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting growth.

Detailed analysis of new product launches and innovations within the genomics market.

Comprehensive examination of lucrative markets across different regions.

Extensive insights into market diversification, new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments.

Competitive assessment of major industry players.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 589 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $47.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $85.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics Drivers Increasing Government Funding for Genomics Projects Increasing Prevalence of Viral and Inherited Disorders Advancements in NGS Platforms Growing Applications of Genomics Challenges Handling Large Volumes of Data Sets and Their Analysis Clinical Utility of Genomics Opportunities Increasing Use of Genomics in Precision Medicine Technological Advancements in Genomics



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Illumina, Inc. Danaher Corporation F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Qiagen Revvity Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Iqvia Inc. Charles River Laboratories Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Eurofins Scientific Pacbio Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC. Takara Bio Inc. BGI Group Eppendorf SE Merck KGaA BD Abbott 10X Genomics New England Biolabs Promega Corporation Creative Biogene Novogene Co. Ltd. Helix, Inc. Phalanx Biotech Group Polaris Genomics



