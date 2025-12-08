Luna PR Announces the Region’s First Digital Asset Treasuries Summit Amid Shifting Market Sentiment and MSCI Developments

Abu Dhabi , Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna PR , an integrated communications consultancy specialising in Web3, emerging technology, and capital-markets, announces the launch of the Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT) Summit - the region’s first event dedicated to the future of publicly listed digital-asset holding companies.

Taking place on December 10, 2025 alongside Abu Dhabi FInance Week, the DAT Summit will unite leading global funds, investors banks, exchanges, digital-asset treasuries, and ecosystem partners to address the most pressing question in today’s capital markets: What is the way forward for DATs as billions in digital assets remain locked on corporate balance sheets?

The summit arrives at a pivotal moment for the sector, with many publicly listed DATs trading at significant discounts to their net asset value. This combination of crypto’s price compression, widening NAV gaps, and MSCI’s ongoing consultation on potential DAT index inclusion has intensified the need for clear valuation frameworks, governance standards, and long-term operating models.

“Market sentiment around DATs has reached an inflection point,” said Nikita Sachdev, CEO of Luna PR. “With so many public companies holding significant digital-asset positions, the industry needs a unified, transparent dialogue about the road ahead. The DAT Summit brings that conversation directly to the leaders shaping this market.”

The DAT Summit will bring together senior leaders from organisations including Galaxy Digital, Animoca Brands, DMCC, Laser Digital (Nomura), Clear Street, and others, alongside multiple listed treasuries such as BTCS, FG Nexus, AlphaTON, Quantum Solutions, and ZETA Network.

High-level discussions on the agenda include:

Panel: Are DATs Dead?

Panel: Operating Companies or Crypto Funds? A Corporate Treasury Debate

Fireside: Market Conditions & the 2026 Outlook





Designed as a neutral, institutional forum, the DAT Summit aims to give industry leaders the clarity they need on the path ahead - while fostering the connections, partnerships, and strategic alignment required to strengthen the next phase of the DAT ecosystem.

For more information or to request media access, visit www.datsummit.io .

About Luna PR

Luna PR is a global, award-winning integrated communications consultancy and agency operating at the intersection of emerging technology and modern finance. With deep roots in Web3 and capital markets, we elevate disruptive brands shaping the future of blockchain, artificial intelligence, fintech, robotics, and energy infrastructure. Trusted by enterprises, governments, and startups, we help organizations build credibility, expand their global presence, and define their place in the new digital economy.

About DAT Summit

The Digital Asset Treasuries Summit (DAT Summit) is a summit that brings together global leaders from finance, technology, and regulation to define the future of institutional digital asset management. Hosted by Luna PR, the summit convenes corporate treasurers, asset managers, policymakers, and innovators shaping how digital assets are held, governed, and deployed.