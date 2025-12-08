Sanuwave Announces the Addition of UltraMIST to Healogics Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), iSupply

Healogics Wound Care Supply adds UltraMIST to its Group Purchasing Organization

Healogics iSupply and Sanuwave collaborate to provide UltraMIST as an option for GPO members

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanuwave Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sanuwave”) (NASDAQ: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, is pleased to announce the addition of its UltraMIST product line to Healogics iSupply. With this expansion, UltraMIST becomes an option for iSupply members, including Wound Care Centers®, home health agencies, and skilled nursing facilities.

Sanuwave plans to roll out the UltraMIST system to Healogics iSupply members at initial locations by the end of 2025.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Healogics, the nation’s leader in wound care treatment and research,” said Morgan Frank, Sanuwave CEO. “Their network is one of the preeminent organizations in advanced wound care, and the opportunity to offer the UltraMIST product to its members and to collaborate with such a well-respected group is a fantastic opportunity for us, and we look forward to working with them.”

Richard Galentino, President of Healogics Wound Care Supply added, “We continue to look for opportunities to partner with innovative organizations focused on wound healing technologies. We are excited that Sanuwave will be joining our GPO and providing our members with a cost-saving solution that is best-in-class from a patient care perspective.”

About Sanuwave

Sanuwave Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

Sanuwave's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. Sanuwave applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

About Healogics

For nearly 30 years, Healogics has led the nation in advanced wound care, transforming lives through evidence-based treatment and innovation. Guided by its mission to FIND. TREAT. HEAL.™, Healogics partners with hospitals and health systems across the country to deliver specialized care for patients with chronic wounds. Backed by the world’s largest wound care outcomes database and the Wound Science Initiative, Healogics continues to advance research and set new standards in healing. Learn more at www.healogics.com.

As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes, but a better way to provide care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations, and plans for future business development activities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resources, competition and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact: investors@sanuwave.com