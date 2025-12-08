MediciNova Announces Update and Basic Characteristic Randomized Patients’ of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial of MN-166 (Ibudilast) in ALS (COMBAT-ALS Clinical Trial) Presented at the 36th International Symposium on ALS/MND

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company listed on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ: MNOV) and the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code: 4875), today announced an update and the patients’ basic characteristics data from its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), known as the COMBAT-ALS study. These results were presented at the 36th International Symposium on ALS/MND, held December 5–7, 2025, in San Diego, California, USA.

The poster presentation, titled “COMBAT-ALS Phase 2b/3 Trial of MN-166 (Ibudilast) in ALS: Trial Update and Basic Characteristics” (Reference # CTL-21), highlighted the following:

Overview of the COMBAT-ALS Clinical Trial: Purpose, scientific rationale for MN-166 in ALS treatment, study design, and key eligibility criteria.

Study Update: A total of 234 participants were randomized, and enrollment was completed in September 2025.

A total of 234 participants were randomized, and enrollment was completed in September 2025. Baseline Characteristics: Total randomized patients: 234 (Female: 86 [36.8%], Male: 148 [63.2%]) Mean age at screening: 60.6 years Racial distribution: Caucasian (90.2%), Asian (5.1%), African American (1.3%), Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander (0.4%), American Indian or Alaskan Native (0.4%), Other (2.6%) ALS onset type: Upper limb (46.2%), Lower limb (32.5%), Bulbar (20.9%), Unknown (0.4%) Mean ALSFRS-R score at screening: 40.6 Mean disease duration from first symptom: 12.5 months These demographics and clinical profiles are consistent with other Phase 2 and Phase 3 ALS trials, supporting the generalizability of the study findings.



Dr. Kazuko Matsuda, Chief Medical Officer of MediciNova, commented:

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the patients, caregivers, and families who made this study possible. Achieving our randomization goal was not without challenges—particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought unprecedented disruptions to clinical research. Slow enrollment, site restrictions, and uncertainty tested our resilience, but thanks to the dedication of investigators and study teams, we overcame these obstacles together. We anticipate top-line data by the end of 2026 and remain hopeful that MN-166 will represent a meaningful therapeutic advance for patients living with ALS.”

Dr. Yuichi Iwaki, President and Chief Executive Officer of MediciNova, added:

“We have been actively supporting patients who wish to continue MN-166 treatment following the COMBAT-ALS study through the FDA’s Individual Patient Expanded Access Program, and we remain committed to providing this support going forward. MN-166 was granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from FDA as well as Orphan Designation by the European Commission for the treatment of ALS. Our clinical development team is working closely with experienced regulatory experts to prepare for the next steps in advancing this program.”

About MN-166 (ibudilast)

MN-166 (ibudilast) is a small molecule compound that inhibits phosphodiesterase type-4 (PDE4) and inflammatory cytokines, including macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF). It is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), progressive MS (multiple sclerosis), and DCM (degenerative cervical myelopathy); and is also in development for glioblastoma, Long COVID, CIPN (chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy), and substance use disorder. In addition, MN-166 (ibudilast) was evaluated in patients that are at risk for developing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). For the ALS indication, MediciNova has Orphan Drug Designation& Fast Track Status from the US FDA and Orphan Drug Designation from the EMA.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad late-stage pipeline of novel small molecule therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Based on two compounds, MN-166 (ibudilast) and MN-001 (tipelukast), with multiple mechanisms of action and strong safety profiles, MediciNova has numerous programs in clinical development. MediciNova’s lead asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is currently in Phase 3 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM) and is Phase 3-ready for progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). MN-001 (tipelukast) is in a Phase 2 trial treating hypertriglycedemia in type 2 diabetic patients. MediciNova has a strong track record of securing investigator-sponsored clinical trials funded through government grants.

