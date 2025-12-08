Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. Signs over 475,000 SF of Leases Fourth Quarter-to-Date Bringing Year to Date Leasing to Approximately 2.3 million Square Feet

Atlanta, GA, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. ("Piedmont” or “the Company") (NYSE:PDM), an owner of Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt, announced today, that the Company is participating in this week’s Nareit's REITworld: 2025 Annual Conference in Dallas, TX. The Company has completed over 475,000 square feet of leasing thus far in the fourth quarter, with approximately 275,000 square feet related to new tenants. Almost half of the new tenant leases are for previously vacant space and year-to-date leasing volume now totals approximately 2.3 million square feet. Approximately 44,000 square feet of the new tenant leases relate to the Company’s out-of-service portfolio which is now approximately 60% leased.

Commenting on fourth quarter operational success to date, Brent Smith, Piedmont's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Leasing momentum has continued at a record pace during the fourth quarter as our renovated buildings, combined with a customer-centric, placemaking mindset, continue to resonate with prospective users, both large and small, across a broad range of industries. The leases we have executed thus far this quarter, combined with the approximately 350,000 square feet in our late-stage pipeline, should result in a record leasing year for Piedmont and provide momentum heading into 2026."

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Realty Trust™ (NYSE: PDM), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment company focused on delivering an exceptional office environment. As an owner, manager, developer and operator of approximately 16 MM SF of Class A properties across major U.S. Sunbelt markets, Piedmont Realty Trust is known for its hospitality-driven approach and commitment to transforming buildings into premier “Piedmont PLACEs” that enhance each client’s workplace experience.

