Wesdome's Surface Exploration Program at Kiena Confirms High-Grade Growth Potential

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today provides an update on surface exploration activities at its wholly-owned Kiena Mine Complex (“Kiena”) in Val-d’Or, Québec (Figure 1).

Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Kiena’s summer drilling program tested four different high-priority zones, namely Dubuisson, Northwest, 134 and Wesdome. While each one delivered promising high-grade results, the standout was a drillhole at Dubuisson North Zone that returned two new intercepts of exceptional grade and thickness. While Dubuisson is just one of several near surface underground deposits at Kiena, it is the most advanced, remains open at depth and exhibits strong geological similarities to the adjacent Goldex mine. The substantial increase in regional exploration activity across the Kiena land package in 2025 underscores a growing pipeline of targets and reaffirms Wesdome’s commitment to unlocking the property’s long-term potential.”

Jono Lawrence, Senior Vice President Exploration and Resources, added, “This year’s surface exploration program at Kiena was extremely productive with nearly 38,000 metres drilled, approximately 30% more than during the 2024 summer program. Results to date support a new interpretation of vein orientation at Dubuisson, indicating that the veins dip shallowly to the north. This has positive implications for the potential scale of the deposit and for future exploration. In 2026, approximately 55,000 metres are dedicated to advancing existing southern and northern corridor targets and testing new targets identified from a recent drone magnetic survey, which provided high-resolution imaging of rock structures and revealed potential intrusions.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Dubuisson Zone (Figure 2, Table 1)1,2,6

Infill, down-plunge, and exploration drilling confirm continuity of the deposit

Hole DB-24-045: 12.6 g/t Au uncapped (12.6 g/t Au capped) over 9.8 m core length and, 17.0 g/t Au uncapped (16.6 g/t Au capped) over 11.9 m core length and, 20.8 g/t Au uncapped (20.8 g/t Au capped) over 7.2 m core length

Hole DB-25-051: 19.4 g/t Au uncapped over 3.0 m core length

Hole DB-25-064: 8.1 g/t Au uncapped (8.1 g/t Au capped) over 9.3 m core length and, 10.7 g/t Au uncapped (10.7 g/t Au capped) over 9.3m core length







Northwest Zone (Figure 3, Table 1)1,3,6

High-grade intercept on the western flank highlights potential new lens of mineralization

Hole: NW-25-023: 203.0 g/t Au uncapped over 1.2 m core length





134 Zone (Figure 4, Table 1)1,4,6

First drilling program since 2010 intersects high-grade mineralization

Hole: Z134-25-004: 56.8 g/t Au uncapped (42.6 g/t Au capped) over 1.8 m core length





Wesdome Zone (Figure 5, Table 1)1,5,6

First drilling program since 2010 confirms geological model

Hole: WD-25-009: 8.5 g/t Au uncapped over 3.4 m core length 6

Hole: WD-25-006: 6.0 g/t Au uncapped over 5.8 m core length

Hole: WD-25-008: 10.5 g/t Au uncapped over 3.0 m core length





1 Assays capped at 90 g/t.

2 Cut off grade of 2.6 g/t assigned for individual assays from Dubuisson and no more than four continuous samples below cut off grade (internal dilution) were used within composite band for geological continuity.

3 Cut off grade of 3.2 g/t assigned for individual assays from Northwest Zone and no more than two continuous samples below cut off grade (internal dilution) were used within composite band for geological continuity.

4 Cut off grade of 3.2 g/t assigned for individual assays from 134 Zone and no more than two continuous samples below cut off grade (internal dilution) were used within composite band for geological continuity.

5 Cut off grade of 3.2 g/t assigned for individual assays from Wesdome Zone and no more than two continuous samples below cut off grade (internal dilution) were used within composite band for geological continuity.

6 True width currently unavailable.

Dubuisson Zone

As more results are received, the Dubuisson deposit continues to demonstrate strong potential for both growth and grade improvement. The 10,500-metre drill program completed in 2025 was designed primarily as an infill campaign with a portion dedicated to testing near-deposit exploration targets.

An infill hole (DB-25-064) targeting the Dubuisson North Zone, which has seen considerably less drilling in the past than the southern portion of the deposit, intersected 8.1 g/t Au over 9.3 metres (from 160.7 metres down hole) and an additional 10.7 g/t Au over 9.3 metres (from 177.9 m down hole), which included a high-grade interval of 29.5 g/t Au over 2.9 metres. These intercepts highlight a meaningful opportunity to upgrade the resource. Similar to the Dubuisson South Zone, these intercepts are hosted by quartz-tourmaline vein systems and our work in 2026 will be focused on better understanding geologic continuity.

This latest result follows the recent discovery of a new mineralized zone (see the Company’s news release dated October 27, 2025) located between the northern and southern areas of Dubuisson. The discovery hole, DB-25-068, returned 4.1 g/t Au over 25.8 metres (from 410.4 metres, core length, uncapped), hosted within diorite with altered quartz-tourmaline veins mineralized by pyrite. The new zone discovery, together with the emerging potential of the northern area, underscores the significant exploration upside potential at Dubuisson.

The Dubuisson Zone will be a key focus of Kiena’s surface drilling program in 2026 with systematic drilling planned to further assess this high-potential corridor, particularly at depth. An internal study is underway to refine the geological interpretation, with a focus on understanding the orientation and density of quartz-tourmaline vein sets. Early structural analysis from drill core and televiewer data indicates a shallow north-dipping geometry, and preliminary interpretations suggest an increase in both intrusion intensity and quartz-tourmaline vein abundance with depth.

Northwest Zone

Approximately 7,300 metres of drilling was completed at the Northwest Zone, following up on high-grade results reported in 2024. This area continues to demonstrate strong exploration potential, highlighted by drillhole NW-25-023, which intersected 203.0 g/t Au (uncapped) over 1.2 metres. This intercept, located near the currently defined western margin of the zone, could potentially represent a new vein system as it falls outside of the current interpretations of defined mineralized lenses. This result demonstrates that the mineralized system remains open for new discoveries. Drilling along the interpreted strike extensions of the Northwest Zone remains limited, reinforcing the opportunity for expansion.

The mineralisation at Northwest is near surface and open to the west and at depth. It is close to infrastructure, being approximately 600 metres to the northeast of the Presqu’île access ramp. The Zone has high potential and the 2026 drill programs will also support technical studies as part of the larger fill-the-mill strategic work.

The 2026 drilling campaign will prioritize expanding the known extent of the zone both laterally and at depth, while also testing mineralized intersections located beyond the currently defined zone. Work will include evaluating the western extension, where an east–west fault, interpreted from recent magnetic survey data, is believed to offset the zone. Notably, no historical drilling has been carried out in this area, offering an untested target for future exploration.

134 Zone

The 134 Zone, an area located to the northwest of Dubuisson, has not had focused exploration work completed since 2010. Historically, the zone was characterized by sub-horizontal, quartz-tourmaline veins hosted within a granodioritic intrusion altered by albite and hematite. This year’s first pass drilling yielded a highlight intercept in drillhole Z134-25-004 of 56.8 g/t Au uncapped (42.6 g/t Au capped) over 1.8 metres of core length, with subsequent holes returning additional anomalous gold values. The 134 Zone remains open in all directions, with particular potential to the west, where historical drillhole S-507, located 400 metres along strike, intersected 21.6 g/t Au over 0.6 metres (uncapped, core length) and 12.6 g/t Au over 0.6 metres (uncapped, core length).

The 2026 drilling campaign at 134 Zone will focus on advancing our understanding of this underexplored area showing and evaluating its potential to contribute to future resource growth.

Wesdome Zone

The Wesdome Zone, which was last drilled in 2010, underwent a renewed drilling campaign in the summer of 2025. The program was designed to validate the current geological model and confirm historical grades, both of which were successfully achieved. Drilling intersected known mineralized zones and, importantly, identified new mineralized envelopes, underscoring the growth potential of this target.

The Wesdome Zone forms part of the Company’s published resource and is currently classified as inferred (1.3 million tonnes grading 4.9 g/t Au for a total of 205,000 ounces). Geologically, the zone is particularly compelling as it sits along the eastern margin of the Snowshoe intrusive, a highly prospective area associated with significant gold mineralization. The target also lies within the K-shear, a continuous structural corridor that links the Wesdome Zone with the Siscoe Mine, which was mined from 1929 to 1949 and produced 882koz at an average grade of 9.2 g/t Au. This northern corridor remains largely underexplored, with minimal systematic drilling to date, providing an opportunity for discovery.

The Wesdome Zone represents a longer-term growth target with the potential to contribute substantial tonnage if the resource base is successfully expanded.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d’Or, Québec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed, and approved by Breanne Beh, P. Geo., Director Surface and Greenfields Exploration for Wesdome, who are the Company’s "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was completed at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying comprised fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample with visible gold or assaying >10 g/t Au, was re-run using the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards, and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control. Additionally, blanks are inserted after visible gold is observed to highlight potential contamination between samples.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding: the potential for the high-priority zones at the Kiena Mine to contain high-grade ore; the notion that the Dubuisson deposit has similar geological similarities to the Goldex mine; the new interpretation of vein orientation at Dubuisson and its implications on the potential scale and deposit for targeting future exploration; the planned metres in 2026 dedicated to advancing existing southern and northern corridor targets and testing new ones; the Dubuisson deposit continuing to demonstrate strong potential for growth and grade improvement; the Dubuisson North Zone intercepts highlighting a meaningful opportunity to upgrade the resource; the 2026 work on the Dubuisson North Zone to be focused on better understanding geologic continuity; the significant exploration upside potential at Dubuisson; the Dubuisson Zone being a key focus of Kiena’s surface drilling program in 2026, along with the planned associated drilling; the indication of a shallow north-dipping geometry of the zone and an increase in intrusion intensity and quartz-tourmaline vein abundance with depth from early analysis; the Northwest Zone continuing to demonstrate strong exploration potential; the potential of drillhole NW-25-023 potentially representing a new vein system; the Northwest Zone drilling results demonstrated the potential for new discoveries and opportunity for expansion; the priorities of the 2026 drilling campaign in respect of the Northwest Zone and the planned work; the Northwest Zone having high potential; the focus of the 2026 drilling campaign at 134 Zone; the Wesdome Zone having growth potential and the potential to contribute substantial tonnage if the resource base is successfully expanded; and the northern corridor of the Wesdome Zone providing an opportunity for discovery.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wesdome to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Wesdome has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

APPENDIX

Figure 1: Kiena Property Plan View





Figure 2: Dubuisson Zone Cross Section (Looking West)





Figure 3: Northwest Zone Cross Section (Looking Northwest)





Figure 4: 134 Zone Plan View





Figure 5: Wesdome Zone Plan View







Table 1: Kiena Drill Results (Previously Unreleased)

Composite Results

Figures in table may not add due to rounding

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m) Estimated

True Width (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target Dubuisson

DB-24-031 205.4 212.7 7.3 7.0 7.0 Dubuisson DB-24-031 216.9 220.3 3.4 7.1 7.1 Dubuisson DB-24-031 266.5 269.9 3.4 7.4 7.4 Dubuisson DB-24-034 300.3 303.9 3.6 4.7 4.7 Dubuisson DB-24-034 307.9 311.0 3.1 5.2 5.2 Dubuisson DB-24-035 34.2 36.8 2.6 19.8 19.8 Dubuisson DB-24-035 149.2 153.8 4.6 6.6 6.6 Dubuisson DB-24-037 283.7 287.4 3.7 5.9 5.9 Dubuisson DB-24-038 154.5 159.6 4.2 8.3 8.3 Dubuisson DB-24-039 194.0 197.0 3.0 5.6 5.6 Dubuisson DB-24-041 210.4 213.9 3.5 8.4 8.4 Dubuisson DB-24-041 219.8 222.7 2.9 11.3 11.3 Dubuisson DB-24-042 221.5 230.1 8.6 5.1 5.1 Dubuisson DB-24-043 223.3 227.6 4.3 13.0 13.0 Dubuisson DB-24-045 80.9 90.7 9.8 12.6 12.6 Dubuisson DB-24-045 105.8 108.8 3.0 9.1 9.1 Dubuisson DB-24-045 205.3 217.2 11.9 17.0 16.6 Dubuisson DB-24-045 254.5 261.7 7.2 20.8 20.8 Dubuisson DB-25-048 66.6 74.3 7.7 6.6 6.6 Dubuisson DB-25-048 228.0 231.0 3.0 7.2 7.2 Dubuisson DB-25-049 244.9 249.5 4.6 4.4 4.4 Dubuisson DB-25-050 265.3 269.0 3.7 9.5 9.5 Dubuisson DB-25-051 257.2 260.2 3.0 19.4 19.4 Dubuisson DB-25-052 145.7 152.8 7.1 4.3 4.3 Dubuisson DB-25-053 60.0 63.3 3.3 8.1 8.1 Dubuisson DB-25-060 76.5 85.4 8.9 3.3 3.3 Dubuisson DB-25-064 160.7 170.0 9.3 8.1 8.1 Dubuisson DB-25-064 177.9 187.2 9.3 10.7 10.7 Dubuisson DB-25-066 226.6 230.6 4.0 5.3 5.3 Dubuisson DB-25-068 410.4 436.2 25.8 4.1 4.1 Dubuisson DB-25-071 117.0 118.3 1.3 19.9 19.9 Dubuisson DB-25-071 127.8 129.0 1.2 72.3 72.3 Dubuisson DB-25-078 103.2 115.8 12.6 5.0 5.0 Dubuisson DB-25-079 140.5 143.7 3.2 7.0 7.0 Dubuisson DB-25-079 157.5 166.2 8.7 5.0 5.0 Dubuisson DB-25-080 138.7 142.5 3.8 9.5 9.5 Dubuisson DB-25-088A 256.4 261.1 4.7 4.0 4.0 Dubuisson DB-25-088A 324.8 328.0 3.2 5.0 5.0 Dubuisson





Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m) Estimated

True Width (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target

Presqu’île

PR-24-098 380.5 383.4 2.9 2.4 11.4 11.4 Presqu’île PR-24-098 403.3 406.4 3.1 2.5 3.2 3.2 Presqu’île PR-24-099 247.6 250.7 3.1 2.5 4.0 4.0 Presqu’île PR-24-101 224.0 227.6 3.6 3.1 10.5 10.5 Presqu’île PR-24-102 208.6 211.2 2.6 2.3 41.4 31.2 Presqu’île PR-24-103 222.0 224.7 2.7 2.3 27.9 25.5 Presqu’île PR-24-104 215.1 218.9 3.8 3.4 6.6 6.6 Presqu’île PR-24-105 256.4 259.2 2.8 2.3 9.5 9.5 Presqu’île PR-25-111 440.7 442.7 2.0 1.8 6.4 6.4 Presqu’île PR-25-112W1 173.1 175.4 2.3 2.1 13.5 13.5 Presqu’île

Northwest

NW-24-009A 136.8 139.7 2.9 2.4 2.4 2.4 Northwest NW-24-009A 150.5 152.4 1.9 4.5 4.5 Northwest NW-25-023 326.9 328.1 1.2 203.0 90.0 Northwest

134 Zone

Z134-25-004 241.8 243.6 1.8 56.8 42.6 134 Zone Z134-25-008 284.9 291.0 6.1 3.9 3.9 134 Zone

Wesdome

WD-25-005 154.2 157.1 2.9 2.8 5.4 5.4 Wesdome WD-25-006 174.0 178.7 4.7 4.5 5.0 5.0 Wesdome WD-25-006 179.6 185.4 5.8 5.6 6.0 6.0 Wesdome WD-25-008 271.3 274.3 3.0 2.9 10.5 10.5 Wesdome WD-25-009 181.0 184.4 3.4 8.5 8.5 Wesdome WD-25-013 72.0 74.0 2.0 15.7 15.7 Wesdome



Assay Results

Figures in table may not add due to rounding

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target DB-24-031* 205.4 206.5 1.1 22.3 22.3 Dubuisson DB-24-031* 206.5 207.5 1.0 1.9 1.9 Dubuisson DB-24-031* 207.5 208.3 0.8 4.3 4.3 Dubuisson DB-24-031* 208.3 209.1 0.8 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson DB-24-031* 209.1 210.0 0.9 5.3 5.3 Dubuisson DB-24-031* 210.0 210.8 0.8 3.5 3.5 Dubuisson DB-24-031* 210.8 211.6 0.8 9.3 9.3 Dubuisson DB-24-031* 211.6 212.7 1.1 5.8 5.8 Dubuisson DB-24-031* 216.9 217.9 1.0 5.4 5.4 Dubuisson DB-24-031* 217.9 218.8 0.9 3.5 3.5 Dubuisson DB-24-031* 218.8 219.6 0.8 3.7 3.7 Dubuisson DB-24-031* 219.6 220.3 0.7 18.4 18.4 Dubuisson DB-24-031* 266.5 267.5 1.0 2.9 2.9 Dubuisson DB-24-031* 267.5 268.5 1.0 0.5 0.5 Dubuisson DB-24-031* 268.5 269.3 0.8 1.5 1.5 Dubuisson DB-24-031* 269.3 269.9 0.6 34.4 34.4 Dubuisson DB-24-034* 300.3 300.8 0.5 3.6 3.6 Dubuisson DB-24-034* 300.8 301.7 0.9 9.7 9.7 Dubuisson DB-24-034* 301.7 302.2 0.5 5.7 5.7 Dubuisson DB-24-034* 302.2 303.0 0.8 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson DB-24-034* 303.0 303.9 0.9 3.7 3.7 Dubuisson DB-24-034* 307.9 308.4 0.5 15.1 15.1 Dubuisson DB-24-034* 308.4 309.4 1.0 0.5 0.5 Dubuisson DB-24-034* 309.4 309.9 0.5 7.0 7.0 Dubuisson DB-24-034* 309.9 310.4 0.5 0.6 0.6 Dubuisson DB-24-034* 310.4 311.0 0.6 7.0 7.0 Dubuisson DB-24-035* 34.2 35.0 0.8 45.4 45.4 Dubuisson DB-24-035* 35.0 35.8 0.8 18.8 18.8 Dubuisson DB-24-035* 35.8 36.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-24-035* 149.2 150.2 1.0 17.5 17.5 Dubuisson DB-24-035* 150.2 151.4 1.2 2.5 2.5 Dubuisson DB-24-035* 151.4 152.6 1.2 3.8 3.8 Dubuisson DB-24-035* 152.6 153.8 1.2 4.4 4.4 Dubuisson DB-24-037* 283.7 284.7 1.0 16.8 16.8 Dubuisson DB-24-037* 284.7 285.7 1.0 0.2 0.2 Dubuisson DB-24-037* 285.7 286.7 1.0 0.2 0.2 Dubuisson DB-24-037* 286.7 287.4 0.7 6.6 6.6 Dubuisson DB-24-038* 154.5 155.4 0.9 11.1 11.1 Dubuisson DB-24-038* 155.4 156.4 1.0 9.6 9.6 Dubuisson DB-24-038* 156.4 157.6 1.2 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-24-038* 157.6 158.6 1.0 15.1 15.1 Dubuisson DB-24-038* 158.6 159.6 1.0 7.5 7.5 Dubuisson DB-24-039* 194.0 195.0 1.0 11.3 11.3 Dubuisson DB-24-039* 195.0 196.0 1.0 5.5 5.5 Dubuisson DB-24-039* 196.0 197.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-24-041* 210.4 211.5 1.1 17.7 17.7 Dubuisson DB-24-041* 211.5 212.6 1.1 8.9 8.9 Dubuisson DB-24-041* 212.6 213.9 1.3 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-24-041* 219.8 220.7 0.9 0.2 0.2 Dubuisson DB-24-041* 220.7 221.7 1.0 32.7 32.7 Dubuisson DB-24-041* 221.7 222.7 1.0 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson DB-24-042* 221.5 222.5 1.0 3.3 3.3 Dubuisson DB-24-042* 222.5 223.4 0.9 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-24-042* 223.4 224.2 0.8 32.2 32.2 Dubuisson DB-24-042* 224.2 225.2 1.0 2.8 2.8 Dubuisson DB-24-042* 225.2 226.2 1.0 0.5 0.5 Dubuisson DB-24-042* 226.2 227.2 1.0 0.2 0.2 Dubuisson DB-24-042* 227.2 228.2 1.0 0.2 0.2 Dubuisson DB-24-042* 228.2 229.2 1.0 9.8 9.8 Dubuisson DB-24-042* 229.2 230.1 0.9 1.6 1.6 Dubuisson DB-24-043* 223.3 224.5 1.2 6.2 6.2 Dubuisson DB-24-043* 224.5 225.7 1.2 20.6 20.6 Dubuisson DB-24-043* 225.7 226.5 0.8 17.2 17.2 Dubuisson DB-24-043* 226.5 227.6 1.1 9.0 9.0 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 80.9 81.5 0.6 12.7 12.7 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 81.5 82.5 1.0 1.2 1.2 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 82.5 83.2 0.7 1.5 1.5 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 83.4 84.1 0.7 0.9 0.9 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 84.1 85.1 1.0 5.9 5.9 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 85.1 86.1 1.0 24.8 24.8 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 86.1 86.7 0.6 1.3 1.3 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 86.7 87.9 1.2 6.6 6.6 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 87.9 88.9 1.0 3.4 3.4 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 88.9 90.0 1.1 61.6 61.6 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 90.0 90.7 0.7 4.0 4.0 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 105.8 106.4 0.6 0.3 0.3 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 106.4 107.4 1.0 27.2 27.2 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 107.4 108.8 1.4 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 205.3 206.2 0.9 14.4 14.4 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 206.2 206.8 0.6 2.1 2.1 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 206.8 208.0 1.2 94.1 90.0 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 208.0 209.2 1.2 1.0 1.0 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 209.2 210.4 1.2 11.3 11.3 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 210.4 211.6 1.2 19.2 19.2 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 211.6 212.5 0.9 19.4 19.4 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 212.5 213.5 1.0 2.0 2.0 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 213.5 214.0 0.5 1.6 1.6 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 214.0 215.1 1.1 5.6 5.6 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 215.1 215.6 0.5 6.3 6.3 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 215.6 216.5 0.9 3.7 3.7 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 216.5 217.2 0.7 6.3 6.3 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 254.5 255.2 0.7 1.9 1.9 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 255.2 256.2 1.0 3.4 3.4 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 256.2 257.2 1.0 5.2 5.2 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 257.2 257.7 0.5 3.4 3.4 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 257.7 259.0 1.3 56.7 56.7 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 259.0 260.2 1.2 8.4 8.4 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 260.2 260.8 0.6 8.9 8.9 Dubuisson DB-24-045* 260.8 261.7 0.9 54.9 54.9 Dubuisson DB-25-048 66.6 67.2 0.6 11.2 11.2 Dubuisson DB-25-048 67.2 68.2 1.0 20.0 20.0 Dubuisson DB-25-048 68.2 69.3 1.1 2.5 2.5 Dubuisson DB-25-048 69.3 70.3 1.0 0.6 0.6 Dubuisson DB-25-048 70.3 71.3 1.0 3.0 3.0 Dubuisson DB-25-048 71.3 72.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-25-048 72.3 73.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-25-048 73.3 74.3 1.0 17.7 17.7 Dubuisson DB-25-048 228.0 229.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-25-048 229.5 231.0 1.5 14.3 14.3 Dubuisson DB-25-049 244.9 245.6 0.7 1.5 1.5 Dubuisson DB-25-049 245.6 246.8 1.2 4.9 4.9 Dubuisson DB-25-049 246.8 247.8 1.0 4.5 4.5 Dubuisson DB-25-049 247.8 248.8 1.0 6.2 6.2 Dubuisson DB-25-049 248.8 249.5 0.7 3.9 3.9 Dubuisson DB-25-050 265.3 266.2 0.9 12.4 12.4 Dubuisson DB-25-050 266.2 267.2 1.0 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson DB-25-050 267.2 268.0 0.8 2.8 2.8 Dubuisson DB-25-050 268.0 269.0 1.0 21.8 21.8 Dubuisson DB-25-051 257.2 258.1 0.9 1.7 1.7 Dubuisson DB-25-051 258.1 259.2 1.1 12.8 12.8 Dubuisson DB-25-051 259.2 260.2 1.0 42.5 42.5 Dubuisson DB-25-052 145.7 146.8 1.1 8.5 8.5 Dubuisson DB-25-052 146.8 147.8 1.0 1.4 1.4 Dubuisson DB-25-052 147.8 148.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-25-052 148.8 149.8 1.0 0.3 0.3 Dubuisson DB-25-052 149.8 150.8 1.0 3.6 3.6 Dubuisson DB-25-052 150.8 151.8 1.0 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson DB-25-053 151.8 152.8 1.0 15.7 15.7 Dubuisson DB-25-053 60.0 60.7 0.7 4.3 4.3 Dubuisson DB-25-053 60.7 61.5 0.8 20.0 20.0 Dubuisson DB-25-053 61.5 62.3 0.8 3.6 3.6 Dubuisson DB-25-053 62.3 63.3 1.0 5.1 5.1 Dubuisson DB-25-060 76.5 77.6 1.1 3.9 3.9 Dubuisson DB-25-060 77.6 78.6 1.0 4.2 4.2 Dubuisson DB-25-060 78.6 79.6 1.0 0.2 0.2 Dubuisson DB-25-060 79.6 80.6 1.0 0.3 0.3 Dubuisson DB-25-060 80.6 81.6 1.0 1.2 1.2 Dubuisson DB-25-060 81.6 82.7 1.1 1.3 1.3 Dubuisson DB-25-060 82.7 83.5 0.8 4.8 4.8 Dubuisson DB-25-060 83.5 84.4 0.9 10.3 10.3 Dubuisson DB-25-060 84.4 85.4 1.0 4.8 4.8 Dubuisson DB-25-064 160.7 161.5 0.8 3.5 3.5 Dubuisson DB-25-064 161.5 162.5 1.0 30.8 30.8 Dubuisson DB-25-064 162.5 163.1 0.6 0.9 0.9 Dubuisson DB-25-064 163.1 163.7 0.6 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson DB-25-064 163.7 164.3 0.6 11.2 11.2 Dubuisson DB-25-064 164.3 165.0 0.7 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson DB-25-064 165.0 166.0 1.0 3.7 3.7 Dubuisson DB-25-064 166.0 167.0 1.0 0.4 0.4 Dubuisson DB-25-064 167.0 168.0 1.0 14.4 14.4 Dubuisson DB-25-064 168.0 169.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-25-064 169.0 170.0 1.0 16.2 16.2 Dubuisson DB-25-064 177.9 178.9 1.0 2.7 2.7 Dubuisson DB-25-064 178.9 179.9 1.0 2.5 2.5 Dubuisson DB-25-064 179.9 180.9 1.0 4.1 4.1 Dubuisson DB-25-064 180.9 181.6 0.7 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-25-064 181.6 182.2 0.6 0.2 0.2 Dubuisson DB-25-064 182.2 183.2 1.0 3.5 3.5 Dubuisson DB-25-064 183.2 184.3 1.1 0.7 0.7 Dubuisson DB-25-064 184.3 185.1 0.8 23.3 23.3 Dubuisson DB-25-064 185.1 185.9 0.8 58.7 58.7 Dubuisson DB-25-064 185.9 186.6 0.7 4.9 4.9 Dubuisson DB-25-064 186.6 187.2 0.6 27.5 27.5 Dubuisson DB-25-066 226.6 227.6 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-25-066 227.6 228.6 1.0 11.9 11.9 Dubuisson DB-25-066 228.6 229.6 1.0 9.3 9.3 Dubuisson DB-25-066 229.6 230.6 1.0 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson DB-25-068 410.4 411.5 1.1 5.3 5.3 Dubuisson DB-25-068 411.5 412.5 1.0 1.8 1.8 Dubuisson DB-25-068 412.5 413.6 1.1 8.4 8.4 Dubuisson DB-25-068 413.6 414.7 1.1 2.9 2.9 Dubuisson DB-25-068 414.7 415.6 0.9 6.6 6.6 Dubuisson DB-25-068 415.6 416.6 1.0 5.2 5.2 Dubuisson DB-25-068 416.6 417.5 0.9 11.6 11.6 Dubuisson DB-25-068 417.5 418.6 1.1 3.0 3.0 Dubuisson DB-25-068 418.6 419.7 1.1 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson DB-25-068 419.7 420.7 1.0 0.2 0.2 Dubuisson DB-25-068 420.7 421.6 0.9 9.5 9.5 Dubuisson DB-25-068 421.6 422.3 0.7 1.3 1.3 Dubuisson DB-25-068 422.3 423.4 1.1 0.9 0.9 Dubuisson DB-25-068 423.4 424.4 1.0 3.5 3.5 Dubuisson DB-25-068 424.4 425.3 0.9 4.2 4.2 Dubuisson DB-25-068 425.3 426.3 1.0 2.3 2.3 Dubuisson DB-25-068 426.3 427.6 1.3 1.0 1.0 Dubuisson DB-25-068 427.6 428.6 1.0 2.0 2.0 Dubuisson DB-25-068 428.6 429.8 1.2 17.6 17.6 Dubuisson DB-25-068 429.8 431.0 1.2 3.0 3.0 Dubuisson DB-25-068 431.0 432.1 1.1 3.3 3.3 Dubuisson DB-25-068 432.1 433.0 0.9 0.9 0.9 Dubuisson DB-25-068 433.0 434.1 1.1 0.4 0.4 Dubuisson DB-25-068 434.1 435.1 1.0 2.7 2.7 Dubuisson DB-25-068 435.1 436.2 1.1 4.4 4.4 Dubuisson DB-25-071 117.0 118.3 1.3 19.9 19.9 Dubuisson DB-25-071 127.8 129.0 1.2 72.3 72.3 Dubuisson DB-25-078 103.2 104.2 1.0 29.1 29.1 Dubuisson DB-25-078 104.2 105.1 0.9 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-25-078 105.1 106.1 1.0 0.9 0.9 Dubuisson DB-25-078 106.1 106.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-25-078 106.6 107.6 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-25-078 107.6 108.6 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson DB-25-078 108.6 109.5 0.9 9.3 9.3 Dubuisson DB-25-078 109.5 110.2 0.7 1.0 1.0 Dubuisson DB-25-078 110.2 111.3 1.1 5.6 5.6 Dubuisson DB-25-078 111.3 112.3 1.0 6.6 6.6 Dubuisson DB-25-078 112.3 113.3 1.0 1.0 1.0 Dubuisson DB-25-078 113.3 114.1 0.8 0.6 0.6 Dubuisson DB-25-078 114.1 114.8 0.7 2.8 2.8 Dubuisson DB-25-078 114.8 115.8 1.0 7.3 7.3 Dubuisson DB-25-079 140.5 141.3 0.8 0.6 0.6 Dubuisson DB-25-079 141.3 141.9 0.6 2.2 2.2 Dubuisson DB-25-079 141.9 142.9 1.0 12.9 12.9 Dubuisson DB-25-079 142.9 143.7 0.8 9.8 9.8 Dubuisson DB-25-079 157.5 158.0 0.5 4.3 4.3 Dubuisson DB-25-079 158.0 158.8 0.8 1.4 1.4 Dubuisson DB-25-079 158.8 159.8 1.0 1.6 1.6 Dubuisson DB-25-079 159.8 160.5 0.7 19.2 19.2 Dubuisson DB-25-079 160.5 161.3 0.8 0.5 0.5 Dubuisson DB-25-079 161.3 162.4 1.1 5.1 5.1 Dubuisson DB-25-079 162.4 163.3 0.9 0.4 0.4 Dubuisson DB-25-079 163.3 164.2 0.9 12.7 12.7 Dubuisson DB-25-079 164.2 164.7 0.5 2.6 2.6 Dubuisson DB-25-079 164.7 165.5 0.8 3.7 3.7 Dubuisson DB-25-079 165.5 166.2 0.7 4.1 4.1 Dubuisson DB-25-080 138.7 139.7 1.0 3.5 3.5 Dubuisson DB-25-080 139.7 140.8 1.1 8.2 8.2 Dubuisson DB-25-080 140.8 141.7 0.9 12.4 12.4 Dubuisson DB-25-080 141.7 142.5 0.8 15.5 15.5 Dubuisson DB-25-088A 256.4 257.7 1.3 3.5 3.5 Dubuisson DB-25-088A 257.7 258.9 1.2 3.7 3.7 Dubuisson DB-25-088A 258.9 260.1 1.2 7.5 7.5 Dubuisson DB-25-088A 260.1 261.1 1.0 0.9 0.9 Dubuisson DB-25-088A 324.8 326.0 1.2 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson DB-25-088A 326.0 327.0 1.0 2.3 2.3 Dubuisson DB-25-088A 327.0 328.0 1.0 13.7 13.7 Dubuisson PR-24-098* 380.5 381.4 0.9 0.0 0.0 Presqu’île PR-24-098* 381.4 382.4 1.0 31.9 31.9 Presqu’île PR-24-098* 382.4 383.4 1.0 1.2 1.2 Presqu’île PR-24-098* 403.3 404.3 1.0 9.9 9.9 Presqu’île PR-24-098* 404.3 405.4 1.1 0.0 0.0 Presqu’île PR-24-098* 405.4 406.4 1.0 0.2 0.2 Presqu’île PR-24-099* 247.6 248.6 1.0 1.5 1.5 Presqu’île PR-24-099* 248.6 249.7 1.1 9.7 9.7 Presqu’île PR-24-099* 249.7 250.7 1.0 0.1 0.1 Presqu’île PR-24-101* 224.0 225.0 1.0 1.2 1.2 Presqu’île PR-24-101* 225.0 225.6 0.6 0.0 0.0 Presqu’île PR-24-101* 225.6 226.6 1.0 5.6 5.6 Presqu’île PR-24-101* 226.6 227.6 1.0 31.0 31.0 Presqu’île PR-24-102* 208.6 209.3 0.7 0.1 0.1 Presqu’île PR-24-102* 209.3 210.2 0.9 119.5 90.0 Presqu’île PR-24-102* 210.2 211.2 1.0 0.1 0.1 Presqu’île PR-24-103* 222.0 222.7 0.7 92.1 90.0 Presqu’île PR-24-103* 222.7 223.7 1.0 0.0 0.0 Presqu’île PR-24-103* 223.7 224.7 1.0 5.9 5.9 Presqu’île PR-24-104* 215.1 216.2 1.1 22.7 22.7 Presqu’île PR-24-104* 216.2 217.2 1.0 0.0 0.0 Presqu’île PR-24-104* 217.2 217.9 0.7 0.0 0.0 Presqu’île PR-24-104* 217.9 218.9 1.0 0.1 0.1 Presqu’île PR-24-105* 256.4 257.4 1.0 0.0 0.0 Presqu’île PR-24-105* 257.4 258.2 0.8 0.0 0.0 Presqu’île PR-24-105* 258.2 259.2 1.0 26.7 26.7 Presqu’île PR-25-111 440.7 441.7 1.0 0.0 0.0 Presqu’île PR-25-111 441.7 442.7 1.0 12.9 12.9 Presqu’île PR-25-112W1 173.1 174.3 1.2 2.4 2.4 Presqu’île PR-25-112W1 174.3 175.4 1.1 25.1 25.1 Presqu’île Z134-25-004 241.8 242.5 0.7 126.5 90.0 134 Zone Z134-25-004 242.5 243.6 1.1 12.4 12.4 134 Zone Z134-25-008 284.9 286.0 1.1 2.4 2.4 134 Zone Z134-25-008 286.0 287.4 1.4 0.5 0.5 134 Zone Z134-25-008 287.4 288.2 0.8 0.0 0.0 134 Zone Z134-25-008 288.2 289.1 0.9 0.0 0.0 134 Zone Z134-25-008 289.1 289.9 0.8 0.7 0.7 134 Zone Z134-25-008 289.9 291.0 1.1 18.4 18.4 134 Zone Z134-25-013 163.7 164.7 1.0 1.0 1.0 134 Zone Z134-25-013 164.7 165.7 1.0 3.6 3.6 134 Zone Z134-25-013 165.7 166.7 1.0 3.7 3.7 134 Zone Z134-25-013 166.7 167.8 1.1 1.3 1.3 134 Zone Z134-25-013 167.8 168.3 0.5 2.7 2.7 134 Zone Z134-25-013 168.3 169.3 1.0 0.6 0.6 134 Zone Z134-25-013 169.3 170.4 1.1 1.1 1.1 134 Zone WD-25-005 154.2 155.2 1.0 1.9 1.9 Wesdome WD-25-005 155.2 156.2 1.0 13.5 13.5 Wesdome WD-25-005 156.2 157.1 0.9 0.3 0.3 Wesdome WD-25-006 174.0 174.9 0.9 15.0 15.0 Wesdome WD-25-006 174.9 176.0 1.1 1.8 1.8 Wesdome WD-25-006 176.0 177.0 1.0 1.2 1.2 Wesdome WD-25-006 177.0 178.0 1.0 3.1 3.1 Wesdome WD-25-006 178.0 178.7 0.7 5.0 5.0 Wesdome WD-25-006 179.6 180.5 0.9 11.1 11.1 Wesdome WD-25-006 180.5 181.5 1.0 7.3 7.3 Wesdome WD-25-006 181.5 182.6 1.1 8.7 8.7 Wesdome WD-25-006 182.6 183.5 0.9 1.5 1.5 Wesdome WD-25-006 183.5 184.4 0.9 1.1 1.1 Wesdome WD-25-006 184.4 185.4 1.0 5.8 5.8 Wesdome WD-25-006 185.4 186.1 0.7 1.7 1.7 Wesdome WD-25-008 271.3 272.3 1.0 24.3 24.3 Wesdome WD-25-008 272.3 273.3 1.0 0.1 0.1 Wesdome WD-25-008 273.3 274.3 1.0 7.2 7.2 Wesdome WD-25-009 177.1 178.0 0.9 19.4 19.4 Wesdome WD-25-009 178.0 179.0 1.0 0.4 0.4 Wesdome WD-25-009 179.0 180.0 1.0 0.1 0.1 Wesdome WD-25-009 180.0 181.0 1.0 0.1 0.1 Wesdome WD-25-009 181.0 182.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 Wesdome WD-25-009 182.0 183.0 1.0 0.8 0.8 Wesdome WD-25-009 183.0 183.7 0.7 3.4 3.4 Wesdome WD-25-009 183.7 184.4 0.7 35.9 35.9 Wesdome WD-25-013 51.0 52.0 1.0 3.9 3.9 Wesdome WD-25-013 52.0 53.0 1.0 2.4 2.4 Wesdome WD-25-013 53.0 54.0 1.0 0.1 0.1 Wesdome WD-25-013 54.0 55.0 1.0 5.5 5.5 Wesdome NW-24-009A 136.8 138.0 1.2 2.1 2.1 Northwest NW-24-009A 138.0 138.8 0.8 5.2 5.2 Northwest NW-24-009A 138.8 139.7 0.9 0.3 0.3 Northwest NW-24-009A 150.5 151.4 0.9 9.2 9.2 Northwest NW-24-009A 151.4 152.4 1.0 0.2 0.2 Northwest NW-25-023 326.9 328.1 1.2 203.0 90.0 Northwest



*Denotes inclusion on December 31, 2024 mineral resource.

