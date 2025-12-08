Monaghan Medical Earns 2025 AARC Zenith Award — A Decade of Trust and Innovation Recognized by Respiratory Care Professionals

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaghan Medical Corporation is proud to announce it has once again been recognized by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) with the Zenith Award, marking its 10th win in the past 11 years.

This distinction, widely regarded as the highest honor a company can receive within the respiratory-care field, is unique because it comes directly from respiratory therapists themselves—the clinicians who rely on Monaghan products every day to help patients breathe easier.

“We’re deeply honored by this recognition because it comes from the people who know our products best,” said Bill Seitz, President of Monaghan Medical. “Every vote for Monaghan represents trust earned in hospital wards, clinics, and homes across the country. We are profoundly grateful to our clinical partners for that trust.”

The AARC Zenith Award recognizes manufacturers and service providers that demonstrate consistent excellence in both product performance and professional support. Each year, AARC members nominate and vote for companies that exemplify responsiveness, reliability, and partnership in advancing respiratory care.

According to AARC, the award reflects more than product quality—it honors organizations that show genuine collaboration with respiratory therapists and a long-standing commitment to the profession’s success.

A Recognition Built on Partnership

For Monaghan, the 2025 Zenith Award underscores a defining aspect of its mission: collaboration. From product design to field education, Monaghan’s development process is informed by input from the clinicians who use its devices in real-world care. This approach has led to innovations that improve drug delivery efficiency, patient adherence, and overall treatment outcomes—while keeping the clinician’s workflow in mind.

“This award means so much because it comes from the respiratory therapists who use our products every day,” said Dominic P. Coppolo, MBA, RRT, FAARC, Senior Vice President of Clinical and Hospital Marketing. “Their trust and feedback drive everything we do at Monaghan, and being recognized by them is an incredible honor for our entire team.”

A Tradition of Excellence, A Future of Commitment

Winning the Zenith Award multiple times reflects more than consistency—it reflects a culture.

Monaghan’s teams across research, manufacturing, education, and customer service share a unified purpose: ensuring that every product bearing the Monaghan name delivers measurable benefit to both clinicians and patients.

As the field of respiratory care evolves—with growing emphasis on home care, telehealth, and patient-centered technology—Monaghan remains committed to advancing solutions that adapt to the future while upholding the standards that earned this recognition.

About the AARC Zenith Award

Presented annually by the American Association for Respiratory Care, the Zenith Award recognizes industry partners who best support the profession through product excellence, service, and collaboration. Nominees are selected and voted on exclusively by AARC members, making the award one of the most respected honors in the industry.

About Monaghan Medical Corporation

Monaghan Medical Corporation, headquartered in Plattsburgh, New York, is a global leader in the development and manufacture of respiratory devices designed to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Its innovations—including the AeroChamber® brand of Valved Holding Chambers, AeroEclipse® BAN Nebulizer, and Aerobika® OPEP Device—are trusted by clinicians worldwide to optimize drug delivery and manage chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD.

For more information, visit www.monaghanmed.com.

Media Contact:

Dominic P. Coppolo, MBA, RRT, FAARC

Senior Vice President, Clinical and Hospital Marketing

Monaghan Medical Corporation

Phone: 800-933-9653



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8b5bab9-42d9-4645-8750-adc29b01751a