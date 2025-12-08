G Mining Ventures Receives Mining License for Oko West Gold Project

BROSSARD, Quebec, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Mining Ventures Corp. (“GMIN” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:GMIN, OTCQX:GMINF) is pleased to announce that the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (“GGMC”) has granted a Mining License (the “License”) for the Corporation’s 100%-owned Oko West Gold Project (“Oko West” or the “Project”) located in Region 7, Guyana.

The License was granted effective December 5, 2025, and is valid for twenty years, authorizing development, operation, and commercial gold production at Oko West. This approval marks the final major permitting milestone for the Project and completes the main regulatory requirements necessary for full construction and long-term operations.

The License follows the receipt of the Final Environmental Permit on September 2, 2025 and the Corporation’s formal construction decision on October 23, 2025. Early works began under the Interim Environmental Permit earlier in the year and continue under the Final Environmental Permit, allowing these activities to carry directly into full construction. With all major permits and approvals secured, GMIN is advancing Oko West development and construction in a disciplined manner aligned with the Corporation’s project timeline.

“Securing the Mining License reflects not only the technical robustness of Oko West but also the collaborative relationships we have established with Guyanese authorities, communities, and partners,” said Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Our commitment to responsible development is unwavering, and this milestone positions us to build Oko West into a world-class mining operation that delivers lasting economic and social benefits to Guyana.”

Now that the License has been secured, the Project is poised to begin pre-production open-pit mining in the first quarter of 2026, with assembly of the initial mining equipment fleet already underway. This milestone will further advance the Project as construction efforts progress steadily into the coming year.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko West Project in Guyana — all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol “GMIN”.

