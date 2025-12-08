"Quantum AI Market Set to Explode from USD 280 Million to USD 7.79 Billion by 2035"

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum AI Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Deployment, Type of Application, End-User, Type of Enterprise and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum AI market is projected to grow from USD 280 million in 2023 to USD 7.79 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 35.29%. This growth is driven by the fusion of quantum computing and artificial intelligence, promising to revolutionize various sectors through enhanced optimization and decision-making capabilities.

Quantum AI Market: Growth and Trends

The number of AI users has surged to around 300 million globally since 2020, showcasing the exponential growth of quantum AI. Key industries such as healthcare, finance, and energy benefit from quantum's ability to tackle complex challenges, offering faster, deeper, and more efficient solutions. Quantum AI facilitates better decision-making and optimizes systems, accelerating processes like drug discovery.

Technological advancements, particularly in machine learning and natural language processing, are unlocking quantum AI's full potential. Algorithms such as the Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm (QAOA) are pivotal in solving complex issues more adeptly than their traditional counterparts. Therefore, the ongoing tech innovations and rising investments underscore the market's expected growth during the forecast period.

Quantum AI Market: Key Segments

We divide the market by component, deployment, application, end user, enterprise size, and geographical regions. Hardware continues to dominate due to the critical development of quantum processors and qubits, with tech giants like IBM and Google investing heavily.

Currently, on-premise deployment holds the primary market share, valued for control, security, and customization. Nonetheless, the cloud segment is predicted to grow faster, driven by scalability and cost efficiency, making advanced quantum computing more accessible.

In terms of application, machine learning leads, fueled by its role in advancing industries like finance and healthcare. Quantum computing considerably boosts machine learning by efficiently processing large datasets and complex patterns.

By end use, finance captures the majority due to its data-intensive nature requiring advanced analytics for real-time decisions. However, healthcare is set to grow rapidly, enhancing patient care and drug discovery.

Large enterprises currently dominate the market, attributed to their resources for investing in cutting-edge quantum AI technologies. Geographically, North America leads, although Asia is expected to experience the fastest growth due to strategic investments and government initiatives.

Market Research and Insights

The report delves into various market sections, providing insights on market sizing, opportunities, competitive landscape, company profiles, ongoing megatrends, patent analysis, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. A comprehensive value chain analysis is also offered.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $280 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $7796 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.2% Regions Covered Global



