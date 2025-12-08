Virtual Tourism Market Set to Skyrocket, Projected to Reach USD 45.65 Billion by 2035

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Tourism Market till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Device, Areas of Application, Type of Tours, Type of Direct Suppliers, Type of Indirect Suppliers, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global virtual tourism market is positioned for robust growth, projected to escalate from USD 4.51 billion to USD 45.65 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 23.41%. The market is buoyed by advancements in virtual reality, offering immersive virtual tours through panoramic images, audio, and 3D maps. With environmental consciousness rising, virtual tourism presents an eco-friendly travel alternative, reducing carbon footprints by minimizing the need for physical travel and infrastructure.

Accessibility is another pivotal factor, as virtual tourism caters to diverse needs, enabling people with physical limitations or financial constraints to explore destinations. The anticipated affordability of VR headsets is expected to further drive market proliferation during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments:

Type of Service: The cloud-based segment currently dominates, owing to advantages such as real-time updates and enhanced efficiency. However, web-based services are projected to grow faster due to their cost-effectiveness and rising demand for interactive experiences.

Type of Device: Head-mounted devices lead the market due to their popularity and high engagement levels. Yet, gesture-tracking devices present a promising growth trajectory as they evolve with technological advancements.

Areas of Application: The tourism industry holds a significant share, driven by VR's capability to make global destinations accessible. The real estate sector is expected to grow rapidly, fueled by virtual property tour demands.

Type of Tours: Currently dominated by 3D virtual tours, the market sees increasing interest in VR tours for their unique, interactive experiences.

Type of Direct Suppliers: Tour operators have a substantial market share, enhancing digital experiences and destination promotions. The airlines sector is set for accelerated growth with investments in immersive technologies.

Type of Indirect Suppliers: Online travel agencies lead, with aggregators poised for growth due to their extensive virtual tour variety and convenience offerings.

Company Size: Large enterprises remain dominant, but small and medium enterprises are predicted to expand swiftly due to their innovative and flexible market strategies.

Geographical Regions: North America leads with advanced tech infrastructure and significant investments in virtual tourism. Continuous AI integration in multiple sectors is anticipated to sustain the region's growth momentum.

Research Coverage:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Deep insights into key segments and regions.

Deep insights into key segments and regions. Competitive Landscape: Evaluation of industry players and their strategic positioning.

Evaluation of industry players and their strategic positioning. Company Profiles: Extensive details on major players including market footprint and strategic outlooks.

Extensive details on major players including market footprint and strategic outlooks. Megatrends and Patent Analysis: Insights into ongoing trends and patent activities shaping the virtual tourism market.

Insights into ongoing trends and patent activities shaping the virtual tourism market. SWOT and Value Chain Analysis: Identification of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, along with value chain stakeholders.

Reasons to Buy:

Comprehensive market forecast and segment analysis.

Strategic insights for optimizing market positioning and strategies.

Data-driven insights on market drivers, opportunities, and challenges.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $45.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.4% Regions Covered Global



