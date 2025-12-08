Compass Diversified Completes Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements

 | Source: Compass Diversified Holdings Compass Diversified Holdings

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle-market branded consumer and industrial businesses, today announced the filing of its restated financial results for fiscal years 2022, 2023, and 2024 and the financial information for each of the interim periods included within those years.

“We are pleased to have completed this extensive restatement process. The financial and accounting fraud perpetrated by the former CEO of Lugano Holding, Inc. (“Lugano”) was pervasive, complex and isolated to Lugano. Our restatement is an important step in putting this chapter behind us,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of CODI. “We are focused on reducing our leverage and continuing to execute on the strategy that has made CODI successful since inception: managing and growing high-quality middle-market companies to generate durable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

“Importantly, our eight other subsidiaries were not involved with the events at Lugano and, collectively, continue to perform well. Their execution highlights the strength of these businesses and the resilience of our business model,” Sabo continued. “As a result, we are adjusting our full year 2025 guidance for Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA to between $330 million and $360 million, which is consistent with our prior guidance, when you exclude Lugano.”

Sabo added, “We are in active discussions with our senior lenders regarding an amendment to our credit agreement that would provide additional relief and flexibility with respect to our current leverage profile and certain other covenants. We currently anticipate announcing an amendment in the coming weeks.”

In the coming weeks CODI also expects to file 2025 first, second and third quarter financial results on Form 10-Q, which will bring the Company back into compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s annual and quarterly filing requirements.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and reflects important financial measures as it excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted EBITDA is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2025 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA to its comparable GAAP measure because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, CODI’s expectations with respect to the timing of its delinquent financial statements, CODI’s expectations regarding its future performance, liquidity and leverage, the future performance of CODI’s subsidiaries, potential amendments to CODI’s credit agreement and potential relief granted by CODI’s lenders and the filing or delay of CODI’s periodic reports. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “should” or “anticipate” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on beliefs and assumptions by CODI’s Board of Directors and management, and on information currently available to CODI’s Board of Directors and management. These statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause CODI’s actual results and outcomes to differ, perhaps materially, including but not limited to: the discovery of additional information relevant to the Lugano investigation; a further material delay in CODI’s financial reporting or ability to hold an annual meeting of stockholders; the impacts of restatement; CODI’s ability to regain compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements; the cooperation of, and future concessions granted by, CODI’s lenders; control deficiencies identified or that may be identified in the future that will result in material weaknesses in CODI’s internal control over financial reporting; and litigation relating to the investigation, including CODI’s representations regarding its financial statements, and current and future litigation, enforcement actions or investigations relating to CODI’s internal controls, restatement reviews, the Lugano investigation or related matters. Please see CODI’s Amendment No. 1 to Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on December 8, 2025 for other risk factors that you should consider in connection with such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements have been made. Except as required by law, CODI does not undertake any public obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations

Compass Diversified
irinquiry@compassdiversified.com

Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
  
(in thousands)December 31, 2024
(As Restated)		 December 31, 2023
(As Restated)		 
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents$59,659  $446,616  
Accounts receivable, net 207,172   185,237  
Inventories, net 571,248   522,509  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 126,692   77,769  
Current assets of discontinued operations    36,915  
Total current assets 964,771   1,269,046  
Property, plant and equipment, net 244,746   191,283  
Goodwill 895,916   773,569  
Intangible assets, net 983,396   808,344  
Other non-current assets 208,593   195,016  
Non-current assets of discontinued operations    87,883  
Total assets$3,297,422  $3,325,141  
         
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable$103,239  $90,708  
Accrued expenses 318,476   237,817  
Due to related parties 18,036   16,025  
Current portion, long-term debt 1,774,290   1,671,879  
Subsidiary financing arrangements 169,765   100,741  
Other current liabilities 49,617   34,812  
Current liabilities of discontinued operations    8,986  
Total current liabilities 2,433,423   2,160,968  
Deferred income taxes 108,091   103,264  
Other non-current liabilities 225,334   203,207  
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations    1,277  
Total liabilities 2,766,848   2,468,716  
Stockholders' equity        
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings 678,620   929,660  
Noncontrolling interest (148,046)  (89,991) 
Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations    16,756  
Total stockholders' equity 530,574   856,425  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,297,422  $3,325,141  
 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statements of Operations
  
 Year ended December 31, 
(in thousands, except per share data)2024
(As Restated)		 2023
(As Restated)		 
Net revenues$1,788,013  $1,689,920  
Cost of revenues 1,037,594   1,015,200  
Gross profit 750,419   674,720  
Operating expenses:        
Selling, general and administrative expense 587,521   502,013  
Management fees 74,767   67,945  
Amortization expense 94,817   83,574  
Impairment expense 8,182   90,597  
Operating income (loss) (14,868)  (69,409) 
Other income (expense):        
Interest expense, net (122,802)  (109,892) 
Amortization of debt issuance costs (4,018)  (4,038) 
Loss on sale of Crosman (24,218)    
Other income (expense), net (143,304)  (83,114) 
Net income (loss) before income taxes (309,210)  (266,453) 
Provision for income taxes 18,612   8,198  
Income (loss) from continuing operations (327,822)  (274,651) 
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax (6,905)  24,208  
Gain on sale of discontinued operations 11,957   283,025  
Net income (322,770)  32,582  
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (111,025)  (75,761) 
Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to
noncontrolling interest		 (2,884)  (304) 
Net income attributable to Holdings$(208,861) $108,647  
         
Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings        
Continuing operations$(3.94) $(3.57) 
Discontinued operations 0.11   4.27  
 $(3.83) $0.70  
         
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 75,454   72,105  
         
Cash distributions declared per Trust common share$1.00  $1.00  
 

Restatement of Previously Issued Consolidated Financial Statements

The Company has restated its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 below. Below is a summary description of the significant adjustments made in connection with the restatement of the Consolidated Balance Sheet and Consolidated Statement of Operations for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:


Consolidated Balance Sheets

ADJ 1Accounts Receivable - amounts were recorded at Lugano as accounts receivable which did not represent activity associated with a valid revenue transaction.
 
ADJ 2Inventory and Other Current Assets - amounts were recorded at Lugano as purchases of inventory or vendor prepayments which did not represent valid purchases. Invalid inventory transactions were also recorded in connection with barter purchases of jewelry or gems from customers in exchange for reducing accounts receivable transactions, and in connection with invalid revenue transactions. Other current assets increased as a result of the revised Lugano tax provision and a tax receivable that was recorded in each of the years presented in the consolidated financial statements.
 
ADJ 3Goodwill and Intangible Assets - the purchase price allocation of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the acquisition of Lugano in September 2021 was based upon materially incorrect financial information. As a result, the Company re-performed the purchase price allocation, which resulted in a change in the fair value of the intangible assets acquired and the calculation of goodwill. Additionally, due to the adjustments to historical financial information that resulted from the Lugano Investigation, the Company determined that a triggering event had occurred as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022 and performed impairment testing of the goodwill and definite lived intangibles at Lugano as of these dates, resulting in the impairment of these balances.
 
ADJ 4Accrued expenses - Unrecorded liabilities related to inventory transactions at Lugano and accrued interest associated with the Lugano Financing Arrangements have been recorded in the consolidated balance sheets
 
ADJ 5Financing arrangements - Lugano entered into various financing arrangements with third parties that were not previously recorded in the historical financial statements of Lugano as debt. In connection with the Lugano Investigation, the Company determined that certain cash recorded as reduction of accounts receivable or purchases of inventory actually represented unrecorded financing arrangements made with third parties to purportedly jointly invest with Lugano in the purchase of a specified jewelry piece. These arrangements represent debt that has been recorded on the Company's consolidated balance sheets as such.
 
ADJ 6Noncontrolling interest - the correction of the misstatements resulted in a decrease in the balance of noncontrolling interest at Lugano, and reduced the noncontrolling income that previously had been recorded related to Lugano.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

ADJ 7Net revenues - net revenues at Lugano were overstated in each of the periods presented as a result of the recording of invalid revenue transactions or the misrepresentation of funds received as revenue.
 
ADJ 8Cost of revenues - cost of revenues at Lugano was overstated in each of the periods presented as a result of the recording of the cost of revenues associated with invalid revenue transactions and the misapplication of funds paid as inventory purchases.
 
ADJ 9Interest expense, net - interest expense associated with the Lugano financing arrangements described above have been recorded in the consolidated statement of operations in each of the periods presented.
 
ADJ 10Other income (expense), net - reflects the expense recognized at Lugano related to losses resulting from the accounting for the transactions associated with the Lugano financing arrangements.
 
ADJ 11Income tax provision (benefit) - the income tax provision (benefit) at Lugano has been recalculated in each of the periods presented as a result of the effect of the aforementioned adjustments to the consolidated statement of operations.
 


Compass Diversified Holdings
 Consolidated Balance Sheet
 
 December 31, 2024 
 ADJ
Reference		 As Reported Adjustments As Restated 
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents  $59,727   (68) $59,659  
Accounts receivable, netADJ 1  444,386   (237,214)  207,172  
Inventories, netADJ 2  962,408   (391,160)  571,248  
Prepaid expenses and other current assetsADJ 2  101,129   25,563   126,692  
Total current assets   1,567,650   (602,879)  964,771  
Property, plant and equipment, net   244,746      244,746  
GoodwillADJ 3  982,253   (86,337)  895,916  
Intangible assets, netADJ 3  1,049,186   (65,790)  983,396  
Other non-current assets   208,587   6   208,593  
Total assets  $4,052,422  $(755,000) $3,297,422  
               
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable   104,304   (1,065)  103,239  
Accrued expensesADJ 4  197,829   120,647   318,476  
Due to related parties   18,036      18,036  
Current portion, long-term debt(1)   15,000   1,759,290   1,774,290  
Subsidiary financing arrangementsADJ 5     169,765   169,765  
Other current liabilities   49,617      49,617  
Total current liabilities   384,786   2,048,637   2,433,423  
Deferred income taxes   119,948   (11,857)  108,091  
Long-term debt(1)   1,759,290   (1,759,290)    
Other non-current liabilities   225,334      225,334  
Total liabilities   2,489,358   277,490   2,766,848  
               
Stockholders’ equity              
Trust preferred shares, 50,000 authorized; 17,497 shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024		              
Series A preferred shares, no par value, 4,551 shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024		   109,159      109,159  
Series B preferred shares, no par value, 6,192 shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024		   147,906      147,906  
Series C preferred shares, no par value, 6,754 shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024		   161,767      161,767  
Trust common shares, no par value, 500,000 authorized;
76,135 shares issued and 75,236 shares outstanding at
December 31, 2024		   1,289,010      1,289,010  
Treasury shares, at cost   (18,910)     (18,910) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (5,815)  478   (5,337) 
Accumulated deficit   (386,324)  (618,651)  (1,004,975) 
Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Holdings   1,296,793   (618,173)  678,620  
Noncontrolling interestADJ 6  266,271   (414,317)  (148,046) 
Total stockholders’ equity   1,563,064   (1,032,490)  530,574  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity  $4,052,422  $(755,000) $3,297,422  
 
(1) In retrospectively testing financial covenant compliance under the Company's 2022 Credit Facility in each of the years ended December 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 in reliance on the restated consolidated financial information, the Company would not have been in compliance with such financial covenants as of the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. As a result, the 2022 Term Loan and 2022 Revolving Credit Facility have been classified as current in the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2024 and 2023. Additionally, because the 2029 Senior Notes and 2032 Senior Notes may have been subject to acceleration had the lenders under the 2022 Credit Facility exercised their acceleration rights during such historical periods, the 2029 Senior Notes and 2032 Senior Notes have also been classified as current at December 31, 2024 and 2023.
 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statement of Operations
 
  
 Year Ended December 31, 2024 
 ADJ
Reference		 As Reported Adjustments As Restated 
Net revenuesADJ 7 $2,198,233  $(410,220) $1,788,013  
Cost of revenuesADJ 8  1,197,873   (160,279)  1,037,594  
Gross profit   1,000,360   (249,941)  750,419  
Operating expenses:              
Selling, general and administrative expense   587,521      587,521  
Management fees   74,767      74,767  
Amortization expenseADJ 3  99,760   (4,943)  94,817  
Impairment expense   8,182      8,182  
Operating income (loss)   230,130   (244,998)  (14,868) 
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense, netADJ 9  (106,683)  (16,119)  (122,802) 
Amortization of debt issuance costs   (4,018)     (4,018) 
Loss on sale of Crosman   (24,218)     (24,218) 
Other income (expense), netADJ 10  (3,902)  (139,402)  (143,304) 
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income
taxes		   91,309   (400,519)  (309,210) 
Provision for income taxesADJ 11  49,012   (30,400)  18,612  
Income (loss) from continuing operations   42,297   (370,119)  (327,822) 
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax   (6,905)     (6,905) 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of income
tax		   11,957      11,957  
Net income (loss)   47,349   (370,119)  (322,770) 
Less: Net income (loss) from continuing operations
attributable to noncontrolling interest		   37,426   (148,451)  (111,025) 
Less: Net loss from discontinued operations attributable
to noncontrolling interest		   (2,884)     (2,884) 
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings  $12,807  $(221,668) $(208,861) 
               
Amounts attributable to common shares of Holdings:              
Income (loss) from continuing operations  $4,871  $(221,668) $(216,797) 
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax   (4,021)     (4,021) 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of income
tax		   11,957      11,957  
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings  $12,807  $(221,668) $(208,861) 
Basic and fully diluted income (loss) per share
attributable to Holdings		              
Continuing operations   (1.25)  (2.69)  (3.94) 
Discontinued operations   0.11      0.11  
   $(1.14) $(2.69) $(3.83) 
 


Compass Diversified Holdings
 Consolidated Balance Sheet		 
  
 December 31, 2023 
 ADJ
Reference		 As Reported Adjustments As Restated 
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents   446,684   (68)  446,616  
Accounts receivable, netADJ 1  308,183   (122,946)  185,237  
Inventories, netADJ 2  723,194   (200,685)  522,509  
Prepaid expenses and other current assetsADJ 2  88,844   (11,075)  77,769  
Current assets of discontinued operations   36,915      36,915  
Total current assets   1,603,820   (334,774)  1,269,046  
Property, plant and equipment, net   191,283      191,283  
GoodwillADJ 3  859,907   (86,338)  773,569  
Intangible assets, netADJ 3  879,078   (70,734)  808,344  
Other non-current assets   195,010   6   195,016  
Non-current assets of discontinued operations   87,883      87,883  
Total assets  $3,816,981  $(491,840) $3,325,141  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable   91,089   (381)  90,708  
Accrued expensesADJ 4  151,443   86,374   237,817  
Due to related parties   16,025      16,025  
Current portion, long-term debt(1)   10,000   1,661,879   1,671,879  
Subsidiary financing arrangementsADJ 5     100,741   100,741  
Other current liabilities   34,812      34,812  
Current liabilities of discontinued operations   8,986      8,986  
Total current liabilities   312,355   1,848,613   2,160,968  
Deferred income taxes   118,882   (15,618)  103,264  
Long-term debt(1)   1,661,879   (1,661,879)    
Other non-current liabilities   203,207      203,207  
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations   1,277      1,277  
Total liabilities   2,297,600   171,116   2,468,716  
Stockholders’ equity              
Trust preferred shares, 50,000 authorized; 12,600 shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023		              
Series A preferred shares, no par value, 4,000 shares issued
and outstanding at December 31, 2023		   96,417      96,417  
Series B preferred shares, no par value, 4,000 shares issued
and outstanding at December 31, 2023		   96,504      96,504  
Series C preferred shares, no par value, 4,600 shares issued
and outstanding at December 31, 2023		   110,997      110,997  
Trust common shares, no par value, 500,000 authorized;
75,753 shares issued and 75,270 shares outstanding at
December 31, 2023		   1,281,303      1,281,303  
Treasury shares, at cost   (9,339)     (9,339) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   111   (108)  3  
Accumulated deficit   (249,243)  (396,982)  (646,225) 
Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Holdings   1,326,750   (397,090)  929,660  
Noncontrolling interestADJ 6  175,875   (265,866)  (89,991) 
Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations   16,756      16,756  
Total stockholders’ equity   1,519,381   (662,956)  856,425  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity  $3,816,981  $(491,840) $3,325,141  
  
(1) In retrospectively testing financial covenant compliance under the Company's 2022 Credit Facility in each of the years ended December 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 in reliance on the restated consolidated financial information, the Company would not have been in compliance with such financial covenants as of the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. As a result, the 2022 Term Loan and 2022 Revolving Credit Facility have been classified as current in the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2024 and 2023. Additionally, because the 2029 Senior Notes and 2032 Senior Notes may have been subject to acceleration had the lenders under the 2022 Credit Facility exercised their acceleration rights during such historical periods, the 2029 Senior Notes and 2032 Senior Notes have also been classified as current at December 31, 2024 and 2023.
 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statement of Operations
 
  
 Year Ended December 31, 2023 
 ADJ Reference As Reported Adjustments As Restated 
Net revenuesADJ 7 $1,965,017  $(275,097) $1,689,920  
Cost of revenuesADJ 8  1,132,014   (116,814)  1,015,200  
Gross profit   833,003   (158,283)  674,720  
Operating expenses:              
Selling, general and administrative expense   502,013      502,013  
Management fees   67,945      67,945  
Amortization expenseADJ 3  88,396   (4,822)  83,574  
Impairment expense   89,400   1,197   90,597  
Operating income (loss)   85,249   (154,658)  (69,409) 
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense, netADJ 9  (105,179)  (4,713)  (109,892) 
Amortization of debt issuance costs   (4,038)     (4,038) 
Other income (expense), netADJ 10  1,779   (84,893)  (83,114) 
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income
taxes		   (22,189)  (244,264)  (266,453) 
Provision for income taxesADJ 11  22,639   (14,441)  8,198  
Income (loss) from continuing operations   (44,828)  (229,823)  (274,651) 
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income
tax		   24,208      24,208  
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of income
tax		   283,025      283,025  
Net income   262,405   (229,823)  32,582  
Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable
to noncontrolling interest		   16,423   (92,184)  (75,761) 
Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
attributable to noncontrolling interest		   (304)     (304) 
Net income attributable to Holdings  $246,286  $(137,639) $108,647  
               
Amounts attributable to common shares of Holdings:              
Loss from continuing operations  $(61,251) $(137,639) $(198,890) 
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax   24,512      24,512  
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of income
tax		   283,025      283,025  
Net income attributable to Holdings  $246,286  $(137,639) $108,647  
Basic and fully diluted income (loss) per share
attributable to Holdings		              
Continuing operations   (1.81)  (1.76)  (3.57) 
Discontinued operations   4.27      4.27  
   $2.46  $(1.76) $0.70  
 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Year ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
 
(in thousands)Corporate 5.11 BOALugano
(Restated)		PrimaLoftTHPVelocity
Outdoor		Altor SolutionsArnoldSternoConsolidated
(Restated)
Net income (loss)
from continuing
operations		$(35,634)$20,634 $20,791 $(275,730)$(10,575)$(9,761)$(54,851)$5,635$(2,969)$14,638 $(327,822)
Adjusted for:                                
  Provision (benefit)
  for income taxes		 (2,095) 4,526  4,962  904  (3,741) (2,894) 6,810  2,280 2,986  4,874  18,612 
  Interest expense,
  net		 106,414  (14) (21) 16,122  (70) (52) 52   371    122,802 
  Intercompany
  interest		 (157,585) 13,366  20,125  56,013  17,916  10,552  9,255  10,771 7,121  12,466   
  Depreciation and
  amortization		 675  22,734  21,594  5,391  21,318  18,974  8,042  21,553 9,265  18,473  148,019 
EBITDA (88,225) 61,246  67,451  (197,300) 24,848  16,819  (30,692) 40,239 16,774  50,451  (38,389)
  Other (income)
  expense		 460  40  511  139,623  181  3  24,557  2,746 (9) (590) 167,522 
  Non-controlling
  shareholder
  compensation		   2,129  5,683  2,437  2,382  1,674  403  988 18  631  16,345 
  Impairment
  expense		              8,182       8,182 
  Acquisition
  expenses		           3,479    1,872     5,351 
  Integration
  services fee		           2,625         2,625 
  Other(1)           90  1,500  696 10,426  476  13,188 
Adjusted EBITDA$(87,765)$63,415 $73,645 $(55,240)$27,411 $24,690 $3,950 $46,541$27,209 $50,968 $174,824 
 
(1) Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the current year, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States.
 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Year ended December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
 
(in thousands)Corporate 5.11 BOALugano
(Restated)		PrimaLoftVelocity
Outdoor		Altor
Solutions		ArnoldSternoConsolidated
(Restated)
Net income (loss)
from continuing
operations		$(60,454)$21,690 $16,496 $(177,508)$(69,883)$(40,045)$16,504$10,434 $8,115 $(274,651)
Adjusted for:                             
  Provision (benefit)
  for income taxes		 301  4,994  2,863  148  (5,673) (5,616) 5,890 4,185  1,106  8,198 
  Interest expense,
  net		 104,856  (8) (18) 4,716  (11) 352   5    109,892 
  Intercompany
  interest		 (126,240) 20,244  7,580  32,837  18,123  13,510  10,486 6,806  16,654   
  Depreciation and
  amortization		 1,498  26,009  22,932  3,232  21,478  13,282  16,741 8,441  19,959  133,572 
EBITDA (80,039) 72,929  49,853  (136,575) (35,966) (18,517) 49,621 29,871  45,834  (22,989)
  Other (income)
  expense		 (130) (515) 98  84,815  62  (1,210) 1,440 (5) (1,441) 83,114 
  Non-controlling
  shareholder
  compensation		   1,191  3,019  1,474  980  914  986 27  860  9,451 
  Impairment
  expense		       1,197  57,810  31,590       90,597 
  Integration
  services fee		         2,375         2,375 
  Other     3,072           1,434  4,506 
Adjusted EBITDA$(80,169)$73,605 $56,042 $(49,089)$25,261 $12,777 $52,047$29,893 $46,687 $167,054 

Recommended Reading