Gogo makes a strategic investment in Farcast to support new cutting-edge user terminal technology to enhance inflight connectivity for business, military, and government aviation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farcast , a San Francisco-based startup building advanced satellite user terminals, announces that it has received strategic equity investment from Gogo (Nasdaq: GOGO), a leading in-flight communications provider for business, military, and government aviation, to evolve a new class of aviation user terminals for Gogo customers.

The investment will support the development of core technology needed for new antennas to support optimized cabin connectivity, expanding crew and passenger use cases. Farcast’s single-aperture, full-duplex flat panel antenna, FPA, will deliver reduced size, weight, power, and cost, SWaP-C, for operators while simultaneously increasing bandwidth. Installation of the compact terminal on existing aircraft real estate will also extend connectivity reach for more aircraft categories.

Farcast has already developed a unique technology that can simultaneously transmit and receive data from the same aperture in a flat panel antenna, FPA. The proprietary Active Electronically Scanned Antenna (AESA) technology uses electronic beam scanning to compensate for the movement of satellites from a single aperture, enabling the full-duplex FPA to lower SWaP-C.

The next-gen technology will complement the existing Gogo portfolio and support the company’s strategy of delivering a multi-band, multi-orbit connectivity experience from a compact terminal, enhancing the value proposition for Gogo customers.

“We recognized Farcast’s innovative approach to resolving some of the most complex challenges we have faced regarding the development and deployment of aviation user terminals. Farcast has developed a technology that will substantially reduce key SWaP-C constraints aviation faces, including scalability, while retaining and improving performance in a small form factor design,” says Chris Moore, CEO, Gogo. “We are confident this technology can be a real game changer for Gogo and our aviation customers.”

“We know that the aviation sector increasingly expects powerful in-flight connectivity and we’re excited to work with Gogo to demonstrate the value of integrating our reduced SwaP-C technology into its portfolio to elevate its offering to its diverse customer portfolio,” says Siamak Ebadi, CEO, Farcast. “We are extremely excited about the opportunity to deepen our collaboration with Gogo to mature our technology for this important sector.”

About Farcast

Farcast is a San Francisco-based technology company founded in 2019, specializing in high-performance satellite communication user terminals engineered for optimal SWaP-C (Size, Weight, Power, and Cost) efficiency. Developed through years of close collaboration with leading industry partners, Farcast’s terminals are purpose-built to meet real-world operational and network demands while enabling scalable deployment across diverse markets.

By cultivating deep relationships across the satellite ecosystem and designing its products for broad interoperability, Farcast consolidates demand from a wide range of customers—unlocking production volumes that drive significant cost efficiencies. With development and pre-production phases successfully completed, the company is now entering its production ramp in 2026, with full-scale manufacturing slated for 2027.

To date, Farcast has secured $23.6 million in funding from both financial and strategic investors to develop and mature its technology.

About Gogo

Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large, heavy jets, and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground technology with high-speed satellite networks to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.

Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security and innovation, and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.

Media Contacts:

Siamak Ebadi for Farcast

siamak@farcast.com