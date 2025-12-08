Mercury Showcases Expanding Portfolio of Electronic Warfare Capabilities at AOC 2025

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a global technology company that delivers mission-critical processing to the edge, will participate in this week’s Association of Old Crows (AOC) International Symposium and Convention, showcasing the company’s expanding portfolio of electronic warfare (EW) capabilities and sharing key insights during conference sessions.

AOC 2025 is the premier event for electronic warfare, electromagnetic spectrum operations, cyber-electromagnetic activities, and information operations professionals from around the world. During the symposium, Mercury leaders will explore this year’s theme, Charting a Path to 2035: Navigating the Future of Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations.

Dr. Bill Conley, Mercury’s Chief Technology Officer, will participate in the Strategic Vision for EW in 2035 spotlight session, discussing how emerging technologies, agile acquisition, and policy frameworks that enable speed and interoperability can build a resilient EW force and ensure spectrum superiority in multi-domain operations.

Tuesday, Dec. 9, 1:00-2:30 p.m., Main Stage

Ken Hermanny, Mercury’s Senior Vice President of Signal Technologies, will lead the Defense/Threat & Industry View breakout session, examining how defense organizations, allies, and industry are countering adversaries’ use of AI, machine learning, and autonomous systems with modular, scalable, and cost-effective EW solutions.

Tuesday, Dec. 9, 3:00-4:30 p.m., Maryland Ballroom C

At AOC 2025, Mercury will also unveil the latest addition to its portfolio of Direct RF digital signal processing products. These components and modules directly digitize radio frequency signals at the antenna signal frequency, eliminating the analog signal down conversion stages required by legacy hardware. The results are reductions in size, weight, power, cost, and latency that can benefit a variety of radar, communications, electronic warfare, SIGINT, and industrial applications.

Mercury’s new DRF4581L very small form factor module delivers breakthrough performance in a compact footprint—just 1 inch in height and less than 3 inches wide—to capture, process, and transmit wideband RF signals at the edge. The DRF4581L is powered by the Intel Agilex 9 SoC FPGA AGRW014 that converts between analog and digital signals at 64 Gigasamples per second simultaneously across four channels.

Mercury’s AOC 2025 exhibit will feature an RF signal transmission demonstration using the DRF4580L small form factor module, which is now in production for numerous customer programs. Also on display will be a range of Mercury products that ensure spectrum superiority in multi-domain operations, including:



To experience how Mercury is advancing mission success today and shaping the future of electronic warfare, schedule a meeting or visit booth #616 at AOC 2025, Dec. 9-11.

Mercury Systems – Innovation that matters®

Mercury Systems is a global technology company that delivers mission-critical processing to the edge, making advanced technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. The Mercury Processing Platform allows customers to tap into innovative capabilities from silicon to system scale, turning data into decisions on timelines that matter. Mercury’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs and across 35 countries, enabling a broad range of applications in mission computing, sensor processing, command and control, and communications. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has more than 20 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)

