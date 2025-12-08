John Galt Solutions positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Sales & Operations Planning, Q4 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading S&OP vendors.

John Galt Solutions, with its Sales & Operations Planning platform, Atlas, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named John Galt Solutions as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Sales & Operations Planning, Q4 2025.

Kumar Anand, Associate Director at QKS Group, states, “S&OP is evolving from static, calendar-driven processes to a continuous, decision-centric discipline where probabilistic models and financial concurrency define competitive agility. With John Galt Solutions’ Atlas, users can evaluate service-cost-capital trade-offs at the operational level, in real time, by integrating demand, supply, inventory, production, and finance into a single decision framework. The coupling of scenario portfolios with live master data and KPI targets by Atlas empowers the synchronization of decision-making that elevates companies’ resilience and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌agility.”

Pruthvi Raj, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, “Atlas demonstrates strong Technology Excellence through its platform by using AI-driven probabilistic planning, Q-learning-based scenario evaluation, and hierarchy-aware what-if modeling to quantify risk and opportunity across service, margin, and capacity dimensions. The automation of orchestration and control through the embedded intelligent workflows and best-practice S&OP templates is at the core of operational execution being linked to financial performance through integrated KPI and P&L analytics. Rapid configuration, scalable integrations, and continuous updates are all made possible by a cloud-native, low-code microservices foundation, which demonstrates sustained innovation within complex enterprise ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌environments.”

Shivam Gupta, Analyst at QKS Group, states, “Customers consistently cite Atlas for its rapid deployment, intuitive design, and measurable time-to-value. The platform’s Intelligent Workflows enhance collaboration across commercial, financial, and operational functions, translating strategic intent into executable actions. Such uninterrupted insight into performance differences makes it possible to very quickly weigh trade-offs and to immediately carry out mitigations, e.g., by rescheduling, expedites, or alternate sourcing. Thus, by shortening the gap between what-if modeling and operational response, Atlas furnishes a viable structure for decision agility”.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Sales & Operations Planning providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Sales & Operations Planning, Q4 2025 by QKS Group. This distinction reflects our commitment to empowering companies across industries to overcome complexity, accelerate decision-making, and achieve rapid time to value. With Atlas, we continue to deliver the technology and innovation that help supply chain leaders build more resilient, agile, and future-ready supply chains.” – Zac Nemitz, Director of Global Product Strategy, John Galt Solutions.

About John Galt Solutions:

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. Atlas configures to even the toughest business requirements and goes live so fast clients see an ROI before their boss even thinks to ask about it. With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the industry, John Galt meets clients where they are, works side-by-side with them to grow, and shows them the fastest path to success.

Caterina Bassano,

Director of Communications

bassano@johngalt.com

John Galt Solutions

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

