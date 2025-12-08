REKT Announces Launch of the First Meme Token That Rewards Losing Trades

Singapore, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REKT, a meme token built on Solana, officially started its presale event. The project has passed three SolidProof audits and one Coinsult audit, proving that its staking and claim logic is sound. The team introduces a verified Loss Claim function, allowing traders to convert on-chain losses into $REKT.





The Loss Claim Function

REKT was created by a trader who lost everything, repeatedly. Instead of quitting, he built a system that turns pain into purpose. $REKT rewards what most cryptocurrencies ignore: real loss, verified on-chain.

The Loss Claim feature is the main new thing about the project. The idea is to let wallets receive funds as a partial compensation for real trading losses in approved tokens.

Looking at this process with a little more detail, each wallet can make one claim per month. However, such an amount can't be more than 50,000 $REKT. Also, the exact computation of the claim will depend on a so-called "portfolio multiplier". This number can grow with a) wallet age and b) staking activity, rewarding loyal holders. Strict anti-bot filters, cooldowns, and spoof protection ensure every claim is real.

The Rage Claim Feature

Presale tokens are auto-staked at purchase and vest linearly over six months.

Early unlocks are allowed under the Rage Claim mechanism, which burns a portion of tokens based on timing:

- 20% in week one

- 15% in weeks two to three

- 10% in weeks four to six

- 5% after week six

Burned amounts are redistributed: 50% to staking, 25% to treasury, and 25% to the burn wallet.

Tokenomics

The total supply of $REKT is fixed at 1 billion tokens. There will always be 1 billion tokens of $REKT. Fifty percent of that supply goes to the community presale, which is based on clear milestones instead of insider rounds.

Another 15% is set aside for liquidity to keep the DEX stable. Also, 10% goes to the staking pool, while twenty percent goes to the treasury for growth and development. Finally, the remaining five percent goes to community projects, contests, and collaborations.

There is a 1% tax on every transaction. This tax is automatically split up: 50% goes to staking rewards, 25% goes to the treasury, and 25% goes to the burn wallet. After burning 200 million $REKT, the supply reduction halts, and the tax splits evenly between staking and treasury.

Roadmap

The development of REKT follows a clear three-phase plan. The first stage is all about the launch and the base. Smart contracts will be put on Solana and the staking dashboard will go live. Also, SolidProof audits will check all of the systems.

The second phase turns on the core logic of REKT. This includes the DEX tax system, tracking of the leaderboard, and the release of Loss Claim v2. This upgrade will come with better wallet multipliers and on-chain filters.

The third phase centers on scaling and community growth. At this point, the team will launch NFT-based staking and will work for CEX outreach. Also, the official roadmap mentions more audit rounds that will complete the cycle. This milestone will mark REKT’s full transition from meme to movement.

About REKT

REKT is a meme token built on Solana that rewards verified losses through a whole new feature. With multiple audits, transparent vesting, and verifiable claim logic, REKT transforms trading failure into blockchain history.

REKT's smart contracts have passed three full SolidProof audits and one Coinsult audit, validating both contract safety and claim logic. The upcoming presale will allow anyone to join this upcoming project with its new features.

As a major highlight, REKT has recently joined a live AMA event on Binance, sharing key updates and insights with the community.

The social media pages below (and the project’s website) are a way to keep in touch with this team and with REKT's upcoming milestones.

