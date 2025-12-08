Beta Bionics to Pre-Announce Topline Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results the Week of January 5, 2026

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBNX) (the “Company”), a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, today announced that it plans to pre-release its topline fourth quarter 2025 financial results the week of January 5, 2026.

Topline financial results covered in the pre-release are expected to include net sales, new patient starts, and the percentage of new patient starts reimbursed through the pharmacy benefit plan (PBP) channel.

Members of the Company’s management team will host in-person meetings in San Francisco from January 12, 2026 through January 14, 2026 to discuss topline fourth quarter 2025 results. The Company invites investors to register for in-person meetings by contacting the Company’s investor relations representative at ir@betabionics.com.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions to improve the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes (PWD) by utilizing advanced adaptive closed-loop algorithms to simplify and improve the treatment of their disease. The iLet Bionic Pancreas is the first FDA-cleared insulin delivery device that autonomously determines every insulin dose and offers the potential to substantially improve overall outcomes across broad populations of PWD. To learn more, visit www.betabionics.com.

Investor Relations:

Blake Beber

Head of Investor Relations

ir@betabionics.com

Media and Public Relations:

Karen Hynes

Vice President of Marketing

media@betabionics.com

Source: Beta Bionics, Inc.