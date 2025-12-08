Unlock Fan Insights with the Largest Sports Marketing Data Catalogue

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Consumer Brand Analytics in the United States" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Introducing the largest online repository of sports marketing and business data, featuring insights from over 100 leading brands across 13 major sports. Our Brand Share Index offers a unique perspective by aligning fan market consumer behaviors with brand preferences, making it an indispensable tool for enhancing sponsorship development and activation strategies.
Highlights of the Study
- Coverage: Over 100 top brands across 13 major sports and activities.
- Analytics: Connects fan market behaviors with brand preferences, essential for effective sponsorship development and activation.
- Insights: Examines a brand's market share among all fans in a sports category versus its dominance in specific market segments.
Key Attributes Reported On:
- TV & Online Viewership
- Attendance Metrics
- Social Media Engagement
- Sponsorship Influence Indices
- Mobile Device Consumption Patterns
- Consumer Product Brand Preferences
- Fantasy Sports Engagement
- Logo Apparel Purchasing Trends
- Sports Venue Analysis
- Favorite and Most Popular Team Rankings
- Demographics
Target Audience Includes:
- Advertising and Marketing Agencies
- Consulting Firms Conducting Competitive Intelligence
- Public Relations Firms
- Corporate Sponsors
- Teams and Leagues
- Sports Media
- Financial Services
- Social Media Networks
- Social Media Firms and Digital Marketing Agencies
Designed for professionals in advertising, consulting, PR, and corporate sponsorship, this catalogue also serves teams, leagues, sports media, financial service providers, and digital marketing firms. Leverage this comprehensive dataset to refine marketing strategies, bolster competitive intelligence, and enhance consumer engagement across multiple platforms. Connect the dots between consumer behavior and brand affinity within the dynamic world of sports.
Companies Featured
- Adidas
- American Express
- Amazon
- American
- Apple
- AT&T
- Bank of America
- Bud Light
- Chick-fil-A
- Charles Schwab
- Coca-Cola
- Coors Light
- Diet Coke
- Doritos
- Enterprise
- Fidelity
- Ford
- Gatorade
- GEICO
- Hertz
- Lays
- MasterCard
- McDonald's
- Monster
- Nike
- Red Bull
- Samsung
- Southwest
- State Farm
- Toyota
- Verizon
- Vitamin Water
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7bo3t
