Unlock Fan Insights with the Largest Sports Marketing Data Catalogue

Introducing the largest online repository of sports marketing and business data, featuring insights from over 100 leading brands across 13 major sports. Our Brand Share Index offers a unique perspective by aligning fan market consumer behaviors with brand preferences, making it an indispensable tool for enhancing sponsorship development and activation strategies.

Highlights of the Study

Coverage: Over 100 top brands across 13 major sports and activities.

Analytics: Connects fan market behaviors with brand preferences, essential for effective sponsorship development and activation.

Insights: Examines a brand's market share among all fans in a sports category versus its dominance in specific market segments.

Key Attributes Reported On:

TV & Online Viewership

Attendance Metrics

Social Media Engagement

Sponsorship Influence Indices

Mobile Device Consumption Patterns

Consumer Product Brand Preferences

Fantasy Sports Engagement

Logo Apparel Purchasing Trends

Sports Venue Analysis

Favorite and Most Popular Team Rankings

Demographics

Target Audience Includes:

Advertising and Marketing Agencies

Consulting Firms Conducting Competitive Intelligence

Public Relations Firms

Corporate Sponsors

Teams and Leagues

Sports Media

Financial Services

Social Media Networks

Social Media Firms and Digital Marketing Agencies

Designed for professionals in advertising, consulting, PR, and corporate sponsorship, this catalogue also serves teams, leagues, sports media, financial service providers, and digital marketing firms. Leverage this comprehensive dataset to refine marketing strategies, bolster competitive intelligence, and enhance consumer engagement across multiple platforms. Connect the dots between consumer behavior and brand affinity within the dynamic world of sports.



Companies Featured





Adidas

American Express

Amazon

American

Apple

AT&T

Bank of America

Bud Light

Chick-fil-A

Charles Schwab

Coca-Cola

Coors Light

Diet Coke

Doritos

Enterprise

Fidelity

Ford

Gatorade

GEICO

Hertz

Lays

MasterCard

McDonald's

Monster

Nike

Red Bull

Samsung

Southwest

State Farm

Toyota

Verizon

Vitamin Water

