New Blood Test Technology Poised to Replace Invasive Biopsies: A Forecast of Market Growth.

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Markets by Cancer, Usage, Biomarker, Place, & Product with Price and Volume Outlook, Including Executive and Consultant Guides 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest report delves into the Screening, Diagnostic, Therapy Selection, and Minimal Residual Disease Market Potential, providing a comprehensive analysis. This report examines price and volume outlooks by cancer type, offering invaluable insights for stakeholders.
Explore the frontier of cancer diagnostics with technologies revolutionizing the field, including Circulating Tumor Cells, Cell Free DNA, and Exosomes. Discover the technological advancements spawning widespread cancer screening tests, and assess the opportunities alongside potential pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the market's ultimate potential size as these technologies redefine the industry landscape.
In vitro blood testing has ushered in a new era for cancer diagnostics, rapidly outpacing traditional methods. With the capability of forming precise disease identifications from blood samples, this technology stands ready to replace costly and invasive surgical biopsies. Our report sheds light on the current growth phase of the market and forecasts the future impact on the healthcare industry. It explores anticipated market size over the next five years with a detailed analysis by country, cancer type, and usage category: screening, diagnosis, therapy selection, and recurrence monitoring.
Uncover detailed breakouts featuring 15 countries and 4 key regions, segmented into specific cancer types, including Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, and Cervical. Additionally, understand the nuances of Screening/Early Detection, Diagnostic, Therapy Monitoring, and Recurrence Monitoring sectors. Whether you're assessing investment decisions or valuations, our findings equip you with the data needed to approach the market confidently, harnessing the latest insights for strategic planning.
Prepare for the future with our five-year market forecasts, an essential tool for anyone navigating the intricate landscape of cancer diagnostics technology and its transformative effects across global healthcare sectors.
