Global Polyurethane Industry Insights with Country-Specific Coverage

Key Information Provided for Each Systems House:
- Comprehensive contact details
- In-depth company profile outlining strategic operations
- Ownership structure insights
- Current employee statistics
- Financial strength through annual turnover data
- Detailed systems applications and types employed
- Identified trade names for market recognition
- Production capacity of systems
- Network of distribution channels
- Contacts for both commercial and technical queries
Data Collection Methodology:
We ensure the accuracy of our profiles by sourcing information directly from the companies wherever possible. In instances where direct data gathering isn't feasible, we supplement with trusted public domain sources and leverage our extensive expertise in the global polyurethane industry and market dynamics.
Targeted Country Coverage:
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Mexico
- Panama
- USA
- Venezuela
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Alcoplast
- Alkanos
- Ambit Polyurethane
- Amino Quimica
- Anderson Development
- Armorthane
- Austral Chemicals
- Belzona
- BJB Enterprises
- Carlisle PU Systems
- Carpenter
- Chemline
- COIM Brasil
- Conklin
- Creative Polymer Solutions
- DAP Products
- Dynamo Polyurethane Systems
- Ecopur de Argentina SA
- Elastochem
- Enerlab
- Espumlatex
- Eteco
- Everest Systems
- Flexivel
- Foam Supplies
- Foametix
- Gaco Western
- GCP Applied Technologies Inc
- General Coatings
- Genyk
- Green Shield Products
- Hapco
- HBS CA
- HBS US
- HK Research
- Honter
- Huntsman Brasil
- ICP Group
- Innovative Polymers (RAMPF)
- IPS
- Iracore
- ISOMAC
- Isotec International
- J Polymers
- Johns Manville
- Lanxess Solutions US
- Master Bond
- Maxima Dimension
- MCassab
- MCPU
- Meramec
- Mereco Technologies
- Mexicana de Poliurea
- Natural Polymers
- NCFI
- Neogard
- Normac Adhesive Products
- Northstar Polymers
- Poliois Vegetais
- Poliresinas
- Polisystem
- Poly Labs
- Polycoat Products
- Polyset
- Polytek Development
- Preferred Foam
- Preferred Solutions
- Productos Eiffel
- Proviron America
- Purcom Brazil
- Quadrant
- Quimica del Caucho
- Quimicas Polyresin
- Recubrimientos Sinteticos
- RHH Foam Systems
- Rhino Linings
- SES Foam
- Simon Quimica
- Sinthesis
- SK pucore Mexico
- SK pucore USA
- SWD Urethane Company
- Synthesia Panama
- Thermopol
- Travi Plasticos
- TSE Industries
- Univar Solutions
- Urepol Polimeros
- Urethane Technology Co
- Utah Foam Products
- Utech
- Valcom
- Willamette Valley Co
