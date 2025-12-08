Brazil Potash Achieved Major 2025 Milestones, Positions for Construction Advancement in 2026

Signed Contracts to Sell ~91% of Production, Strengthened Leadership Team, Advanced Site Preparation and Community Partnerships

2026 Focus on Construction Financing, Completing Advanced Engineering, Indigenous Impact Benefit Agreement, and Strategic Partnerships

CEO Matt Simpson to outline company progress and discuss market dynamics in upcoming investor webinar on December 9, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET – see end of this release to register



MANAUS, Brazil, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: GRO), a company developing and constructing Brazil's largest potash fertilizer project, today announced its 2025 achievements and outlined strategic priorities for 2026 as it advances the Autazes Potash Project toward full construction.

"2025 has been a transformative year for Brazil Potash, marked by exceptional progress across commercial, financial, operational, and community initiatives," said Matt Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Brazil Potash. "We've secured binding commitments for over 90% of our planned production, strengthened our world-class Board and leadership team, advanced critical site preparation activities, and deepened our partnerships with local communities including the Mura indigenous people. As we enter 2026, we are laser-focused on completing engineering, securing construction financing, and advancing toward full-scale construction of this strategically important project for Brazil's agricultural independence."

2025 Key Achievements:

Commercial Milestones

Secured final two major offtake agreements with Keytrade and Kimia Solutions, bringing total committed sales to approximately 91% through binding take-or-pay contracts ranging in tenor from 10 to 17 years

Launched Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) on B3 Exchange, providing domestic investors direct access to participate in Brazil's fertilizer independence

Leadership & Governance Enhancement

Appointed Mayo Schmidt as Executive Chairman, former Chairman and CEO of Nutrien

Named Sergio Leite as President of Potássio do Brasil, bringing proven track record in raising multi-billion-dollar funding and successfully delivering large-scale projects

Strengthened Board with addition of Christian Joerg, bringing 30+ years of global agricultural commodities expertise including extensive Middle East experience

Expanded Advisory Board with Marcelo Lessa, former IFC/World Bank executive with extensive project financing experience

Construction & Operations Progress

Completed vegetation management and site preparation at both the future plant site and port terminal

Launched archaeological monitoring and heritage education programs

Signed MOU with Fictor Energia for ~$200 million power line construction funding, removing this cost from project capex



Financial & Strategic Initiatives

Raised $28 million through private placement with institutional investors

Established $75 million equity line of credit with Alumni Capital for flexible funding

Mandated BTIG to lead project-level equity financing to minimize shareholder dilution

Engaged multiple development finance institutions (DFIs), export credit agencies (ECAs), and commercial banks for construction debt discussions and hosted site visits

Community & Sustainability

Strengthened relationships with Mura indigenous communities and initiated Impact Benefit Agreement discussions

Signed 13 MOUs for training programs to prepare local workforce for construction and operations employment

Advanced fauna rescue and environmental management programs in full compliance with regulatory requirements



2026 Strategic Priorities:

The Company has identified the following key objectives for 2026:

Advance Engineering - Advance engineering for mine shafts (critical path) and processing plant as prerequisites for debt financing



Source Anchor Equity Investment - Advance process to secure strategic equity partner at project level to fund construction while minimizing dilution to existing shareholders



Optimize Infrastructure Funding - Pursue third-party financing arrangements for discrete project components potentially including:



River barge port facility

Steam plant operations

20MW construction power infrastructure (converting to backup power for operations)

Trucking services from plant to port



Community Development - Launch comprehensive training programs in local communities to maximize employment opportunities during construction and operations phases



Advance Construction - Subject to funding, order certain long-lead equipment items and progress civil works at site following engineering completion and financing arrangements



"With binding offtake commitments from Brazilian agricultural leaders, support from local communities, and a world-class team in place, Brazil Potash is positioned to deliver a project of national strategic importance," added Simpson. "In an era of unprecedented global challenges - from conflicts affecting fertilizer supplies to climate impacts on agriculture - our project represents food security infrastructure that Brazil and the world desperately need. Every day we advance toward production is a day closer to more stable, secure food supplies for people worldwide.

Upcoming Investor Webinar

CEO Matt Simpson will provide an update on Brazil Potash's progress and discuss the current state of the global potash industry during a live webinar on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET. Topics will include the company's commercial strategy, project financing efforts, and the strategic importance of domestic potash production for Brazil's agricultural sector. Interested investors can register for the webinar linked here, or can be found on our Investor Relations page at https://ir.brazilpotash.com/.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans and goals, timelines and anticipated achievements, planned milestones, competitive strengths and expansion and growth of our business. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future, and include risks related to changes in our operations; uncertainties concerning estimates; industry-related risks; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our development activities; uncertainties and risks related to our reliance on contractors and consultants; uncertainties and risks related to the capital markets and ability to raise additional funds for project construction. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based, and such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the likelihood of success of the proposed financing structure with BTIG, limitation on future dilution of shareholders, the development of the Project, project development timelines, construction advancement, production capacity, market demand projections, cost advantages, environmental benefits, and the status of the Company's project, government regulation, and environmental regulation. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. In addition, even if our results, performance, or achievements are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, those results, performance or achievements may not be indicative of results, performance or achievements in subsequent periods.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings. These risks include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in potash supply and demand, changes in competitive pressures, timing and amount of capital expenditures, changes in capital markets, currency and exchange rate fluctuations, unexpected geological or environmental conditions, changes in government legislation and regulations, political or economic developments in relevant jurisdictions, success in obtaining required licenses and permits, ability to secure project financing, and other operational risks.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.

