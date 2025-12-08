John Galt Solutions positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Supply Chain Planning, Q4 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading SCP vendors.

John Galt Solutions, with its Supply Chain Planning platform Atlas, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named John Galt Solutions as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Supply Chain Planning, Q4 2025.

Kumar Anand, Associate Director at QKS Group, states, “Atlas reflects the ongoing shift in supply chain planning toward decision-intelligence frameworks that emphasize concurrent processes, cost-to-serve visibility, and end-to-end orchestration. The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ platform uses digital what-if modeling, a knowledge-graph foundation, and multi-objective optimization to assess trade-offs across service, working capital, and sustainability parameters. By combining IBP process management with decision logging and scenario governance, the platform enables quicker but still transparent decision-making. This combination enables organizations to maintain control and traceability while improving responsiveness in volatile business environments.”

Pruthvi Raj, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, “Atlas employs a composable, microservices-based SaaS architecture supported by in-memory computation to enhance scalability and performance across planning tiers. Open​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ APIs and data-fabric design patterns enable the integration of multi-enterprise networks which is complemented by the digital twin covering demand, supply, production, and fulfillment layers. Embedded analytics such as ensemble forecasting, probabilistic modeling, and optimization-driven MEIO and RCCP enhance the analytical rigor that is penetrated up to operational planning. Intelligent workflows thus more widely standardize decision cycles, and the next-generation agentic workflows, causal inference, and elasticity modeling signal a sustained emphasis on transparency and explainable AI for ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌planning”.

Shivam Gupta, Analyst at QKS Group, states “Atlas emphasizes usability and planner efficiency through a workspace design that combines self-service tools, clustering assistance, and explainable AI. These​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ abilities have made onboarding much faster and have helped to maintain a consistent level of performance in the daily and tactical planning activities. The on-ground experiments have shown that the organizations have benefited in terms of better use of materials and uninterrupted provision of services due to the automation of replenishment and the embedding of decision analytics in the workflow. By adding cost-to-serve modeling and multi-objective optimization, planners are given the opportunity to connect their operational decisions with the objectives of service and margin, at the same time, they continue to keep the processes that cross different functions ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌intact.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Supply Chain Planning providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“It’s an honor to be recognized again as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Supply Chain Planning, Q4 2025 by QKS Group. This acknowledgment validates our mission as we continue to equip organizations with the innovations they need to break down silos, navigate uncertainty, and realize fast, measurable supply chain value. Atlas is designed to empower teams to make smarter decisions with confidence, and we’re proud to see its impact reflected in our customers’ success.” – Zac Nemitz, Director of Global Product Strategy, John Galt Solutions

