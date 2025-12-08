Wicked Reserve Dispensary Expands Range with New Refrigerated THC Beverage Section

Rochester, NY, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wicked Reserve Dispensary, a premier cannabis dispensary that has recently opened its doors in downtown Rochester, New York, is excited to announce that it has expanded its range with a new refrigerated thc beverages section.



This expansion provides customers with even more ways to enjoy cannabis, offering convenient, ready-to-drink options for those seeking a flavorful & experiential enhancement to the culinary experience, using non-traditional pairings like wine or other alcoholic beverages. The new selection features a refreshing variety of THC-infused drinks, including:



Ayrloom: Vanilla Cola, Yuzu Lemon, Rosé Sparkling Dry, Honeycrisp Cider



Bison Botanics: Wild Strawberry Rhubarb, Loganberry



Weed Water (Nowave): Berry Runtz, Yuzu Peach



Tune: Sicilian Lemon and Rose, Black Cherry, Blackberry Cardamom



“There is a growing demographic of people who are interested in enhancing the culinary experience using non-traditional methods. THC beverages take the experience one step farther than that of wine: There is an experiential vector to the flavor. The terpenes in one THC drink both have a feeling and a flavor different from another of the flavor’s. You can literally feel your way around the color wheel,” said Jeremy Bittle, Ex-Bartender, Wicked Reserve PR/Marketing Director.



Already boasting glowing reviews and repeat customers, Wicked Reserve has quickly become one of Rochester’s most trusted dispensaries for its focus on education, conversation, and building lasting relationships. The team of knowledgeable staff and unique bar-style ordering experience emphasizes a conversational, comfortable, and relaxed approach, encouraging customers to ask questions and discover the perfect thc product for their needs.



With the goal of becoming the best dispensary in rochester ny, Wicked Reserve Dispensary offers a curated selection of high-quality cannabis products as well as knowledgeable staff to guide you on your cannabis journey. Brands like Off Hours, Jove, Rove, Jaunty, MFNY, Dank by Definition, Hudson Cannabis, Nanticoke, Rolling Green, Ruby Farms, Dime Industries, Revert Cannabis, Florist Farms, Ayrloom, and many more.



Wicked Reserve’s downtown location offers both convenience and community, making it a new destination for Rochester’s growing cannabis culture. The company invites locals to visit its dispensary today to browse its new selection of refrigerated THC drinks.



About Wicked Reserve Dispensary



Wicked Reserve Dispensary is a licensed cannabis dispensary that sits in Rochester’s dynamic Neighborhood of the Arts (NOTA). With a focus on education, comfort, and quality, Wicked Reserve Dispensary offers a warm, welcoming place to explore a curated selection of premium cannabis products—from aromatic flower and convenient pre-rolls to sleek vape pens and a wide variety of edibles.

More Information



To learn more about Wicked Reserve Dispensary and its selection of new refrigerated THC beverages, please visit the website at https://wickedreservedispensary.com/.



https://thenewsfront.com/wicked-reserve-dispensary-expands-range-with-new-refrigerated-thc-beverage-section/