Clip Money Inc. Announces Expanded Partnership with Centennial Delivering Cash Management Solutions to 1600+ Retailers

ATLANTA, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money Inc. (TSX-V: CLIP) (OTCQB: CLPMF) (“Clip Money” or the “Company”), operator of North America's only multi-bank cash deposit system for businesses with over 8,000 deposit accepting locations, is pleased to announce an expanded portfolio partnership with Centennial, a leading retail and mixed-use real estate operator with over 35 properties in the United States. Through this collaboration, more than a dozen Centennial locations will now host ClipDrops, a commercial cash deposit solution for use by Centennial tenants, providing over 1,600 retail and restaurant tenants with an onsite alternative to traditional bank deposits.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Clip’s mission to modernize and simplify cash-handling for retailers across North America. With the addition of Centennial’s centers, Clip’s mall network now exceeds 500 shopping centers, supported by a deposit ecosystem of 8,000+ locations spanning malls and big-box retailers.

Retailers continue to feel the effects of widespread bank branch closures, reduced branch hours, and rising demands on staff time. ClipDrop directly addresses those pressure points by offering retailers an indoor, on-property deposit option available during extended retail hours eliminating the need for staff to leave the shopping center. Clip’s platform allows retailers to track deposits digitally in real time, access next-business-day credit to any bank account, and reduce time spent on manual cash-handling tasks.

“At Centennial, we are always looking for ways to support our retailers and growing our relationship with Clip Money aims to reduce friction with retailer cash deposits, saving them time and money, while letting their employees focus on retailing, ” said Bil Ingraham, EVP, Business Development and Revenue.

This expansion arrives just in time for the holiday season, when cash volumes increase and operational demands intensify. Retailers face heavier transaction loads and greater pressure to safeguard cash. This makes dependable, trackable deposit solutions even more valuable to retailers and their head office leadership.

“Retailers today are being asked to do more with fewer resources, especially as bank branches continue to close at a rapid pace,” said Joseph Arrage, CEO of Clip. “By installing ClipDrop across their centers, Centennial is removing a major pain point for store teams and giving them a more accessible way to handle cash deposits right where they operate. It’s the kind of forward-thinking support that helps retailers focus on exceptional customer service.”

About Clip Money Inc.

Clip operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through the Clip Money network that gives users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at top retailers and shopping malls. Rather than having to go to their personal bank branch or using a cash pickup service, businesses can deposit their cash at any ClipDrop Box, ClipATM, or ClipCenter located near them. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business’ bank account, usually within one business day. The Company combines functional hardware, premium customer support, an intuitive digital platform, and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business-banking transactions. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits in nationwide areas across the United States and Canada. For more information about the Company, visit www.clipmoney.com.

About Centennial

Centennial is a retail real estate investment firm with a national portfolio of shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations as well as a full-service property management platform serving third-party owners. With over 300 employees nationwide, the company now operates over 25 million square feet of mixed-use destinations in 18 states. Since 1997, Centennial has played a pivotal role in shaping the evolution of American retail by creating a superior multi-faceted shopping experience with properties that serve not only as a place of commerce, but as a place of community. For more information, visit CentennialREC.com .

